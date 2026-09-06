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Everton v Man Utd team news: Grealish a sub, Reds unchanged

6 September 2026 466 comments
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Everton take on Manchester United in the penultimate fixture of Gameweek 3.

Kick-off at the Hill Dickinson Stadium is at 14:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Man Utd’s head coach, Michael Carrick, has unsurprisingly named an unchanged side after the victory over Ipswich Town last week.

Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha, Marcus Rashford and Bryan Mbeumo, the most-transferred out player of Gameweek 3, are all starting.

Mason Mount is fit enough to take his place on the bench.

As for Everton boss David Moyes, he makes only one alteration from Gameweek 2.

Brennan Johnson comes in to replace Iliman Ndiaye following his move to Manchester City.

Deadline day arrivals Jack Grealish and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are both substitutes.

LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Rohl, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Armstrong, Garner, Johnson, Dewsbury-Hall, George, Barry

Subs: Travers, Maitland-Niles, Keane, Grealish, O’Brien, Dibling, Alcaraz, Hackney, Graham

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Tielemans, Mainoo, Mbeumo, Fernandes, Rashford, Cunha

Subs: Darlow, Heaven, Mazraoui, Yoro, Santos, Dorgu, Mount, Sesko, Zirkzee

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

Everton v Man Utd team news:

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the all-new FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.

Enjoy!

466 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    10 mins ago

    Last second equliser!

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  2. F4L
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    wow

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  3. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Boom

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  4. Feanor
    • 17 Years
    9 mins ago

    Another one!

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  5. Supersonic_
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Wow

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  6. Twisted Saltergater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    9 mins ago

    OMG

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  7. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    9 mins ago

    Insane!

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  8. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    They never change do Man Utd

    It’s glorious

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  9. Defcons are for Kinnear
    • 13 Years
    9 mins ago

    What a finish!!

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  10. Feanor
    • 17 Years
    9 mins ago

    KDH assist…?

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    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Clearance, not blocked shot, I think

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    2. Defcons are for Kinnear
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Maybe

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  11. Ze_Austin
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    A Hail Mary from Amen

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  12. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    9 mins ago

    KDH A?

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    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      No way

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  13. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Everton only do bangers

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  14. Hughes Your Daddy
    • 14 Years
    8 mins ago

    lol - nice one Everton 🙂

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  15. Supersonic_
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Pedro and Palmer to score a brace each? Too much to ask

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    1. chocolove
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Nah, double hattie at least for each

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  16. Jam0sh
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    7 mins ago

    Looked like KDH assist

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    1. DeSelby
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Maybe in real time. After watching replay not even close.

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  17. Twisted Saltergater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    7 mins ago

    Mbeumo back in the bonus with that equaliser

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  18. Football is home
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Konsa bandwagon: say choo choo if you are transfering him in

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    1. 3 A
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Already 3 arsenal. Cala, Ben White for assist and Saka.

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    2. Deulofail
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      What if he’s second in your bench?

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    3. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Choo choo

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    4. Fifa las vegas
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Choo choo for Maguire most likely

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  19. chocolove
    • 15 Years
    7 mins ago

    Two bangers

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  20. Pariße
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Sesko looks extremely annoyed, why is that fool Cunha still starting up top?

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    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Easing him in after a long time out

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      1. Pariße
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Fair, had some fitness issues. Should be starting regularly sooner rather than later.

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        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Absolutely - Cunha’s good when you’re expected to have all the ball (like last week) but not really an option in a tough slog like that.

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  21. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    5 mins ago

    Huge defcon haul for Maguire there

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  22. Kane Train
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Which one would you rather have?

    A) Wissa
    B) DCL

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      DCL

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  23. Football is home
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    GW4 captain:
    A)Haaland
    B)Fernandez
    C)Joao Pedro
    D)Isak

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    1. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes

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    2. Fifa las vegas
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Might try to get Palmer in yet

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    3. GCHILD2K16
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Yes yes yes. Man u def is shockingly poor. Would tc haaland if i had the chip left;-p

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  24. GCHILD2K16
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Like andy gray used to say, at maitland niles TAKE A BOW SON!
    What a strike. Some may say GOTS contender.

    Salute to tyrick George also.Good finish. A wordly as the geordies say

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