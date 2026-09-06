Everton v Man Utd team news: Grealish a sub, Reds unchanged

Everton take on Manchester United in the penultimate fixture of Gameweek 3.

Kick-off at the Hill Dickinson Stadium is at 14:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Man Utd’s head coach, Michael Carrick, has unsurprisingly named an unchanged side after the victory over Ipswich Town last week.

Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha, Marcus Rashford and Bryan Mbeumo, the most-transferred out player of Gameweek 3, are all starting.

Mason Mount is fit enough to take his place on the bench.

As for Everton boss David Moyes, he makes only one alteration from Gameweek 2.

Brennan Johnson comes in to replace Iliman Ndiaye following his move to Manchester City.

Deadline day arrivals Jack Grealish and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are both substitutes.

LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Rohl, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Armstrong, Garner, Johnson, Dewsbury-Hall, George, Barry

Subs: Travers, Maitland-Niles, Keane, Grealish, O’Brien, Dibling, Alcaraz, Hackney, Graham

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Tielemans, Mainoo, Mbeumo, Fernandes, Rashford, Cunha

Subs: Darlow, Heaven, Mazraoui, Yoro, Santos, Dorgu, Mount, Sesko, Zirkzee

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the all-new FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.

Enjoy!