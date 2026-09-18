Newcastle v Hull predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 5 clash between Newcastle United and Hull City.
The match at St James’ Park kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 19 September.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 5 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
NEWCASTLE
HULL
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|4th
|Hull
|4
|8
|+3
|WWDD
|12th
|Newcastle
|4
|5
|-1
|DWDL
Over their last four Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):