Damsgaard, Dango: Brentford Gameweek 6 early injury news

Ahead of Gameweek 6, Brentford have two new issues to report from the international break.

Dango Ouattara missed Burkina Faso’s matches due to illness, while Mikkel Damsgaard (ankle) returned early from Denmark duty.

Keith Andrews will no doubt be asked in his pre-match press conference about the pair’s availability to face Aston Villa this weekend – likewise the Bees’ hitherto first-choice centre-half pairing, Sepp van den Berg (knee) and skipper Nathan Collins (calf).

They had previously been earmarked for returns after the international break. Van den Berg has been on the grass since late August, so there’s hope he won’t be too far away.

Mathias Jensen (unknown) and Josh Dasilva (hamstring) missed the final games before the break with injuries described as “nothing serious”. They may make a reappearance soon.

None of the players above were mentioned in the match report for last Friday’s mid-season friendly, although we didn’t get a full teamsheet for that one.

Elsewhere, Antoni Milambo (knee) has featured for the B team recently as he builds fitness following a year out. Kaye Furo (knee) is still absent.