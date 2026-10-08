Dunk, Ayari, Minteh: Brighton Gameweek 6 early injury news

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said going into the international break that he hoped deadline day signing Femi Azeez (hamstring) would be close to a return for the Gameweek 6 clash with Sunderland.

The same goes for Jack Hinshelwood (unspecified) and Yankuba Minteh (leg).

We know that Azeez has since trained, and we’ll hopefully hear more from Hurzeler in Friday’s press conference.

Zadok Yohanna, another summer signing, had a “small issue” but was also given time until after the internationals “to adapt to the Premier League’s… different intensity and different demands.”

Elsewhere, Evan Ferguson (ankle), Kaoru Mitoma (hamstring) and Stefanos Tzimas (knee) are all thought to remain out. Mats Wieffer (knee) has been sidelined since August, and is another Seagull who was loosely pencilled for a return after the September/October hiatus.

Lewis Dunk looks set to return from a stiff neck, while Hurzeler didn’t think the hamstring issue that forced fellow defender Pascal Struijk off in Gameweek 5 was serious.

Otherwise, Brighton appear to have emerged relatively unscathed from the various international fixtures. Yasin Ayari missed the last two Sweden games due to illness, however.