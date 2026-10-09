Captain Sensible

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 6?

9 October 2026 157 comments
FFScout Tom FFScout Tom
Share:

With the Gameweek 6 deadline of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) approaching, it’s time to have a good think about who to captain.

On paper, it’s a tough week for captaincy.

Erling Haaland (£15.6m) faces Liverpool away, and his fellow expensive talisman, Bruno Fernandes (£11.9m), is being sold by plenty of managers. Bukayo Saka (£9.6m) hosts Leeds in the early kick-off, which is not an easy fixture by any means, while there’s injury uncertainty at Chelsea, who face Bournemouth.

Should we be moving away from Messrs Haaland and Fernandes? Do we trust Arsenal’s attack against an impressive Leeds defence? Can we back a flagged Chelsea attacker? That’s what we’re considering in this week’s ‘Captain Sensible’ article.

In this piece, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll, analyse myriad player and team statistics, consult the Rate My Team (RMT) points projections, and settle on a top three for the armband, ahead of Saturday’s 11am BST deadline.

Captaincy Poll

In one of the closest captaincy polls of the season, Saka holds the lead with over 25% of the vote. The Arsenal winger scored twice for England over the international break, continuing his strong start to the season. He has netted three times in five Gameweeks.

Fernandes sits second with a mite under 15% backing, just five votes ahead of Haaland at the time of writing. The latter avoided a yellow flag, despite asking to be taken off in Norway’s final Nations League game, and has since trained. Fernandes has dropped in price since the Gameweek 5 deadline.

Elsewhere, two other players have managed to garner more than 5% support: Riccardo Calafiori (£5.9m) and Cole Palmer (£9.7m). The former is the most-owned defender in the game, currently sitting in over 50% of teams. He’s also first name in the poll list, and the player in pole position tends to pick up accidental votes! Palmer, meanwhile, remains flagged but reports suggest Chelsea are hopeful over his availability.

Player Stats – Gameweeks 1-5

FFScout Tom <p>Deputy General Manager. Forever chasing the top 10K. Chelsea fan.&nbsp;</p> Follow them on Twitter

157 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. LS11
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    What would you do here, thinking roll and gamble the flags?

    Verb
    Calafiori DeCuyper Hall
    Odegaard Barnes Palmer Rogers
    Haaland JP Isak

    Kinsky Janelt Davis Konsa

    Open Controls
  2. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    Hinshelwood to start tmr?

    Open Controls
    1. Ball Ake
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Unlikely

      Open Controls
  3. jeffa79
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Should I wildcard this team?

    Verbruggen (Kinsky)
    Davis Calafiori De Cuyper (Ballard Shaw)
    B Fernandes Roger Szoboszlai Tzolis (Sangare)
    DCL Haaland Pedro

    2 FTs, £0.2m ITB.

    Open Controls
    1. Letsgo!
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      I wont

      Open Controls
      1. jeffa79
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        What would you do then? Use both transfers (on who)? Who would you bench?

        Open Controls
  4. dshv
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    Name a 4.5 defender for BB7?

    (currently have Hall Gvardiol Calafiori Afferbruger)

    Open Controls
    1. Aaa
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Robinson

      Open Controls
  5. Aaa
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    WC GTG?

    Raya/Dubrav
    Calafiori/Hall/De Cuyp/Silva/Thomas
    Saka/Rogers/Tav/Schade/Gross
    Haaland/JP/Gonzalo

    Open Controls
    1. FantasyTony
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Looks solid. I'm not the biggest fan of going no Bruno with no route back though.

      Open Controls
  6. BusbySwede
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    Calafiori, Hall, Munoz, De Cuyper
    Palmer, Rogers, MGW
    Haaland, Pedro, Wissa

    Would you bench anyone and start King instead, or put him first on the bench?

    Open Controls
  7. Cojones of Destiny
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    I don’t own Gross would you
    a. Get him
    b. Go different: Barnes/King/Schade/Tav

    Open Controls
    1. Letsgo!
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      I am going B
      Or even might try hinshelwood

      Open Controls
      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        who for B?

        Open Controls
  8. Atimis
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Can't decide on my WC attack, core should be: Saka/Rogers/Gross/JPedro/Haaland, so I have 19.9ITB for 3 spots. Which strategy would you go for?

    1. MGW/Mbeumo + mid up to 7.5 (could be Cherki as well) + 4.5 fwd bench fodder - no rotation

    2. MGW/Mbeumo + King + DCL/Evanilson/Barry/Kostoulas

    3. MGW/Mbeumo + Barnes/Schade/Tavernier + Barry/Kostoulas

    Open Controls
  9. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    3 yellow flags, would you hold Palmer and hope he plays, bench Pedro and sell Havertz?

    Only 1 FT and £0.5m itb.

    Have Barry, no Haaland, WC soon.

    Open Controls
  10. JBG
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Start 1:

    A) Gvardiol (Liv A)
    B) Giles (Eve H)
    C) Diop (Ful H)

    I have attacking players vs B and C

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.