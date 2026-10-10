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Arsenal v Leeds team news: Konsa + Havertz fit to start

10 October 2026 293 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Gameweek 6 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) kicks off with Arsenal v Leeds United this Saturday lunchtime.

The Premier League’s first match in 20 days gets underway at 12.30pm BST.

TEAM NEWS

Kai Havertz and Ezri Konsa have recovered from the injuries they picked up on international duty to start for the hosts.

Meanwhile, it’s Noni Madueke, and not Eberechi Eze, who gets the nod to come in for the absent Christos Tzolis.

There are two other changes from Gameweek 5, with Ben White and Myles Lewis-Skelly ousting the benched Jurrien Timber and Bruno Guimaraes.

There’s no Cristhian Mosquera in the squad, despite his return to training over the break.

Leeds are unchanged from their goalless draw with Crystal Palace.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori, Rice, Lewis-Skelly, Odegaard, Saka, Madueke, Havertz.

Substitutes: Arrizabalaga, Zubimendi, Timber, Eze, Merino, Gyokeres, Hincapie, Guimaraes, Dowman.

Leeds United XI: Trafford, Bogle, Justin, Elvedi, Muharemovic, Gudmundsson, Tanaka, Stach, Ampadu, Okafor, Calver-Lewin.

Substitutes: Zetterer, Bard, Gruev, Bahoya, Bijol, Nmecha, Wilson, Longstaff, Aaronson.

293 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FantasyTony
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Saka > Fernandes -4

    Pull the trigger now?

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    1. TheSteel
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes. No sense whatsoever in waiting

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    2. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Nah.

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  2. Amartey Partey
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Captain Bruno get in!

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  3. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    7 mins ago

    Wow my 4.5m fwd starts haha. Didn't expect that.

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Who? Didn't check line ups but planning to sell Wissa for him now 😉

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    2. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Who?

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      1. TheBiffas
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Is there any chance you're getting mixed up between N.Angulo and J.Angulo

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    3. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Walle Egeli?

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      1. TheBiffas
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Nah

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        1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Must be him

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          1. TheBiffas
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Well he's not starting

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  4. Kaneyonero
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Poor Leeds

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  5. Three Pints of Schlager
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    This is so mad Ueke

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    1. Ignasi M
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      omg

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  6. Ignasi M
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Been all arsenal since the leeds goal . Saka still crap though

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  7. SM001
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    How in the name of everything holy is Madueke on a bonus point?

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  8. Ignasi M
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Madueke has been better this half. two pre assists , really

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  9. SINGH
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Gyokeres nearly hattrick

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  10. The Reptile
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 mins ago

    Saka missing that shot so many times these days

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  11. Gizzachance
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Even an assist please saka

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    1. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      He’ll get something next GW. But temptation is there to triple up on the defence

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  12. theshazly
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Surely konsa will hit 10 defcons in these 10 mins ?

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    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      He's been on 9 defcons for around 4 hours now. Edging of the highest order.

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      1. theshazly
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Fockin hellll

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  13. RICICLE
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    All Chelsea boys start

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  14. Sgt. Schultz
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Just get in Super MAX

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