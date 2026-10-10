Arsenal v Leeds team news: Konsa + Havertz fit to start

Gameweek 6 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) kicks off with Arsenal v Leeds United this Saturday lunchtime.

The Premier League’s first match in 20 days gets underway at 12.30pm BST.

TEAM NEWS

Kai Havertz and Ezri Konsa have recovered from the injuries they picked up on international duty to start for the hosts.

Meanwhile, it’s Noni Madueke, and not Eberechi Eze, who gets the nod to come in for the absent Christos Tzolis.

There are two other changes from Gameweek 5, with Ben White and Myles Lewis-Skelly ousting the benched Jurrien Timber and Bruno Guimaraes.

There’s no Cristhian Mosquera in the squad, despite his return to training over the break.

Leeds are unchanged from their goalless draw with Crystal Palace.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori, Rice, Lewis-Skelly, Odegaard, Saka, Madueke, Havertz.

Substitutes: Arrizabalaga, Zubimendi, Timber, Eze, Merino, Gyokeres, Hincapie, Guimaraes, Dowman.

Leeds United XI: Trafford, Bogle, Justin, Elvedi, Muharemovic, Gudmundsson, Tanaka, Stach, Ampadu, Okafor, Calver-Lewin.

Substitutes: Zetterer, Bard, Gruev, Bahoya, Bijol, Nmecha, Wilson, Longstaff, Aaronson.