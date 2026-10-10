Coventry v Newcastle predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 6 clash between Coventry City and Newcastle United.
The match at Coventry Building Society Arena kicks off at 20:00 BST on Monday 12 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 6 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
COVENTRY
NEWCASTLE
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|9th
|Newcastle
|5
|8
|0
|DWDLW
|18th
|Coventry
|5
|3
|-9
|LLLLW
Over five Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):