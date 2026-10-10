Coventry v Newcastle predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 6 clash between Coventry City and Newcastle United.

The match at Coventry Building Society Arena kicks off at 20:00 BST on Monday 12 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 6 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

COVENTRY

NEWCASTLE

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 9th Newcastle 5 8 0 DWDLW 18th Coventry 5 3 -9 LLLLW

Over five Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):