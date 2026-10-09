FPL Gameweek 6 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

The 15 remaining pre-match Premier League press conferences take place on Friday – and this is the place to come to get all the major Gameweek 6 team news.

Mikel Arteta, Enzo Maresca, Xabi Alonso and Andoni Iraola are among the managers facing the media today.

We’ll bring you the key quotes from all of these head coaches in the article below. There should be lots to get through, too, after a bumper international break filled with knocks, niggles and withdrawals.

These pressers follow on from the five we had on Thursday.

KEY GAMEWEEK 6 TEAM NEWS FROM FRIDAY

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🚨 Friday’s FPL Press Conferences! 🕊️ 9am – Hurzeler

⬜️ 10am – Arbeloa

🔵 10.30am – Maresca

🦅 1pm – Sage

🐝 1.15pm – Andrews

⭕️ 1.30pm – Arteta

🧿 1.30pm – Alonso

🍬 1.30pm – Moyes

🐯 1.30pm – Jakirovic

🚜 1.30pm – O’Neil

🔴 1.30pm – Iraola

👹 1.30pm – Carrick

🌳 1.30pm – Glasner

🐓 1.30pm – De Zerbi

🟣 2pm – Emery — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) October 9, 2026

CHELSEA

In a big boost for Chelsea and many FPL managers, Joao Pedro (knee), Reece James (hamstring), Cole Palmer (muscle), Marco Palestra (quad) and Moises Caicedo (calf) have trained and are “ready”.

“He’s ready to go. Finally! You have been asking this question and we have used the time with Moi to be back fit. He’s been training good and he’s okay to go.” – Xabi Alonso on Moises Caicedo

“Yes, they have been able to train, some of them earlier than others. Marco Palestra, as well. So, we have used the time and that was the plan. We knew that against Brenford, we were in with some players struggling, but now they have trained well and they are ready to go. “For the next block of games to the next international games, we have five Premier League games and and hopefully they will be available as long [as possible], but for tomorrow they will be good.” – Xabi Alonso on Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer and Reece James

“He has trained the last week. He’s felt better. We didn’t want to rush because we had enough time. What the most important thing is for Cole is to be fully fit, that he enjoys his game, that he’s feeling okay. Whenever he’s not, like the Brentford game, we could see that he was struggling. Fom the next part, we have a good feeling with him and that he’s feeling better.” – Xabi Alonso on Cole Palmer

Jamie Gittens will be out for a few weeks with an ankle issue picked up over the break.

“He’s not going to be fit for tomorrow. That’s the bad news about this international break, that he picked an injury on his ankle and he’s going to be out for a few weeks.” – Xabi Alonso on Jamie Gittens

ARSENAL

Christos Tzolis (hamstring) will be out for “weeks” with an injury he picked up over the break.

Two more casualties of the last fortnight, Ezri Konsa (dead leg) and Kai Havertz (hamstring), face a late fitness test before Saturday.

Declan Rice also pulled out of duty with the senior team early in the break, with Mikel Arteta saying he has had “some issues” since the World Cup and that the Gunners “have to manage” him. Arteta is hopefuly the midfielder is available, however.

Cristhian Mosquera (muscle), Ben White (groin) and Piero Hincapie (muscle) have all returned to training over the break and are “available”.

William Saliba (back) has also been on the grass, with L’Equipe suggesting he is targeting an early-November playing return.

More to follow

MANCHESTER CITY

In a press conference predictably dominated by topics off the field, specifically the guilty verdict on City’s financial misconduct charges, Enzo Maresca was finally asked how Erling Haaland was.

The Norwegian striker had asked to be substituted while playing for Norway last weekend but the signs then were that it was mere fatigue, and the City forward is indeed fit to face Liverpool.

“He’s good, he’s good. He went to Marbella, two or three days off, played golf, recovered, and is ready for Anfield. He is good.” – Enzo Maresca on Erling Haaland

There were no more team news questions, and there’s no embargoed section to come later, either.

We don’t have any more news on Nico O’Reilly and Antoine Semenyo, then. The former exited England’s camp midway through the break for “further assessment”, while Semenyo cited a “swollen leg” as the reason for his exit from the Ghana squad.

Phil Foden remains suspended.

LIVERPOOL

Cody Gakpo (ankle) and Alexander Isak (quad) will both miss the clash with Manchester City.

“Alex Isak and Cody Gakpo will not play the game. They are not ready. Unfortunately for us, both got injuries during the international break. “Cody has an ankle injury. He has had some before in his career and it is a matter of him dealing with the pain. It was a really bad tackle, I think. He is doing things individually but will not be ready for Sunday. “Alex has a thigh injury. It is a small injury, but it is a muscle injury, and the same: whenever he feels ready. “They both don’t look long term. We will be analysing day to day but they are not going to arrive on Sunday.” – Andoni Iraola

Jeremy Jacquet (hamstring), another casualty of the last fortnight, has at least recovered and trained.

“He’s fit. He’s ready to go. He didn’t play with the national team the last game because of protection but he should be fine. Still we need to train tomorrow, but he’s fine, yes.” – Andoni Iraola on Jeremy Jacquet

More to follow

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Lewis Dunk will return after missing Gameweek 5 with a stiff neck.

Jack Hinshelwood (unspecified) has also trained this week and may come into contention for a place in the squad, while Yasin Ayari has recovered from the illness that saw him miss the last two Sweden games.

Charalampos Kostoulas is also fine after picking up a knock while away with Greece.

“Lewis will be back. “Jack trained this week. With him, we have to see if it makes sense to take him into the squad because the next weeks will be busy. We have a lot of games. “Now it’s really about managing the players and understanding who’s really available and where we don’t risk anything. “But overall, these two players are definitely available.” – Fabian Hurzeler, via the Argus

Evan Ferguson (ankle), Yankuba Minteh (leg), Mats Wieffer (knee), Kaoru Mitoma (hamstring) and Stefanos Tzimas (knee) all remain out, however.

“Beside that, we have Minteh, Mats Wieffer, Kaoru getting closer. “Not fit yet but they are definitely getting closer and hopefully we see them soon back in the squad.” – Fabian Hurzeler, via the Argus

It was hoped that Femi Azeez (hamstring) would be close for the Sunderland game but he had some “minor issues” after a mid-season friendly.

We didn’t get an update on Pascal Struijk (hamstring) but Fabian Hurzeler did talk in terms of having “four really good centre-backs”.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Benjamin Sesko (calf) remains out this weekend.

“Ben is further away, with the issue he has got. He won’t be ready.” – Michael Carrick

He’s been joined on the sidelines by Patrick Dorgu (hamstring) and, probably, Noussair Mazraoui (back), who pulled out of their respective national team squads midway through the break.

“Patrick came off and it looks like he will be out for probably a number of weeks. Nous came off and took a knock. He’s not quite right yet, so we’ll have to see how he is.” – Michael Carrick

Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford also exited their countries’ camps but have trained a bit since. So too has Amad Diallo (unspecified).

“Amad has done a little bit of training, Marcus has done a little bit of training, Kobbie has done a little bit of training.” – Michael Carrick

Carlos Baleba, an unused sub in Gameweek 5 on his return from an ankle issue, got minutes under his belt in last Friday’s friendly with Lausanne.

“Carlos is improving, he’s trained a lot and is improving.” – Michael Carrick

Manuel Ugarte (knee) is a long-term absentee.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Dutch centre-halves Micky van de Ven (hand) and Jan Paul van Hecke (foot) picked up issues over the break but Roberto De Zerbi says the two defenders are available for Saturday.

So too is James Maddison, despite a small setback last week.

De Zerbi did add that van Hecke’s wife had twins yesterday, however!

Elsewhere, Pedro Porro (hamstring), Mykhailo Mudryk (ankle), Xavi Simons (knee) and Wilson Odobert (knee) remain unavailable.

Dejan Kulusevski (knee) is inching closer to a return after nearly 18 months out and will travel with the squad to Old Trafford for “support”.

More to follow

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Gabriel Jesus is out for a few weeks with a calf issue.

Nikola Milenkovic, who only just returned from a hamstring injury in a mid-season friendly against Swansea City, is also back on the sidelines with a bone bruise.

On top of that Neco Williams is struggling with illness.

Nicolo Savona (knee) is a long-term absentee but is nearing a return.

More to follow

BRENTFORD

It sounds like Sepp van den Berg (knee), Nathan Collins (calf) and Mathias Jensen (unknown) and Josh Dasilva (hamstring) are close to a recovery, although Keith Andrews was a little vague with his update.

And again, while sounding positive, Andrews didn’t really clarify whether Dango Ouattara, who missed Burkina Faso’s matches due to illness, and Mikkel Damsgaard (ankle), who returned early from Denmark, were fit.

He did at least confirm that Antoni Milambo (knee) and Josh Dasilva (hamstring) were still out.

“Antoni and Josh definitely won’t be involved tomorrow. The rest of them have been on the grass, been around training. The one benefit of the last few weeks has been players like Nathan, Sepp, Matty [Jensen] getting back up to speed and getting close to a return. So, overall, when the players go away for that length of time and the amount of games some of them played, I think we’ve come through it pretty well. “We’re in a good place for the next chapter.” – Keith Andrews

CRYSTAL PALACE

Dean Henderson (ankle), Jean-Philippe Mateta (hamstring) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) are close to returns, with Mateta even back in training.

The Nottingham Forest match comes too soon for that trio, however, with comebacks anticipated for next week instead.

Chadi Riad (knee) is also out, while Axel Disasi continues to serve a three-game ban.

Anan Khalaili (hamstring) at least fit, despite a scare over the break.

“Anan Khalaili is ready to play 90 minutes. “For [Jean-Philippe] Mateta it was his first training with us, but it’s a good step. He was out a long time, but it’s a good sign both for him and also for us. He will not be available for the game this weekend, and it’s the same for Dean Henderson and Takehiro Tomiyasu, but we expect all three of them to come back for Lyon, or Brighton.” – Pierre Sage, via the Palace website

Ismaila Sarr, who returned as a substitute before the break,s is now ready to start games.

“Ismaïla Sarr is now able to start. He had his best session for us this week and I hope we can ‘re-find’ the player.” – Pierre Sage, via the Palace website

ASTON VILLA

Modo Cisse (unspecified), long-term absentee Amadou Onana (knee) and Ian Maatsen (ankle) remain out.

And while Leon Goretzka (knee) is back in training, this match comes too soon for him. He could feature in Gameweek 7, instead.

The good news for Villa is that Brian Madjo (ankle), Pau Torres (hamstring), Marco Bizot (back) and Alysson (unspecified) all featured in a mid-season kickabout with Sevilla last Friday. Madjo has been missing since pre-season, with the other three more recent absentees.

Matty Cash, who picked up a dead leg while playing for Poland on Monday, has trained.

“(Amadou) Onana is (out) for a long time, but is progressing very well.

“(Ian) Maatsen is progressing very well, but still out. (Modou Kéba) Cissé as well, he’s progressing very well. He’s going to start to train with us next week, so it’s been positive.

“And other players like Goretzka and Madjo, they are as well training with us, with the group.

“They joined us last week, this week they are working with us. Progressively, we are recovering some players. More or less, that is the news.” – Unai Emery, via the Villa website

EVERTON

Vitalii Mykolenko (leg), who exited the Ukraine camp early after just one appearance, could yet feature this weekend.

“[Mykolenko] has got a chance for Sunday, the extra day might help. We’ll see. We’ve just got the England players back today for the first time, so hopefully they’ll all be fit and ready to go.” – David Moyes, via the Everton website

Christian Norgaard (groin), who featured in a friendly last Friday, may also be involved, but David Moyes would ideally like to give him more time.

“We had a behind-closed-doors game and we got [Nørgaard] the first minutes he’s had for a long time. He’s making progress. I don’t know if he’s quite ready yet to be involved, but with our numbers being so short, it might be something I have to look at. If I had my way, I would certainly give him a good bit more time, if I could.” – David Moyes, via the Everton website

There was no update on Merlin Rohl, who has been missing since Gameweek 3 with a minor issue. The last we heard, he was back on the grass and aiming for a Gameweek 6 return.

FULHAM

Alvaro Arbeloa began his press conference by saying that, at present, he had everyone “available”.

He did, however, clarify that matchday involvement may be premature for Tom Cairney (knee), who has missed the start of the season. The long-serving midfielder returned to training over the break.

“We are very happy because everybody is back and fit. At the moment, everybody is fit and available. Tom Cairney, we are so happy to have him with us again but now is a little bit soon for him because he needs to keep training, but we are happy that he is training with the rest of the team.” – Alvaro Arbeloa, via the Fulham website

Arbeloa also said that Antonee Robinson had “some issues with his ankle” but “thinks” he will be available.

Kenny Tete is back after missing Gameweek 5 with a concussion.

HULL CITY

Nobel Mendy is back from a concussion, while Brooke Norton-Cuffy (hamstring), Tim Iroegbunam (groin) and Hidemasa Morita (adductor) have returned to training.

Jack Butland (shoulder), Matt Targett (ankle) and Ilyas Ansah (back) remain out.

So too do Darko Gyabi (thigh) and Elliot Matazo (knee) but those two, along with Óscar Zambrano, aren’t in the 25-man Premier League squad anyway.

Elliot Stroud exited the Sweden camp at the end of September with illness, but Sergej Jakirovic reports that his internationals have returned without problem, so he’s presumably fine.

We have yet to hear any more news on Charlie Hughes (groin), who was aiming for a return to training over the international break.

IPSWICH TOWN

Gary O’Neil has a fully fit squad for the clash with Fulham.

Central midfielder Jack Taylor (knee), who underwent post-season surgery in May, featured in a behind-closed-doors mid-season friendly last week and then got an hour in Tuesday’s EFL Trophy match with Peterborough.

There is one absentee: Abdul Fatawu serves a one-match ban following his red card last time out.