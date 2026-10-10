FPL

Hall of Famer Dan Wright’s FPL Gameweek 6 team reveal

10 October 2026 11 comments
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With the FPL Gameweek 6 deadline closing in, it’s time to see how one of our top managers is approaching the next round.

This time, we hear from Hall of Famer Dan Wright, who talks us through his squad, planned transfers and the key decisions.

Despite only starting playing FPL in 2012/13, Dan has 10 finishes inside the top 50k, of which five were inside the top 10k.

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Score More Points. Win More Mini Leagues. Join FFScout.

With several issues mounting in my squad, I ultimately decided to play my Wildcard in Gameweek 5. Unfortunately, it produced just 39 points, but I feel much happier with my squad’s overall structure heading into the coming weeks.

GAMEWEEK 6 TEAM REVEAL

11 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Price changes 10th October

    Rises:
    Gonzalo £6.1
    Emersonn £5.6

    Falls:
    Kluivert £5.9
    White £5.4
    Clarke £5.3
    Hamer £5.3
    Tchaouna £5.3
    Jocelin.T £4.9
    Mundle £4.8
    Nyoni £4.8
    Oriola £4.4

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    1. Three Pints of Schlager
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Thanks mate!

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  2. OptimusBlack
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Which is better option if u have injured N.Willimas?

    A- Play Muharemovic ARS (A)
    B- Play Diop FUL (H)
    C- N.Willas > Hall for -4

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    1. Three Pints of Schlager
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      C

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  3. Three Pints of Schlager
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    I'm just spending a few days in Florida and what happens, the first mini hurricane of the season. The good thing, my connection was to Donald J Trump International Airport (not a joke), so I was not really impacted.

    Well. More important. Early deadline is very early here and confusing. I need to apologise to all the Yanks in this forum who have to deal with that every week.

    Also, I missed the price change deadline and Gonzalo train departing. But I'm not sure about Fulham anyway and how they will play against weaker teams with the same strategy, i.e., counter attacks. Hmmm.

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  4. Bobby_Baggio
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Morning all. Worth saving the below and build up FT? 0m ITB & 1FT.

    Raya
    Dias - Calafiori - Konsa
    Bruno - Rogers - Gomez - MGW(C)
    Haaland - DCL - Pedro

    (Steele) - Davis - Giles - Hughes

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  5. chelseabrad
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    4FT and 0.7 ITB, I’m 0.1 short of doing Semenyo & Tzolis > Saka & Gross, any ideas? Considering Szobo > Barnes as the 3rd?

    Raya (Dubravka)
    VVD Gvardiol Calafiori (Diop Thomas)
    Szobo Mbuemo Semenyo Szobo (Slater)
    Haaland J.Pedro DCL

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  6. hawkeyes
    • 11 Years
    57 mins ago

    On a WC. Help pick one please:

    A) Rogers + Wissa
    B) Pedro + Schade
    C) Pedro + Barnes

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    1. chelseabrad
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      C

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  7. kanuforpresident
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    A) save WC

    Verbruggen
    Cala Konsa De Cuyper
    Bruno Ode Barnes MGW
    Haaland DCL JP
    Subs. Kinsk, neco, o shea, gomez

    B) use WC

    Verb
    Cala Konsa De Cuyper
    Saka Barnes MGW Mbeumo
    Haaland Wissa JP
    Subs. Kinsky, Gross, Castagne, Mendy

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