Liverpool v Man City predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 6 clash between Liverpool and Manchester City.

The match at Anfield kicks off at 16:30 BST on Sunday 11 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 6 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

LIVERPOOL

MAN CITY

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 1st Man City 5 15 +8 WWWWW 6th Liverpool 5 9 +3 DDWDW

Over five Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):