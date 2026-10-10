Man United v Tottenham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 6 clash between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.
The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 17:30 BST on Saturday 10 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 6 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
MAN UNITED
TOTTENHAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|12th
|Man United
|5
|5
|0
|LWDLD
|20th
|Tottenham
|5
|2
|-6
|LLDDL
Over five Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):