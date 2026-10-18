Nottm Forest v Arsenal team news: No Gibbs-White

There’s one more Premier League game still to come today: Nottingham Forest v Arsenal.

Kick-off at the City Ground is at 16:30 BST.

These are the division’s two best defences based on expected goals conceded (xGC).

It’s not been so good for Forest at the other end of the field, however – they’ve not scored a single Premier League goal at home all season.

TEAM NEWS

The headline team news is that Morgan Gibbs-White misses out with the muscle injury that has plagued him all week.

It sounds like he’ll be fit for Gameweek 8, however.

“If this had been the last game of the season, Morgan would have played today.” – Oliver Glasner

Nicolás Domínguez replaces the England international.

There’s one other alteration to the Forest XI from last Sunday as Jair Cunha comes in for Ola Aina at centre-half.

Nikola Milenkovic is back on the bench after recovering from a bone bruise.

And there are also two Arsenal changes from their previous league outing, a hard-earned 2-1 win over Leeds United.

Bruno Guimaraes and Eberechi Eze both start as Myles Lewis-Skelly and Noni Madueke are demoted to substitute duty.

Riccardo Calafiori, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz all had welcome midweek breathers, either in the form of second-half cameos against Lille or complete rests, and are back in the side today.

LINE-UPS

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Jair, Diomande, Murillo, Muñoz, Domínguez, Schlager, Williams, Ndoye, McAtee, Delap.

Subs: John Victor, Sangaré, Hudson-Odoi, Wood, Kalimuendo, Yates, Netz, Milenković, Aina.

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Gabriel, Konsa, Calafiori, Rice, Guimaraes, Odegaard, Eze, Saka, Havertz.

Subs: Meslier, Timber, Lewis-Skelly, Mosquera, Zubimendi, Merino, Madueke, Dowman, Gyokeres.

LIVE GAMEWEEK 7 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.