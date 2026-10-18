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Nottm Forest v Arsenal team news: No Gibbs-White

18 October 2026 73 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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There’s one more Premier League game still to come today: Nottingham Forest v Arsenal.

Kick-off at the City Ground is at 16:30 BST.

These are the division’s two best defences based on expected goals conceded (xGC).

It’s not been so good for Forest at the other end of the field, however – they’ve not scored a single Premier League goal at home all season.

TEAM NEWS

The headline team news is that Morgan Gibbs-White misses out with the muscle injury that has plagued him all week.

It sounds like he’ll be fit for Gameweek 8, however.

“If this had been the last game of the season, Morgan would have played today.” – Oliver Glasner

Nicolás Domínguez replaces the England international.

There’s one other alteration to the Forest XI from last Sunday as Jair Cunha comes in for Ola Aina at centre-half.

Nikola Milenkovic is back on the bench after recovering from a bone bruise.

And there are also two Arsenal changes from their previous league outing, a hard-earned 2-1 win over Leeds United.

Bruno Guimaraes and Eberechi Eze both start as Myles Lewis-Skelly and Noni Madueke are demoted to substitute duty.

Riccardo Calafiori, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz all had welcome midweek breathers, either in the form of second-half cameos against Lille or complete rests, and are back in the side today.

LINE-UPS

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Jair, Diomande, Murillo, Muñoz, Domínguez, Schlager, Williams, Ndoye, McAtee, Delap.

Subs: John Victor, Sangaré, Hudson-Odoi, Wood, Kalimuendo, Yates, Netz, Milenković, Aina.

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Gabriel, Konsa, Calafiori, Rice, Guimaraes, Odegaard, Eze, Saka, Havertz.

Subs: Meslier, Timber, Lewis-Skelly, Mosquera, Zubimendi, Merino, Madueke, Dowman, Gyokeres.

LIVE GAMEWEEK 7 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

Forest v Arsenal

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.

73 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FDMS All Starz
    40 mins ago

    Manzambi or Tavernier? Will start for the foreseeable future

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    1. Utopsis
      3 mins ago

      Tav for me

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  2. Zalk
    38 mins ago

    How can they judge Gross' cross to not be on target? It's curling straight on to goal...

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    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 mins ago

      This

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      1. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 mins ago

        Some goal yesterday (cannot now remember which) was 50-50 going wide without the touch from defender. Counted as a goal.

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        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 mins ago

          That was a shot

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    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 mins ago

      It’s a cross as you said

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    3. F4L
      2 mins ago

      think its because its judged like you say to be a cross. its silly, should just be if its on target its not an og, regardless of intention behind putting the ball on target

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  3. F4L
    37 mins ago

    hope selling gabriel doesn't punish too badly straight away....

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      I hope it does, have had him since gw1 it’s about time he done something for me!

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  4. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    34 mins ago

    Bruno my worst pick this season. Persist for a few more gameweeks or move out?

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    1. Utopsis
      32 mins ago

      Atrocious. Why do we do this to ourselves?

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    2. Utopsis
      32 mins ago

      I would ship him but I made a pact with myself to roll for 3GW minimum after WC6

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    3. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      31 mins ago

      Looks a shell of himself. Carrick may need to drop him for a game and see how they perform without him but I doubt he would have the balls to do it. Might get a reaction from Bruno too

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      1. Utopsis
        8 mins ago

        Really that bad today? Didn't see the game

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        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          5 mins ago

          Not effective, not doing the simple things. They had a free kick in a really good position and he overhit it almost directly out for a throw. Misplaced passes, forced passes…

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          1. Utopsis
            just now

            Goodness me. I heard he's carrying a knock - probably need to jump off ASAP until he rediscovers his best form

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    4. Warby84
      29 mins ago

      He was a world beater vs Ipswich haha

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    5. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Get rid of him. Definitely not worth the money. MU are not a good team. So many better options.

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  5. FPL Scoop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    32 mins ago

    MGW worst pick of the season so far… failed captaincy punt before the break, kept on WC, absent! Hard to sell with that next game, annoyingly, unless we hear he’ll be out of course

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 mins ago

      Yeah, I benched him regardless this week with next week in mind. Hope he’s fit for it now

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  6. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    32 mins ago

    Good afternoon all!!

    Wissa to whom???? 6.3 budget

    Thoughts welcomed!!!

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    1. Utopsis
      21 mins ago

      DCL

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      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        3 mins ago

        Thankyou mate

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        1. Utopsis
          just now

          Leeds are basically "GET-THE-BALL-TO-DCL" FC - all their attacking play revolves around him

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    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      19 mins ago

      DCL, Kostoulas

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      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        1 min ago

        Cheers mate they are the two that spring to mind

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    3. thegaffer82
      17 mins ago

      Glad I moved him out last week. I did Wissa > DCL for a nice 7pt surplus. I’d do the same move if I were you

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      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        just now

        Thankyou mate I think I will go for DCL, can’t stand any more of Wissa

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    4. Effe
      1 min ago

      DCL

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  7. F4L
    31 mins ago

    brighton 4th for most goals in pl history after 7 games

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  8. Flynny
    29 mins ago

    Pick 2 to start next week. Major benching headache! Thanks

    A....Belloumi v Brentford
    B....Gros at lpool
    C....Decuyper at lpool
    D....Thomas V fulham
    E.....Silva at United

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    1. Warby84
      21 mins ago

      B/D

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    2. F4L
      21 mins ago

      ab

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    3. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      20 mins ago

      B and C

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    4. Utopsis
      13 mins ago

      BC

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    5. Calafiornication
      3 mins ago

      AD

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  9. Bobby Digital
    27 mins ago

    Semenyo to Rogers a no-brainer?

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    1. thegaffer82
      5 mins ago

      Not a no brainer, but I’d probably do it, yes

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    2. Utopsis
      1 min ago

      No

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  10. thegaffer82
    26 mins ago

    Probably start Gross & Thomas

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    1. thegaffer82
      just now

      Reply fail to Flynny

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  11. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    25 mins ago

    A) sell King (for Tavernier, Schade etc
    B) Walle-Egeli to DCL/Barry (King fodder)

    2 FTs

    Raya
    Calafiori Muha De Cuyper
    Mbeumo Rogers King Saka Gross
    Haaland JP

    Forster, Hall Davis Valle-Egeli

    2 FTs,

    1.1 mill. in the bank

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    1. thegaffer82
      15 mins ago

      B) definitely improves your overall squad and gives you options off the bench in difficult fixtures. I’d bring in DCL

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    2. g40steve
      3 mins ago

      DCL

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  12. thegaffer82
    21 mins ago

    Team is looking pretty meh for next week. No obvious captain choice, three Brighton players (prob bench 2 of them), Kinsky in goal away at Chelsea…
    But sometimes they can be the weeks where you get the unexpected big score!
    Who are people captaining? I’d love to go Saka but I just don’t trust him with the armband after he let me down last week when all my other options scored points!

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    1. Utopsis
      3 mins ago

      Currently on JP

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      1. thegaffer82
        2 mins ago

        He’s my vc. Like that to be honest!

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    2. F4L
      2 mins ago

      haaland is on a run of scoring 6 in a row, 8 if you include the two cl matches. he is just in his own league

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      1. thegaffer82
        1 min ago

        He’s my current captain. But very tempted by JP (my vc)

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  13. The Philosopher
    20 mins ago

    5-0 win and nothing for De Cuyper is madness.

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    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      4 mins ago

      Effing finally!!

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    2. thegaffer82
      1 min ago

      The week I brought him in. I absolutely knew it would happen, I just wanted to ruin it for his owners who were smashing me every single week

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  14. F4L
    20 mins ago

    please dont blank 3 times in a row saka

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    1. thegaffer82
      1 min ago

      He’s a don’t sell, don’t captain in my team

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  15. Weeb Kakashi
    15 mins ago

    Best replacement for Semenyo

    A Rogers
    B MGW
    C Barcola
    D Cherki

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    1. Bobby Digital
      4 mins ago

      A

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    2. thegaffer82
      4 mins ago

      A) by a distance imo. There's problems with all the other options

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    3. Cojones of Destiny
      2 mins ago

      А

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    4. Tomerick
      just now

      I’d order them ACBD

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    5. F4L
      just now

      a

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  16. Esraj
    13 mins ago

    Konsa down.

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    1. Effe
      just now

      🙁

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  17. Esraj
    7 mins ago

    Chelsea are the only team to beat Brighton this season.

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  18. g40steve
    4 mins ago

    Williams YC

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    1. g40steve
      3 mins ago

      Nice Saka’s going to rinse him 75 mins

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  19. My heart goes Salalalalah
    3 mins ago

    Chances of a Konsa goal? Getting him in for MGW

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    1. thegaffer82
      1 min ago

      Slim. But not zero 🙂

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  20. The Philosopher
    2 mins ago

    Might start De Cuyper ahead of Davis next GW. Think they beat Liverpool.

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    1. thegaffer82
      just now

      They might win, but it’s definitely a tough game, and I fancy them to concede

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  21. Shark Team
    1 min ago

    DCL or Evanilson?

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  22. Totalfootball
    just now

    Gibbs white a keep or a sell ?

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  23. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    just now

    Wow what a finish - Lamine Yamal what a player

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