UCL Fantasy 2026/27: Predicted Matchday 3 line-ups for all 36 teams

Matchday 3 is almost here, so UCL Fantasy managers need to know which players are likely to start before locking in their transfers and chips.
We take a look at the predicted line-ups for all 36 Champions League teams, covering every Matchday 3 fixture and highlighting the players expected to make each starting XI.
The latest team news could still change things before the deadline, so make sure to check back for updates.
- READ MORE UCL Fantasy Matchday 3: Best Wildcard team
- READ MORE: UCL Fantasy: Matchday 3 Best and worst fixtures
- READ MORE: UCL Fantasy Matchday 3: Best differentials
Note: Predicted line-ups will be updated all the way up to the deadline!
AEK ATHENS
ARSENAL
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