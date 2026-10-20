Champions League

UCL Fantasy 2026/27: Predicted Matchday 3 line-ups for all 36 teams

20 October 2026 12 comments
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Matchday 3 is almost here, so UCL Fantasy managers need to know which players are likely to start before locking in their transfers and chips.

We take a look at the predicted line-ups for all 36 Champions League teams, covering every Matchday 3 fixture and highlighting the players expected to make each starting XI.

UCL Fantasy 2026/27 ultimate guide: Best players, tips, team reveals + more 3

The latest team news could still change things before the deadline, so make sure to check back for updates.

Note: Predicted line-ups will be updated all the way up to the deadline!

AEK ATHENS

ARSENAL

 

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The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

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Gakpo, Szoboszlai, Sangare, Konsa: Buy, keep or sell in Gameweek 4?
12 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. My heart goes Salalalalah
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Yo!

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  2. My heart goes Salalalalah
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    Any idea when autosubs will happen?

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    1. Brosstan
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      No idea. Gvardiol refuses to leave the pitch for me

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    2. Esraj
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      2 pm today.

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      1. Esraj
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        It's already done.

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  3. GW7 Rough with the Smooth
    RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Rough with the Smooth, GW7.

    Auto-subs have now been processed.

    How did your Gameweek go?

    You can share your tales of joy and woe here.

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    1. Esraj
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Rough: Cherki and MGW benched.
      Smooth: Konsa 9 pointer, Mbeumo goal, Haaland captain.

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    2. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Smooth:
      Triple captained Haaland.
      Clean sheets for Calafiori & De Cuyper.
      Assist for Gross.

      Rough:
      Started Tzolakis and left Verbruggen on my bench.
      The rest of the team all blanked, including Gvardiol and Cherki who were both benched by City (why didn't I wait for the City predicted line-up before bringing in Cherki?)
      Only a very small green arrow, and red arrows in nearly all my mini-leagues.

      But probably survived another week in LMS.

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    3. Conners
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Rough: Benched Manzambi and Konsa

      Smooth: Still managed a respectable 76 points.

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    4. Brosstan
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Smooth: Succesful FH - 82 points over original teams 39 points
      Rough: Semenyo useless, was close to pick Manzambi instead

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    5. Jaws
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Rough: last chance saloon for Odegaard & Barnes. Got 2 Ft's to deal with them.
      Smooth: Benchboosted to a total of 98 points (23 bench points). Few points off top 10K.

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    6. Snoopydog
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Rough: Gambled on City ("why not"), was going to swap out Boomo for Foden but last minute change of mind for Cherki (argh). Back to Boomo now?

      Smooth: Brighton, Verb and Leno (on BB). Captained Haaland for once. Yay.

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