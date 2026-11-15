Sofascore Nations League Fantasy: Round 6 team reveals

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Sofascore Nations League Fantasy returns on Sunday for Round 6.

Ahead of the deadline, several of our Fantasy experts reveal their latest teams, discussing transfers, captaincy plans and the key nations and players they are backing for the final Group Stage round.

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I’m seriously considering using the Rebuild Squad chip this week. The final round always looked like a good opportunity to play a chip, and I still think that’s the case. With so many teams having nothing left to play for, we could see plenty of rotation.

My team probably won’t look too different from the one you can see here, although I’m still weighing up a few changes.

Kylian Mbappé could come into consideration if we get positive team news. I’m also debating a double-up on Iceland’s defence rather than their attack, as well as bringing in a Greece attacker.

could come into consideration if we get positive team news. I’m also debating a double-up on Iceland’s defence rather than their attack, as well as bringing in a Greece attacker. Dominik Szoboszlai is another concern. He struggled through the previous match, so there’s a question over whether he’ll start again. I’ve also considered sticking with an Albania attacker, although Ernest Muçi remains a doubt.

is another concern. He struggled through the previous match, so there’s a question over whether he’ll start again. I’ve also considered sticking with an Albania attacker, although remains a doubt. There’s still time to make changes, but at this stage, I think I’m more likely to play the Rebuild Squad chip than save it.

Finland host San Marino in Round 6, and while minutes could be difficult to predict, I’m hoping Joel Pohjanpalo can come close to matching his 19-point haul from the reverse fixture.

can come close to matching his 19-point haul from the reverse fixture. Iceland also have one of the better fixtures this round, with Luxembourg visiting. That makes Andri Guðjohnsen an appealing addition to my squad, while Orri Steinn Óskarsson is another player I’m considering.

an appealing addition to my squad, while is another player I’m considering. My final transfer sees Erling Haaland replace Harry Kane. England face a tricky trip to Spain, while Norway need a win against Denmark, making Haaland my preferred option.

Despite scoring 100+ points for the fifth consecutive round, I’ve dropped to 29th in the world. It’s an underwhelming result, but I still think my team is in a good position heading into Round 6.

My midfield looks strong on paper, and if everyone starts, I think it’s close to optimal. Defence is where I need to make improvements, so I’m looking to bring in players from Finland and Lithuania. Both teams have comfortably the highest clean-sheet odds this round.

For my third transfer, I could upgrade Arda Güler, although I think he’s a good enough option to keep this week. Alternatively, I may take a punt on Kylian Mbappé if I’m confident he’ll start.