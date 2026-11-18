Sponsored by Simple Manager

FPL gives you 15 players, £100m and a deadline every week. Simple Manager gives you a whole club, a transfer budget and a full season. You can play that season from start to finish in one evening!

Simple Manager is a football management game you play in your browser, on your phone or on your computer.

There’s nothing to download and no account to make: pick a club and you’re in the transfer window within seconds.

HOW TO PLAY

Real 2026/27 squads, 19 leagues and 587 clubs , featuring the top two divisions in England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France, plus Türkiye, the Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium and more.

, featuring the top two divisions in England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France, plus Türkiye, the Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium and more. Transfers . Make offers, sell, loan players out, and juggle your transfer and wage budgets. The board sets an objective and its confidence in you moves with your results.

. Make offers, sell, loan players out, and juggle your transfer and wage budgets. The board sets an objective and its confidence in you moves with your results. Tactics . Pick your formation, mentality and pressing, and see what changes on the pitch.

. Pick your formation, mentality and pressing, and see what changes on the pitch. Live matches. Follow each game minute by minute and change things at half-time.

One season takes an evening, not a month. If you like it, carry on: careers run all the way to the 2034 World Cup.

CREATE A MINI-LEAGUE

Send one link and your mates join the same world: same leagues, same transfer market, and each of you running your own club. A free room is for two managers; if one of you has VIP, that goes up to eight.

There’s also a weekly challenge: everyone gets the same club in the same world, and your season’s points go on a public leader board. One go a week is free.

FREE TO START

The first season of every career is free. VIP ($4 a month or $40 one-off) unlocks every season up to the 2034 World Cup, 10 career slots, cloud saves, bigger online rooms and national team job offers.

I created Simple Manager on my own, and FPL managers are exactly the people I hoped would try it. If you do, I’d love to hear what you think: feedback@playsimplemanager.com.

In partnership with Simple Manager | AD