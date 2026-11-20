At Friday’s press conference, it was confirmed that Johan Manzambi – who pulled out of the Switzerland squad with a calf injury – is available for Gameweek 11 selection.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 11

“[Manzambi] rested because he had some pain, but with us progressively this week he is training normally. So, he is available for tomorrow.” – Unai Emery, quoted by the Villa website

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is expected back from a hamstring issue, too.

Elsewhere, Matty Cash has served his one-match ban but is now on the injury list. He suffered a blow to the head in Poland’s loss in Romania last Saturday and must observe the concussion protocol.

Amadou Onana (knee) and Matteo Ruggeri (hamstring) remain out.