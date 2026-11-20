Speaking on Friday, Fabian Hurzeler confirmed that Femi Azeez (hamstring), Chema Andres (hip) and Pascal Struijk (hamstring) have all recovered from injury, while Yankuba Minteh is also fine despite appearing to limp out of Gambia’s draw with the Ivory Coast on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 11

“Chema, he trains today, so he will be available for the weekend.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Stefan Tzimas (knee) has also been in training for weeks now, but Fabian Hurzeler says the long-term absentee needs time to build his fitness.

It’s not such good news on Zadok Yohanna. Making a return from fitness issues for Nigeria under-23s last Friday, he came off midway through the first half.

Hurzeler has confirmed that he has rejoined Evan Ferguson (ankle) on the injury list.

“Zadok, unfortunately, got a reinjury while he was with Nigeria under-23s. Unfortunately, it wasn’t perfectly managed and therefore he had a reinjury.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Kaoru Mitoma (hamstring) doesn’t appear to be ready, meanwhile. After Gameweek 10, Fabian Hurzeler said Albion may “need one or two weeks longer [than Gameweek 11]” for the Japanese winger.

Jaouen Hadjam also pulled out of the Algeria squad with an unspecified injury, and we await an update on him. He has trained, at least.