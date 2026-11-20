Other than the surplus-to-requirements Mateo Joseph (knee), Leeds United are injury-free – as it stands.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 11

“Since today, I have a whole group back together. It’s obviously always a bit complicated because the players who were still involved [in internationals] on Tuesday, they just had an individual rehab session today. So, that means we will have just one training session tomorrow to prepare for Chelsea with all of them together. “As it stands, I think everyone can join us tomorrow in team training. And as it stands, no injuries to report.” – Daniel Farke

Anton Stach, who had been playing through the pain barrier with a broken toe and missed out in Gameweek 10, has trained all week.

So too has Noah Okafor, who has similarly been plagued by recurring niggles lately.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, another attacker bothered by persistent issues, came through England duty without any problems.

“[Stach] was a full week back in training. Last week, still a bit like part integrated and a bit of individual rehab work. Similar to Noah. So, both of them had a full training week, and it was definitely beneficial. “Dominic, since he came back from England duties, is also back in training and no problems, so definitely good news.” – Daniel Farke

Meanwhile, Gabriel Gudmundsson swiftly recovered from a Gameweek 10 hamstring scare to feature for Sweden over the break.

“Everything is okay, it seemed to be just a neural problem, and there’s no hamstring injury. “He was also back in training already today.” – Daniel Farke on Gabriel Gudmundsson

Joe Rodon was subbed at half-time in Wales’ clash with Portugal on Tuesday, but there’s no injury to report there.

“I was a bit concerned after being out for 10 weeks that he started both [Wales] games but after he came through and also returned back without injury, to have three halves [of football] – right now, I’m quite happy. It was important for him to have this game-time. “We still have to manage his load a little bit but Joe is a key player for us and it’s definitely good that he’s back available. I think these minutes will beneficial for him.” – Daniel Farke on Joe Rodon