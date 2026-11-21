The final Premier League match of the day is Newcastle United v Arsenal.

Kick-off at St James’ Park is at 17:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

The hosts make two changes from their 1-1 draw at Fulham a fortnight ago.

Lewis Miley and Joe Willock replace the benched Nico Gonzalez and Yoane Wissa.

There’s only one alteration for Arsenal: Eberechi Eze in for Christos Tzolis.

Ezri Konsa keeps his place at centre-half in an unchanged Gunners defence. The widely owned Gabriel Magalhaes and Riccardo Calafiori are part of the back four, too.

That means that William Saliba has to again be content with a place among the substitutes.

Bruno Guimaraes starts against his own club.

LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Hornicek, Dedic, Thiaw, Burn, Hall, Steur, Miley, Murphy, Willock, Barnes, Osula.

Subs: Pope, Livramento, Botman, Schar, Gonzalez, Wissa, Elanga, Fernandez-Pardo, Ramsey.

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Gabriel, Konsa, Calafiori, Rice, Guimaraes, Madueke, Odegaard, Havertz, Eze.

Subs: Kepa, Saliba, Mosquera, White, Hincapie, Gyokeres, Tzolis, Merino, Lewis-Skelly.

LIVE GAMEWEEK 11 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.