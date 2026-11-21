UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy returns for Matchday 5, bringing another set of fixtures for managers to target.

Some teams have particularly favourable match-ups, while others face much tougher tests.

In this article, we’ll use our UCL Fantasy Toolkit and Fixture Ticker to identify the teams with the best and worst fixtures, helping managers plan their transfers and team selections ahead of the deadline.

WHO HAS THE BEST FIXTURES?

At the top of the ticker, Barcelona travel to Sabah after scoring 14 goals in their first four league-phase games. Their 3-0 win over Aston Villa followed a 4-2 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain, while earlier victories included a 5-1 thrashing of Feyenoord. Barcelona’s attack has been prolific: each of their last 22 group or league-phase matches has featured at least three goals. They have also conceded in 12 consecutive away matches in those stages, so a clean sheet is less certain.

Sabah have already shown they can win at home, beating Slavia Prague 2-0. But they lost 1-2 to Dortmund and 1-4 to Viking, after opening with a 0-4 defeat at Manchester United. None of their 13 home matches in UEFA competitions have ended in a draw, and none of their 26 overall have finished goalless. That points to a fixture with potential at both ends.

For Atlético de Madrid, Matchday 5 brings a home meeting with Viking. Atlético have won six of their seven matches against Norwegian clubs and scored in all seven. Their European form has been mixed, though: they beat Manchester United 2-0, drew 1-1 at Stuttgart and lost 2-0 at home to Bayern. Viking have scored nine goals in four games, including four against Sabah and three against Bayern. They have also conceded 10, leaving Atlético with a route to points despite their recent defeat.

The Madrid side’s latest European win came against Leipzig, and they have scored at least three goals in each of their last three Champions League matches. PSV have scored only three times so far. Their sequence was a 1-1 draw with Shakhtar, a 1-0 defeat at Leipzig, a 1-0 win at Porto and a 2-1 home loss to Club Brugge. Real Madrid have won all four of their matches, scoring 13 goals, and will be strong favourites at home.

At home against Slovan Bratislava, Real Betis have a chance to respond to their 2-1 loss at Dortmund. They had won their previous three games, including a 1-0 victory over Feyenoord. Slovan, meanwhile, have lost all four league-phase matches and conceded 17 goals. They have shipped four in each of their last two games, against Roma and LASK, without scoring.

Paris Saint-Germain complete the top five with a home fixture against Roma. PSG have scored 20 goals in four matches, including six in their 6-0 win at Villarreal. They also beat Manchester City and Barcelona, though they conceded four against each. Roma have scored 10 and conceded eight, and have lost two of their four games. PSG are unbeaten in 14 Champions League matches, while Roma have won only once in their last 11 away games in the competition.

WHO HAS THE WORST FIXTURES?

Sabah sit bottom of the ticker ahead of Barcelona’s visit. Their 2-0 home win over Slavia is a positive, but they have lost their other three league-phase games, conceding seven goals. Barcelona’s scoring run makes this a difficult assignment, even if the Spanish side have been conceding regularly away from home.

The trip to Atlético Madrid is a daunting one for Viking. They have scored in each of their last 12 UEFA competition away matches, but have won only two of their last 13. Their four league-phase results show both sides of their game: nine goals scored, but 10 conceded. Atlético’s record against Norwegian clubs adds to the challenge.

PSV travel to Real Madrid after losing two of their first four games. Their 1-0 win at Porto shows they can produce a result away, but they followed it with a 2-1 home defeat to Club Brugge. Madrid have scored at least three in each of their last three Champions League matches, making PSV’s defensive task particularly difficult.

Slovan’s trip to Betis looks tough after four straight defeats. They have scored once and conceded 17 in the league phase, including four-goal losses to Roma and LASK. The Slovakian side have also lost all 12 of their Champions League matches, according to UEFA’s competition record.

Finally, Roma visit PSG after conceding three goals in each of their last two matches, against Real Madrid and Manchester United. They have conceded in 33 consecutive Champions League away games. PSG’s current scoring form makes that record hard to ignore. Although Roma did beat Slovan 4-0 in Matchday 3.