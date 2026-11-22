Hull City take on Brighton and Hove Albion in the first of two Premier League games to take place this Sunday.

Kick-off at the MKM Stadium is at 14:00 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Fabian Hurzeler’s only change for Brighton sees Georginio Rutter come in for Charalampos Kostoulas up top.

Kostoulas is joined on the substitutes bench by Jack Hinshelwood and Yankuba Minteh.

Popular Fantasy picks Maxim De Cuyper and Pascal Gross, owned by 49.9% and 49.4% of managers respectively, are part of the Brighton line-up as expected.

Sergej Jakirovic has made two changes to his Hull side.

Mohamed Belloumi is fit to start after injury, while Matt Crooks is also in the starting XI.

John Egan and Lucas Gourna-Douath drop to the bench, with Hull looking like they will line up in a 4-3-3 formation.

LINE-UPS

Hull City XI: Tzolakis, Coyle, Ajayi, Mendy, Stroud, Iroegbunam, Crooks, Slater, Belloumi, Cho, McBurnie

Subs: Butland, Giles, Thomas, Hjerto-Dahl, Egan, Norton-Cuffy, Herrington, Gourna-Douath, Vaz

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Costinha, Vuskovic, Dunk, Boscagli, Chema, Gross, Gomez, Ayari, De Cuyper, Rutter

Subs: Steele, Hinshelwood, Minteh, Osman, Kostoulas, Kadioglu, Wieffer, Svoboda, O’Riley

GAMEWEEK 11 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.