Mauricio Pochettino takes charge of his first match as Manchester United head coach on Sunday, when the Red Devils take on Liverpool at Anfield.

This fixture is the penultimate match of Gameweek 11.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola makes only one change to his starting XI, replacing Cody Gakpo with Rio Ngumoha.

Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch are not in the matchday squad.

Jeremie Frimpong is back on the bench after injury, however.

Pochettino has made three alterations for United.

Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez and Patrick Dorgu come into the side.

Harry Maguire, Noussair Mazraoui and Amad Diallo drop to the bench.

LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Araujo, Jacquet, van Dijk, Kerkez, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Ngumoha, Wirtz, Barcola, Isak

Subs: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Chiesa, Tsimikas, Munoz, Frimpong, Nyoni, McConnell, Koumas

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Yoro, de Ligt, Martinez, Dalot, Mainoo, Tielemans, Mbeumo, Fernandes, Dorgu, Cunha

Subs: Heaton, Heaven, Maguire, Mazraoui, Santos, Mount, Amad, Lacey, Zirkzee

GAMEWEEK 11 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.