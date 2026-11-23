The final match of Gameweek 11 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) sees Brentford face Everton.

Kick-off in west London is at 20:00 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

The Bees are without the suspended Igor Thiago this evening, so in comes Callum Wilson to make his first Premier League start of the campaign.

Aaron Hickey is also out injured for the hosts, while Kevin Schade and Mamadou Sangare drop to the bench.

Yehor Yarmoliuk, Mikkel Damsgaard and Jaidon Anthony are brought into the side.

There’s just one change for Everton as Jake O’Brien replaces Tyler Dibling.

That alteration will presumably see the versatile Merlin Rohl move from right-back to the right wing.

Jack Grealish is off the naughty step and back in the Everton squad for the first time since Gameweek 7. He’s among the visitors’ substitutes.

LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, Ajer, van den Berg, Lewis-Potter, Janelt, Yarmoliuk, Damsgaard, Ouattara, Wilson, Anthony.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Fredrick, Schuster, Diouf, Jensen, Sangaré, Carvalho, Nunes, Schade.

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Garner, Armstrong, Dewsbury-Hall, Röhl, George, Barry.

Subs: Travers, Maitland-Niles, Keane, Grealish, Dibling, Johnson, Nørgaard, Alcaraz, Hackney.

GAMEWEEK 11 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.