UCL Fantasy returns for Matchday 5, with another opportunity for managers to gain ground through their captaincy picks.

Here we take a look at the best captaincy options for both Tuesday and Wednesday, along with some differential picks for those who want to try an alternative strategy.

TUESDAY 24TH NOVEMBER

BEST CAPTAIN

It will be very difficult to look past Kylian Mbappé (€11.1m) for the captaincy armband on Tuesday.

Real Madrid are one of just two sides to have won all four of their opening Champions League matches. Los Blancos have already scored 13 goals, averaging an impressive 3.25 goals per game.

What’s even more appealing is the fact that Real Madrid host PSV this week. The Dutch side haven’t exactly been poor defensively, but their defeats against Leipzig and Club Brugge highlight just how average they can be.

Leading the Real Madrid attack is, of course, penalty taker Mbappé, who has scored in every Champions League match so far. That level of consistency makes him extremely difficult to ignore.

The Frenchman has racked up a huge 17 goals across the Champions League and La Liga already this season, a tally very few strikers can match.

To top it off, Mbappé also has the highest projected points total among all forwards in our Fantasy Football Scout Members Area toolkit, further strengthening his captaincy credentials.

DIFFERENTIALS

For those brave enough to go against Mbappé, there are plenty of appealing alternatives to consider on the opening night. Como’s 9-1 win against Lens last time out certainly made their attack more appealing. This week, they host AEK Athens, and talisman Nico Paz (€7.1m) heads into the clash after registering back-to-back double-digit hauls.

Bodø/Glimt rank among the top sides for projected goals this week, so backing their attack against a poor LASK defence could pay off. The obvious option is the penalty- and set-piece-taking Ole Blomberg (€5.0m). Blomberg returned from injury in his previous league match and marked his comeback with a brace.

Lens’ 9-1 defeat to Como also makes them a side worth targeting. RB Leipzig host them this week, having scored five goals in each of their previous two league matches. One of their most effective attackers is 21-year-old Antonio Nusa (€6.0m). As well as taking on penalty duties recently, the Norwegian has racked up four goals and five assists in his previous eight appearances for club and country.

WEDNESDAY 25TH NOVEMBER

BEST CAPTAIN

Wednesday also appears fairly straightforward. Barcelona head into Matchday 5 after four consecutive wins. However, it’s the sheer number of goals they score that makes them the go-to side for attacking consistency.

The Catalans have netted a massive 51 goals in La Liga already this season, averaging an incredible 3.9 goals per game. They’ve also carried that form into the Champions League, scoring 14 goals in four matches, an average of 3.5 per game.

What makes them even more appealing is the fact they face Champions League newcomers Sabah. Their recent 4-1 defeat to a ropey Viking side is just one example of how vulnerable they can be, especially defensively.

Leading the Barcelona attack and playing out of position is Raphinha. The Brazilian has matched, and even bettered, most European forwards for goals scored, with 19 already across La Liga and the Champions League. What’s even more impressive is that he missed significant minutes through injury.

Combining his current form and advanced position with penalty and set-piece duties, Raphinha edges every other option for the captaincy armband on Wednesday.

DIFFERENTIALS

Of course, there are several good options outside of Barcelona. The strongest candidate is arguably Julián Álvarez (€10.0m). Atlético Madrid host a Viking side who have conceded three goals in two of their previous three domestic matches. Álvarez also appears to be getting considerably more game time recently, and his three goals and three assists in his last four matches for club and country highlight just how dangerous he can be.

Another striker who could punish a poor opposition defence is Luis Suárez (€7.4m). Many expected a new manager bounce from Manchester United, but their 4-0 demolition at the hands of Liverpool, along with another red card, makes this a great opportunity for the in-form Sporting CP attacker. Suárez also takes his side’s penalties, giving him another route to points.

Liverpool head into Matchday 5 on the back of two convincing Premier League victories, scoring seven goals in the process. Up next is a meeting with a vulnerable Club Brugge side, which could give their attackers another opportunity to impress.

One player worth considering is Florian Wirtz (€8.5m), who has arguably been Liverpool’s most in-form attacker. The German has registered five goals and two assists in his last four appearances for club and country, making him an appealing option this week.