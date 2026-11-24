Even though Gameweek 11 has passed, entries for our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) cup competitions for the 2026/27 campaign remain open.

However, entries will close at midnight tonight – so submit your team via the method below to be in with a chance of winning Amazon vouchers.

There’s an open-to-all tournament (FFS Cup), along with a separate one for paid Chief Scout members only (FFS Members Cup).

Sign-up for the Open Cup competition can be found here

Chief Scout members can sign up to both tournaments, via the entry forms here and here

FORMER WINNERS

The roll call of former FFS Open Cup winners looks like this: donnellyc, Jonty, gooner dave, Ninja_Fit_Saints, sleepingmaster, MCH, Wild Rover, Tdubb05, Gribude, CMIFLFC, Mark, Leon Harris, A Manager Has No Name, Sleepysi, TH14, 2EyedTurk, Man-Chest-Heir F.C, LOKOMOTIV, Philman, Powell, Genovoze, Fusen, Colombo Geezers, TFO, sandgrounder and BilboBaggins.

As former winners, these will gain a bye to the first round of the tournament should they enter with the same username.

Meanwhile, the FFS Members Cup list is as follows: Kippax Kloggers, Fuzzy Dunlop, Acquafresca, Trigg, Waltzingmatildas, Ola Svanheld, Malaikat Jahad, rrcmc, Jay #, Pep Pig, Mohd Rodzi, Scrumper, Chabs, Mani10000g, Mayanyi, Biggsy, Gazza2000, Rossaldinho, Drizzle and UpminsterTrainman.

Again, those listed above will gain a bye to the first round proper of the Members Cup should they enter with the username listed.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

Our cups are very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round will be randomly drawn against each other. The winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a tie, the manager who is highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHEN DO THEY START?

The qualifying round for both cups is Gameweek 11, with the first round proper running in Gameweek 12.

Fantasy managers have until 23:59 GMT on Tuesday 24 November to enter their teams. We will make our first-round draws on Thursday 26 November.

Previous winners must enter with the same usernames listed above to gain their bye.

Also, entrants must have registered their teams in FPL ahead of Gameweek 1.

HOW DO I ENTER?

Enter the FFS Open Cup here, and the Members Cup here.

You’ll be asked to confirm your FPL team ID at the point of entry, and then a confirmation email will be sent. Entry is only completed once you have confirmed your FPL team ID as part of the process.

If you enter your FPL team ID incorrectly, we cannot amend this at a later date. So doubly make sure you’ve got it right!

Successfully entered teams can then be found in the lists here (for the FFS Open Cup) and here (for the FFS Members Cup).

HOW DO I FIND MY FPL TEAM ID?

Your FPL ID is your team’s unique identification. This is found via your Gameweek History page. When you visit such history, you’ll see a number in the URL (as opposed to the XXX below).

https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/XXX/history

Place this 1-8 digit number, or your Gameweek History URL, in the FPL ID field on the entry form.

WHEN WILL I FIND OUT IF I’VE QUALIFIED?

We’ll publish results from the qualifying rounds on Thursday 26 November. From then on, progress is confirmed soon after the completion of each Gameweek.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The cups will be played out according to the following schedule:

Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates

Qualifying – Gameweek 11

– Gameweek 11 Round 1 – Gameweek 12

– Gameweek 12 Round 2 – Gameweek 13

– Gameweek 13 Round 3 – Gameweek 14

– Gameweek 14 Round 4 – Gameweek 15

– Gameweek 15 Round 5 – Gameweek 16

– Gameweek 16 Round 6 – Gameweek 17

– Gameweek 17 Quarter-Finals – Gameweek 18

– Gameweek 18 Semi-Finals – Gameweek 19

– Gameweek 19 Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 20

Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates

Qualifying – Gameweek 11

– Gameweek 11 Round 1 – Gameweek 12

– Gameweek 12 Round 2 – Gameweek 13

– Gameweek 13 Round 3 – Gameweek 14

– Gameweek 14 Round 4 – Gameweek 15

– Gameweek 15 Round 5 – Gameweek 16

– Gameweek 16 Quarter-Finals – Gameweek 17

– Gameweek 17 Semi-Finals – Gameweek 18

– Gameweek 18 Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 19

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, each round’s fixture list will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place – £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place – £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place – £50 Amazon voucher

DO I HAVE TO ENTER IF I’M A PREVIOUS WINNER?

Yes, because your FPL team ID will have changed, so we’ll need to record your entry again. As a previous winner, you receive a bye to the first round proper.

DO I NEED TO BE REGISTERED WITH FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT?

Yes, to be eligible for a prize, you have to register an account with us to enter.

You must not change this username throughout the course of the tournament. Should you do so without permission, should you enter multiple teams, or if your FFS account comes under moderation for any reason, we reserve the right to remove you from a tournament at any stage.