In the Suspension Tightrope, we keep an eye on the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players who are racking up the yellow cards and nearing a one-match ban.

The cut-off dates and thresholds for suspensions are also discussed in this piece.

Finally, we round up the individuals already suspended and who will be returning from a ban in Gameweek 12.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website. It details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark. This is an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

ON FOUR YELLOW CARDS

Jayden Bogle (£4.8m), owned by 11.8% of managers, was the most significant addition to this list in Gameweek 11.

Chema Andres (£5.5m), Calvin Bassey (£4.5m), Bradley Barcola (£8.1m) and Murillo (£5.5m) also reached four bookings for the season.

Marcus Tavernier (£6.8m), Antonio Silva (£5.1m) and Pascal Gross (£6.3m) are among the other major FPL players who are sitting precariously on the suspension tightrope. All avoided the dreaded fifth caution at the weekend.

ON THREE YELLOW CARDS

There are 31 others on three bookings.

Ownership-wise, Maxim De Cuyper (£5.5m), Morgan Rogers (£8.3m) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m) are the most significant names on the list.

SUSPENDED IN GAMEWEEK 12

Yeremy Pino (£5.5m) was the only player to pick up his fifth booking of the season in Gameweek 11. He’ll serve a one-match ban this weekend.

Also sitting out one match are Costinha (£4.5m) and Leny Yoro (£4.8m). The former was dismissed for two bookable offences, while the latter saw red for the denial of an obvious goalscoring opportunity.

James Tarkowski‘s (£6.2m) punishment is more severe: a three-match suspension after his red card for serious foul play.

Igor Thiago (£7.8m) and Jean–Philippe Mateta (£6.3m) continue their three-match suspensions, meanwhile. Thiago will be back in Gameweek 14, Mateta in Gameweek 13.

RETURNING FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 12

Max Dowman (£5.2m) is back from a three-match ban this weekend.