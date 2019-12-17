How to handle Liverpool’s blank and the Christmas period

The Scoutcast returns to familiar ground ahead of Gameweek 18 where Liverpool and West Ham have no Premier League fixture.

The latest episode starts at 20:00 GMT on our YouTube channel and runs until approximately 21:00 GMT.

We started thinking about our plans for the first Blank Gameweek of the campaign in last week’s episode and are able to take a much more focussed look now that Gameweek 17 is out of the way.

Joe, Karam and Andy will reveal their plans for Liverpool assets as Sadio Mané (£12.3m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) and Mohamed Salah (£12.2m) are all without a match.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are proving a problem for Fantasy managers as they have now lost two favourable fixtures in a row, scoring just once in the process.

Our Scoutcast crew weigh up whether to trust them in a Gameweek 18 trip to a resurgent Spurs under Jose Mourinho.

Finally, after assessing the best differentials and clean sheets for the forthcoming weeks, we will discuss how to approach the Christmas period considering that some managers still have a Wildcard to wield.

