1708
Podcast December 17

How to handle Liverpool’s blank and the Christmas period

1,708 Comments
Share

The Scoutcast returns to familiar ground ahead of Gameweek 18 where Liverpool and West Ham have no Premier League fixture.

The latest episode starts at 20:00 GMT on our YouTube channel and runs until approximately 21:00 GMT.

We started thinking about our plans for the first Blank Gameweek of the campaign in last week’s episode and are able to take a much more focussed look now that Gameweek 17 is out of the way.

Joe, Karam and Andy will reveal their plans for Liverpool assets as Sadio Mané (£12.3m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) and Mohamed Salah (£12.2m) are all without a match.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are proving a problem for Fantasy managers as they have now lost two favourable fixtures in a row, scoring just once in the process.

Our Scoutcast crew weigh up whether to trust them in a Gameweek 18 trip to a resurgent Spurs under Jose Mourinho.

Finally, after assessing the best differentials and clean sheets for the forthcoming weeks, we will discuss how to approach the Christmas period considering that some managers still have a Wildcard to wield.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the annual price of £17.50 or the monthly price of £2.99. For a limited time only, first-month memberships are available at a cut-price £1.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

1,708 Comments Post a Comment
  1. MoManeTaa
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 51 mins ago

    Hoping for another blank from rashford against watford

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 42 mins ago

      No way jose 😀

      Open Controls
      1. MoManeTaa
        • 2 Years
        5 hours, 39 mins ago

        Called it last week - he will blank 3 in a row 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          5 hours, 36 mins ago

          We'll see. 😉

          Open Controls
    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 28 mins ago

      Could happen quite easily

      Open Controls
    3. HUATSHOOTER
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 25 mins ago

      Is not gonna happen lol

      Open Controls
  2. HurriKane
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 50 mins ago

    So ive Been looking through some Ings replacement options as fixtures are turning and these players caught my eye.(Below 6.3m)

    - Maupay: / In form with 3 goals in 3 and brighton got great fixtures.

    - King / Just came back from injury and Bournemouth too got a sea of blue fixtures

    - Jota / Playing for an inform wolves and has finally nailed down his spot. Generally has a strong second half of the season

    - DCL / 5 goals in 857 mins and new manager drive could boost his potential. Everton got great fixtures as well

    All of them are below 5% and should be great differential s as well. Personally Leaning towards towards Maupay.

    Who do you think is the best option.? Personally leaning towards Maupay.

    -

    Open Controls
    1. Jullepuu
      5 hours, 46 mins ago

      Maupay would be my choice at the moment

      Open Controls
    2. Amey
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 43 mins ago

      Maupay is good option.
      I'm looking for Tammy.
      Rashford Vardy other strikers in my team

      Open Controls
      1. HurriKane
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 41 mins ago

        I have the money for Tammy but he doesn't fill me with confidence the way chelsea are playing.

        Currently got Vardy Rasford as well

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          5 hours, 39 mins ago

          He's focal point of that attack. Southampton home is haul written on it for me.
          He's a flat track bully 😀

          Open Controls
          1. HurriKane
            • 7 Years
            5 hours, 33 mins ago

            Tammy could get a rest as chelsea will face arsenal after 2 days

            He want start all Christmas matches and soton is the game where a rest is more likely

            Open Controls
            1. Amey
              • 1 Year
              4 hours, 55 mins ago

              Hmm
              You got me thinking now buddy 🙂

              Open Controls
    3. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 40 mins ago

      Maupay and Jota playing well but I dont like their fixtures. Looking at King, again...

      Open Controls
      1. HurriKane
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 35 mins ago

        Pardon me ? Brighton got great fixtures upcoming right up to gw30

        Spurs got only 2 cs in 12 and chelsea defence is their for the taking as well

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
          • 6 Years
          5 hours, 30 mins ago

          SHU, BOU, eve certainly not exciting enough.

          From 23, it looks better.

          Open Controls
    4. Slitherene
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 37 mins ago

      You can also consider Pukki, Wesley & King

      Open Controls
      1. HurriKane
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 30 mins ago

        Wesley havent scored in last 9 gws and pukki got mixed fixtures

        Ive already mentioned King btw

        Open Controls
    5. MoManeTaa
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 34 mins ago

      Wud move to a midfielder for that price n play 352

      Open Controls
    6. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 hours, 33 mins ago

      How poor are those fixtures given form?

      Chelsea and Spurs aren’t looking like cs teams and if Soton score it’ll be Ings. Don’t think I’ll lose him in a hurry

      Open Controls
    7. HUATSHOOTER
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 26 mins ago

      I like the calvert lewin pick, i can say he is surely gonna score against arsenal. 100 percent guarantee

      Open Controls
      1. Jullepuu
        5 hours, 18 mins ago

        But does Ancelotti like him?

        Open Controls
        1. HurriKane
          • 7 Years
          5 hours, 9 mins ago

          One to keep an eye on. If DCL nails down a spot under ancelloti he could be a very decent 3rd striker in your team alongside Vardy Rash.

          Open Controls
          1. Jullepuu
            4 hours, 56 mins ago

            Agreed

            Open Controls
  3. Jullepuu
    5 hours, 47 mins ago

    With Liverpool having so many games in such a short time is it likely that Klopp rotates Salah and Mane?
    Liverpool are leading the league by a good distance and Klopp has done it already this season in a similiar situation.

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 43 mins ago

      PL is most important to everyone who's aligned with Liverpool. I don't see unnecessary rotation.

      Open Controls
      1. Jullepuu
        5 hours, 42 mins ago

        Not unnecessary but similar to what we have seen before this season.

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          5 hours, 38 mins ago

          Yes, if players are tired, managed minutes is a huge possibility

          Open Controls
          1. Jullepuu
            5 hours, 30 mins ago

            I guess it depends on the minutes in club world cup. I think that Mane and Salah will both miss one of the league games in the near future.

            Open Controls
            1. Amey
              • 1 Year
              5 hours, 28 mins ago

              Hopefully it will be salad who misses first 😀
              Will sell Mane ASAP after that. As i want to make that move anyway if Salah looks brilliant

              Open Controls
              1. Jullepuu
                5 hours, 25 mins ago

                I don't own Salah or Mane. The plan is to get Salah after he gets the rest that I believe is coming. Could also get Mane back. We are on the same page!

                Open Controls
      2. Soto Ayam
        5 hours, 40 mins ago

        Salah has already missed a couple of games and had reduced minutes due to his dodgy ankle, which seems fine now. Think he'll be the least likely to get rested

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          5 hours, 39 mins ago

          That was necessary given his ankle issues.

          Open Controls
        2. Jullepuu
          5 hours, 29 mins ago

          I don't think that the injury makes Salah less prone to rotation.

          Open Controls
    2. HurriKane
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 40 mins ago

      I think Gw20 vs WOL Probably Mane or Salah rested as liv play wol exactly 2 days, 20 hours 30 minutes after Leicester clash gw19)

      Open Controls
      1. Jullepuu
        5 hours, 27 mins ago

        And after WOL Liverpool has 2 more games in a short time. I agree with what you said

        Open Controls
    3. Kopkloppers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 38 mins ago

      Pool sacrificed last night so not too much difference to other sides. No idea how club world cup will impact though.
      All top dogs are liable to rotation somewhat.

      Open Controls
      1. Jullepuu
        5 hours, 24 mins ago

        They do have more fixtures over the christmas than many other sides do

        Open Controls
    4. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 25 mins ago

      some further perspective

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2019/12/08/chelsea-assets-blank-as-new-everton-tactics-pay-dividends/?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_21303161

      Open Controls
      1. Jullepuu
        5 hours, 21 mins ago

        Cheers! I hadn't seen that post. I agree with you. WOL and SHU are the games that we are likely to see rotation. The FA cup game against Everton might see a lot of rotation.

        Open Controls
  4. Slitherene
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 44 mins ago

    New page, same post!
    For a 2 week punt,

    A) Play Aurier & Mount -> Grealish
    Ings -> Abraham (SOU), GW19

    B) Matip, Mount -> Dann (Have Kelly), Alli (-4)
    Ings -> Pukki (avl), GW19

    Leaning towards A, what would you suggest?

    Open Controls
    1. Jullepuu
      5 hours, 43 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Kopkloppers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 41 mins ago

      My personal view is stay away from Chelsea atm.

      Open Controls
      1. Slitherene
        • 1 Year
        5 hours, 36 mins ago

        I agree with you.
        What about Abraham for a week vs SOU, if Wildcarding after that week?

        Open Controls
        1. Kopkloppers
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 52 mins ago

          Stay away from Chelsea assets until further notice IMO

          Open Controls
  5. Kopkloppers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 42 mins ago

    Made my moves too early due to a night out. Mane made way to get Rash and I will have a problem getting him back.
    Too much money in keepers. Will downgrade Pope.
    Tomori a waste of space and will get Kelly/Rico
    Traore my punt
    Pulisic has 1 more week.
    Guaita/Pope
    TAA/Lund/Soy/Aurier/Tomori
    Traore/Alli/KDB/Zaha/Pulisic
    Rashford/Jimmi/Vardy

    Any ideas?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 33 mins ago

      Who are you going to bench in that attack? 😀

      Open Controls
      1. Jullepuu
        5 hours, 16 mins ago

        I would bench Pulisic this game week

        Open Controls
      2. Kopkloppers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Pulisic

        Open Controls
  6. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 40 mins ago

    What do we think scores more over the next two GWs:

    A) Dendocker (nor), Mané (lei)
    B) Richarlison (BUR, ARS) -4

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 40 mins ago

      Fixtures other way round for Richarlison

      Open Controls
    2. HurriKane
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 39 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Slitherene
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 26 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  7. b91jh
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 40 mins ago

    Trying to be different on captaincy...

    A) Lundstram (bha)
    B) Grealish (SOU)
    C) Alli (CHE)
    D) Rashford (wat)

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 39 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. HurriKane
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 38 mins ago

      Torn between C and D.

      Probably Alli as he seems to turn up for big games while Rashford struggles against bottom half teams

      Open Controls
    3. Amey
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 37 mins ago

      Grealish would be my pick against dodgy Southampton defense

      Open Controls
    4. Kopkloppers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 36 mins ago

      Rash fairly standard. Lund too hit and miss but this week is maybe the time to do something different.
      Nobody knows what will go when Jose plays Chelsea.

      Open Controls
    5. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 hours, 31 mins ago

      CD aren’t different really this week.

      I’m looking for a differential too. Vardy was about 6th on the poll last time I looked - below Grealish!!!

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 hours, 26 mins ago

        Take it back - Alli does look like a different option from the poll - still quite popular BTL. He’s a reasonable shout but I distrust Spurs given the performance last time out - reverting to the Mou mean?

        Open Controls
    6. Slitherene
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 27 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  8. Holmes (specialist in failu…
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 35 mins ago

    Any update on Fraser's transfer possibilities? Like the way he played vs Chelsea.

    Open Controls
    1. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 hours, 24 mins ago

      I was wondering about him the other day - odd how he’s slipped off the radar so far. Wonder if he fits the Lampard template?

      Open Controls
  9. Klein
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 32 mins ago

    Thoughts on punt on manu defender for a few weeks? Maguire the best pick from the bunch?

    Open Controls
    1. Duffy Dunk
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 30 mins ago

      Better avoid them.
      They cost too much for what they've been (not) offering.

      Open Controls
      1. Klein
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 16 mins ago

        Probably will go with badlock then.

        Open Controls
    2. Slitherene
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 27 mins ago

      Maguire or Lindelof, could start getting CS's soon.

      Open Controls
      1. Klein
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 11 mins ago

        They look soo bad going forward though. And cs not coming. Not sure what to do.

        Open Controls
  10. liboo
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 26 mins ago

    Best replacement for Salah for only one week??

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 22 mins ago

      Richarlison

      Open Controls
      1. Slitherene
        • 1 Year
        5 hours, 21 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
  11. unitednations
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 26 mins ago

    Planning to WC in gw20 so looking at options for next two weeks only

    1) Sterling (LEI, wol) or Son (CHE, BRI)
    - will likely captain them over both gw18/19 although might punt on Son in 18
    - City turning a corner? If so, Sterling a higher ceiling I think
    - Alreayd have KDB and alli if that makes a diff

    2) Better to upgrade Pulisic >> Grealish/Martial or Have Maguire starting over Kelly? I feel Maguire has a much higher ceiling than Kelly compared to the potential diff Pulisic and Grealish/martial

    Open Controls
    1. Slitherene
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 22 mins ago

      Get Martial, if you don't have Rashford

      Open Controls
      1. unitednations
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 4 mins ago

        Alreayd have Rashford

        Open Controls
  12. HUATSHOOTER
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 25 mins ago

    Abraham and cantwell to grealish and calvert lewin?

    Open Controls
    1. Slitherene
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 23 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
      1. HUATSHOOTER
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 20 mins ago

        Why??

        Open Controls
        1. Slitherene
          • 1 Year
          5 hours, 13 mins ago

          Grealish might get a suspension & wait to see DCL's role under Ancelloti

          Open Controls
    2. momomaimai
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 11 mins ago

      This week(and boxing day) is OK.

      But I think Abraham and Cantwell will outscore Grealish and Calvert Lewin in long term.

      Open Controls
  13. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 23 mins ago

    Kane a safer player to have over Xmas than one of Salah/Mané? Probably wouldn't captain due to past trauma. Also have Son and Alli.

    Open Controls
    1. Slitherene
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 22 mins ago

      A Spurs triple up? Maybe not.

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 20 mins ago

        With the captaincy on Son on the Brighton game it is too many eggs in one basket.

        Open Controls
    2. HurriKane
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 15 mins ago

      Think Kane and Son will be only spurs attackers safe from rotation

      The way spurs setup right now Eriksen can slot in for Alli while Sissoko has played in lucas position under Mou. Meanwhile No other player possess the ability to replace Son and Kane.

      Infact Last season between December 23 and Jan 1 both Kane and Son started all 4 games doing significant damage in the process

      Open Controls
      1. Drop the Dendoncker
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 11 mins ago

        Will wantaway eriksen get any game time before he leaves?

        Open Controls
    3. HurriKane
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 14 mins ago

      I think Gw20 vs WOL probably Mane or Salah will get rested as liv play wolves exactly 2 days, 20 hours 30 minutes after Leicester clash in gw19

      Open Controls
      1. Annie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 4 mins ago

        Wolves have a day less to recover, interesting

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 57 mins ago

          Jiminez would be the one to go for Kane

          Open Controls
  14. Chelsea91
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 22 mins ago

    Hendo
    Kelly,Lund,Rico
    Son,Kdb,Maddy,Cantwell
    Rash,Jimmy,Vardy

    Button Soy,Mane,Hanley

    Good to go mate? Cantwell or Soy to start?

    Captain currenly Son , Any suggestion?

    Open Controls
    1. Slitherene
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 22 mins ago

      G2G

      Open Controls
  15. HurriKane
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 22 mins ago

    Have you ever been so convinced getting in a player who has form and fixtures only for them to let you down?

    Well here is my list of misery 😉

    - Yarmo / Before: 3 goals in 4 / After: 5 blank in 6
    - Tielemens / Before: 2 goals 2 assists in 4 / After: 3 blank in 3
    - Pulisic / Before: 5 goals in 4 / After: 4 blanks in 4
    - Auba / Before: 7 goals in 7 / After: 5 blanks in 8

    (didnt include cho pick as it was a silly move anyways)

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 19 mins ago

      Pulisic, Pukki, Otamendi

      Open Controls
      1. HurriKane
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 17 mins ago

        Late on the Pukki boat im guessing ?

        I got him in after his hatty. Did well in the first few fixtures before he went on a barren run (got rid just in tine for vardy hatty vs soton)

        Open Controls
  16. HUATSHOOTER
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 16 mins ago

    How about josh king for a punt?

    Open Controls
    1. HurriKane
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 11 mins ago

      I like it. Will see how he fares next 2gws. If he looks promising im tempted to sell Ings for King

      Bournemouth fixtures are great btw

      Open Controls
      1. HUATSHOOTER
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 10 mins ago

        Imight jus try for this week haa

        Open Controls
        1. HurriKane
          • 7 Years
          5 hours, 8 mins ago

          Bold move. Good luck 😉

          Open Controls
  17. Lets all klopp together
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 15 mins ago

    Hi people, need some advice, iv 1ft and 0.6 itb, do i save my transfer for 1 more week or use it, ideally, i want rashford in and a spurs player lol but im struggling to see how il fit them in,

    Guaita
    O'connell, lundstram, soy
    Pulisic, kdb, cantwell, maddison
    Abraham, vardy, ings

    Bench, Stekelenburg, cathcart, mane, taa

    Open Controls
  18. manu4life99
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 15 mins ago

    If using WC gw20 who would be must haves?

    Current shortlist is

    Vardy
    Alli
    Son
    KDB
    Mane/Salah
    Lund

    Open Controls
    1. HurriKane
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 12 mins ago

      Vardy Son KDB Salah Lundy Soy

      Open Controls
    2. Slitherene
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 9 mins ago

      Rico
      Soyuncu
      Maddison
      Richarlison
      Kane

      Why is Lundstram there?

      Open Controls
      1. dark91
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 7 mins ago

        Well, I can say the same about Soyoncu. Why is he on the list?

        Open Controls
        1. manu4life99
          • 9 Years
          5 hours, 5 mins ago

          Season keeper and would lose alot of value. Would have to bench in 4/5wks from gw20 but after that great fix

          Open Controls
        2. manu4life99
          • 9 Years
          5 hours, 4 mins ago

          In ref to Lund not Soy

          Open Controls
        3. Slitherene
          • 1 Year
          4 hours, 38 mins ago

          Compare 5 fixtures after 20.
          Leicester vs Sheffield
          And you'll know

          Open Controls
    3. I AM THE FPL MONSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      Only Lundstram!!

      Open Controls
  19. manu4life99
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 11 mins ago

    Best defenders for gw20 onwards?

    Thx

    Open Controls
  20. RedWolf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 4 mins ago

    What to do with Abraham? Everyone in my mini league seems to have him, he's not performing!

    Do I dump him? Have Rashford and Vardy

    Open Controls
  21. kumadinya welah
    • 1 Year
    5 hours ago

    Kelly / Rico / Soyuncu / Cantwell

    Between those 4, which 2 should I play and how should I arrange the bench?

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
  22. PortoGuy
    5 hours ago

    Martial Vs Richarlison for GW18?

    Open Controls
  23. afsr
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 57 mins ago

    Having 8 nailed-on attackers is a popular choice for next GWs till New Year. Who plans to go back to 7 plus an enabler (Greenwood/Dendoncker/Cantwell) after Jan 1st?

    Open Controls
  24. manu4life99
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 56 mins ago

    Who would you captain out of these?

    Son
    KDB
    Vardy
    Grealish
    Jiminez

    Open Controls
    1. The 12th Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      I’m between Don and Jimmy

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 47 mins ago

        * Son

        Open Controls
    2. I AM THE FPL MONSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      Man City assett

      Open Controls
  25. The 12th Man
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 48 mins ago

    Team as it stands.
    Ryan
    Rico,Söyüncü,Lundstram
    Son,KDB,Maddison,Cantwell
    Vardy,Jimenez,Mousett

    Button,Mane,TAA,Robertson
    0.0m itb
    2 FT’s
    So many ways to go this week.
    Use
    1.1FT (Robbo out) roll the other
    2. Use 2 FT’s
    3. 3 out -4
    4. 4 out -8 mini overhaul

    Open Controls
    1. ChipsnGravy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      I’m in a similar position. Leading my mini league by 30 pts so I’m on a mini overhaul 4 changes (-8) mission.

      So depends on your position in your leagues?

      Open Controls
  26. b91jh
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 48 mins ago

    When is the best period for the second wc to deal with blank/double week?

    Open Controls
  27. manu4life99
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 41 mins ago

    Start Maddison(mci) or Pulisic(tot)

    Open Controls
    1. I AM THE FPL MONSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      Puli for mr

      Open Controls
      1. I AM THE FPL MONSTER
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 hours, 49 mins ago

        Me*

        Open Controls
  28. I AM THE FPL MONSTER
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 49 mins ago

    A)Please RMT for this GW?
    B)Who to Captain?
    C)Who to bench?

    Henderson BRI (A)

    Lundstram BRI (A), Rico BUR(H), Kelly NEW(A)

    Son CHE (H), Sterling LEI (H), KDB LEI (H), Martial WAT(A)

    Ings AV(A), Abraham TOT(A), Rashford WAT(A)

    BENCH: MGGOVERN, AURIER, SOYUNCU PULISIC

    Open Controls
  29. ChipsnGravy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours ago

    Alli or Martial for the Christmas game weeks (have Son)

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.