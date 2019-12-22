1986
Dugout Discussion December 22

Pulisic benched as Lampard switches to a 3-4-3 against unchanged Spurs

1,986 Comments
Share

The final match of Gameweek 18 takes place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Chelsea the visitors to north London.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

The team news is straightforward from a Spurs perspective: Jose Mourinho has named an unchanged side for the third game running.

The Chelsea starting XI requires a bit more explanation, however.

Frank Lampard has benched Christian Pulisic (£7.3m) for the first time in the Premier League since Gameweek 9, with Jorginho (£5.0m) and the injured Emerson Palmieri (£5.5m) also making way from the side that lost to Bournemouth.

Marcus Alonso (£6.0m) gets his first start since Gameweek 10, with Mateo Kovacic (£5.3m) and Fikayo Tomori (£4.8m) also recalled.

All of that would seem to suggest that Lampard has switched to a 3-4-3, with Tomori joining Kurt Zouma (£4.7m) and Antonio Rudiger (£6.0m) at centre-half.

Mason Mount (£6.5m) and Willian (£7.0m) appear to be flanking Tammy Abraham (£7.9m) in attack.

Mount, Pulisic and Abraham were three of the four most-sold FPL assets of Gameweek 18.

Lampard’s side have lost four of their last five Premier League games and haven’t kept a clean sheet on the road in 2019/20.

Spurs, by contrast, have won four of their five league games under Jose Mourinho since the ‘Special One’ first took charge a month ago.

Dele Alli (£8.8m), Son Heung-min (£10.1m) and Harry Kane (£10.9m) are averaging 8.0, 7.8 and 5.4 points per game respectively under their new manager.

Kane is the fourth-most-popular captaincy pick of Gameweek 18, while only three FPL assets were bought by more managers than Son in the run-up to this weekend.

Spurs XI: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Dier, Sissoko, Dele, Son, Lucas, Kane.

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Tomori, Rudiger, Alonso, Kante, Kovacic, Willian, Mount, Abraham.



Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the annual price of £17.50 or the monthly price of £2.99. For a limited time only, first-month memberships are available at a cut-price £1.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

1,986 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Trophé Mourinho
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Look, Sons crying now, he has learnt his lesson. Do you want to ruin Sons Christmas? Lets make it a one game ban and everyone wins

      Open Controls
    • MoManeTaa
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      What do u think of Kane as a captain pick for spurs next 3 good fixtures?

      Open Controls
      1. Tshelby
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Don't know. Spurs seem not really trustworthy

        Open Controls
      2. Mee? No Ayew?
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Considering Spurs are shite, tricky one

        Open Controls
    • Niho992
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      And then "experts" on this page said that there is no chance for Tomori to start. Glad that i played him

      Open Controls
      1. Indpush
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Thrilled I ousted him for Aurier before the deadline. Pffft !

        Open Controls
    • BNMC
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        So should I do Son to Alli right now? Like literally right now. I already have KDB.

        Open Controls
        1. Hughes the Daddy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          What's the rush

          Open Controls
          1. BNMC
              2 hours, 21 mins ago

              Price changes

              Open Controls
          2. Tshelby
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 21 mins ago

            Yep

            Open Controls
          3. Bushwhacker
              7 mins ago

              Already done.

              Open Controls
          4. Tshelby
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 31 mins ago

            So Son needs to go and Jimi also I think? Suggestions for replacements?

            Open Controls
            1. MoManeTaa
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 30 mins ago

              I am also looking to sell son and Jimmy

              maddison/ richa + Kane ?

              Open Controls
              1. Tshelby
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 28 mins ago

                Sounds good. Altough Richa played on the flank so don't know if that's good

                Open Controls
                1. GreennRed
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  2 hours, 24 mins ago

                  He only played there because they subbed in Tosun, forget who for, and he went up top. Apparently Ancelotti is a fan of Richarlison so hopefully he'll do well and also avoid a GW19 yellow.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tshelby
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    2 hours, 23 mins ago

                    Oh okay thanks for the information might just really get Richa in than

                    Open Controls
              2. Pieterke30
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 22 mins ago

                You really want Kane after seeing Spurs play like that today?

                Open Controls
          5. GreennRed
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 31 mins ago

            Any chance Son card could be rescinded. Listening on radio they said it mightn't warrant 3 game ban but they souded a tad optimistic.

            Open Controls
            1. Rt505
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 21 mins ago

              Just rage transferred him out. If it’s rescinded then I quit!

              Open Controls
            2. GreennRed
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 19 mins ago

              I sold him too but thinking if he only gets 1 game could get him back.

              Open Controls
            3. Bushwhacker
                6 mins ago

                None. 3 games, I doubt they’ll appeal.

                Open Controls
            4. Rt505
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 30 mins ago

              Post bottomed...

              Another Son captainer. Plan this week was Mount to Salah but I’ve just done Son to Salah. Got £4.1m in the bank. Anything worth a hit? Team is:

              Ryan/McGovern
              Tomori/Aurier/Lund/Soy/Kelly
              KDB/Mount/Maddison/Salah/Grealish
              Kane/Vardy/Greenwood

              Open Controls
              1. GreennRed
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 20 mins ago

                Did same. Son to Salah. Don't hit.

                Open Controls
            5. Kung Fu Football
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 30 mins ago

              Son to?

              A - Salah
              B - Sterling
              C - Alli

              TAA to?

              1 - Aurier
              2 - PVA
              3 - Otamendi

              Thanks.

              Open Controls
              1. Bushwhacker
                  6 mins ago

                  Alli. Keep TAA

                  Open Controls
              2. FDMS All Starz
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 29 mins ago

                Current team:
                Gazza
                Taa - Lunds - Kelly
                Sterling - Alli - Kdb - Son
                Vardy - Jimenez - Tammy

                subs: Button - Rico - Nakamba - Soy

                Would you just swap Son out for this weak or would you WC the team above to the one below? Defence look a bit weak but none of the top teams seem to be defensively solid this season, also allows me to afford menacing front 7, thoughts on improvement?

                WC team:
                Ryan
                Lunds - Kelly - Kiko
                Salah - Mane - Alli - Kdb
                Vardy - Tammy - Jimi

                subs: Button - Soy - Choudhury - Rico

                Open Controls
                1. Rhodes your boat
                  • 3 Years
                  2 hours, 18 mins ago

                  Love the attack in second team wow, I’d defo be tempted

                  Open Controls
              3. EL TANO
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 29 mins ago

                Kun train imminent

                Open Controls
                1. GoonSquad
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 9 mins ago

                  Rather have Kun than Sterling for same price?

                  Open Controls
              4. gellinmagellan
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 27 mins ago

                Pope Button
                Lundstram Kelly Dunk Rico Soy
                Salah Alli Son KdB Dendoncker
                Vardy Ings Jimenez

                1 FT 1.1 ITB
                Son > Grealish, Jimenez > Kane for -4?

                Open Controls
              5. BNMC
                  2 hours, 26 mins ago

                  Which should I do for GW20? (Not this week)

                  A. Tammy -> Rashford
                  B. Jimemez -> Rashford
                  C. Mings -> Digne
                  D. Mings -> Digne

                  Want to get Digne while he's still cheap but they have City away on New Year's. The fixtures afterwards look really good though.

                  Open Controls
                  1. BNMC
                      2 hours, 16 mins ago

                      D. Willems -> Digne ***

                      Open Controls
                  2. Rinseboy
                    • 7 Years
                    2 hours, 26 mins ago

                    Soooooo

                    Son and Targett to Grealish and TAA this week -4?.

                    Open Controls
                    1. GreennRed
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      2 hours, 14 mins ago

                      Or Richarlison and Digne?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Bushwhacker
                          5 mins ago

                          Are you mad? Grealish and TAA yes.

                          Open Controls
                    2. MoManeTaa
                      • 2 Years
                      2 hours, 25 mins ago

                      My midfield 4: Mane - Son - Alli - KDB

                      Son to Sterling or Salah?

                      Open Controls
                    3. potatoace
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      2 hours, 24 mins ago

                      Spare a thought for those benchwankers waiting for their Son points to be added....I mean subtracted.

                      Open Controls
                    4. gellinmagellan
                      • 2 Years
                      2 hours, 21 mins ago

                      Son > Grealish, Jimenez > Kane for -4?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Tshelby
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        2 hours, 9 mins ago

                        I'm thinking about Son and Jimenez to Richa and Tammy (-4)

                        Open Controls
                    5. Here Comes The Son ★
                      • 2 Years
                      2 hours, 19 mins ago

                      Lundstram, Baldock, Alonso
                      Richarlison, Grealish, Salah, Pogba, Moura
                      Aguero, Kane

                      Gotta resist that free hit button. Differential free hits absolutely butter my biscuits.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Ask Yourself
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 19 mins ago

                        Nooo don’t FH you’re so sexy aha

                        Open Controls
                        1. Here Comes The Son ★
                          • 2 Years
                          1 hour, 10 mins ago

                          You know that feel after a horrid week? Just wanna scramble points back ASAP. I doubt I will FH

                          Open Controls
                    6. BNMC
                        2 hours, 19 mins ago

                        Who replaces Son in the Spurs XI? We haven't seen much of Lo Celso; maybe he gets in.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Bushwhacker
                            4 mins ago

                            Eriksen.

                            Open Controls
                        2. teriyaki 69
                          • 2 Years
                          2 hours, 16 mins ago

                          why do people get rid of players who are in form and are performing?? Is it just FOMO?
                          I've see people talking about selling the likes of Ings and Jimmy because of fixtures. Is it form, fixtures or gut feeling?

                          Open Controls
                        3. Mee? No Ayew?
                          • 1 Year
                          2 hours, 15 mins ago

                          1.) Son to Salah?
                          2.) Rico to Otamendi?
                          3.) Both (-4)
                          4.) VAR is a joke
                          5.) 1,2,4
                          6.) Other
                          7.) Utd are hilarious

                          Open Controls
                        4. FDMS All Starz
                          • 4 Years
                          2 hours, 6 mins ago

                          Which combo scores more this week?

                          A) Richarlison - Sterling - TAA

                          or

                          B) Salah - Mane - Kiko

                          Open Controls
                          1. GoonSquad
                            • 8 Years
                            1 hour, 6 mins ago

                            I reckon...

                            A. 12 pts
                            B. 16 pts

                            Open Controls
                        5. Albrightondknight
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 4 Years
                          1 hour, 56 mins ago

                          I am thinking
                          Son and TAA to
                          Salah and Evans for a hit.
                          Lei SHU and Bur are getting the CS but the other 2 have horrible fixtures so don’t mind going double Lei and CP double defence some weeks.
                          Salah is back on it and I don’t think the fixtures are that bad.

                          Better options?
                          Current team below.

                          Guaita

                          TAA Lundstram Kelly

                          Mane Son Alli KDB

                          Vardy Abraham Ings

                          McGovern Targett Soy Traore

                          Open Controls
                        6. GoonSquad
                          • 8 Years
                          1 hour, 12 mins ago

                          Thoughts for next week...

                          Ramsdale
                          Ota Lund Dunk
                          Mane Salah Zaha Grealish
                          Kun (C) Tammy Martinelli

                          Open Controls
                          1. Bushwhacker
                              3 mins ago

                              I’d be weary about Kun starting after a long lay off and a few mins but ...

                              Open Controls
                          2. Wensink
                            • 2 Years
                            1 hour, 7 mins ago

                            Pope to Ramsdale on a FT or burn it?

                            Open Controls

                          You need to be logged in to post a comment.