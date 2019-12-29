1014
Scout Notes December 29

How Arsenal’s FPL assets fared under new manager Mikel Arteta on Sunday

1,014 Comments
Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea

  • Goals: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.8m)| Jorginho (£4.9m), Tammy Abraham (£7.8m)
  • Assists: Calum Chambers (£4.4m) | Mason Mount (£6.4m), Willian (£7.1m)
  • Bonus: Aubameyang x3, Willian x2, Abraham x1

Arsenal are showing signs of improvement under new head coach Mikel Arteta but they remain a work in progress and Fantasy managers will perhaps require further proof of an upturn in performance levels before they revisit the Gunners in earnest.

Arteta’s troops were the better team for large chunks of Sunday’s London derby and set about their visitors with venom, hassling and pressing Chelsea in the early stages in particular.

There were plenty of positives to take from this defeat.

The Gunners looked much better defensively than they had done under Unai Emery and more recently Freddie Ljungberg, with Chelsea not really carving out too many clear-cut opportunities until Bernd Leno‘s (£5.0m) error of judgement allowed Jorginho (£4.9m) to tap in Mason Mount‘s (£6.4m) floated free-kick delivery in the 82nd minute.

The sight of Pierre-Emerick Aubemayeng (£10.8m) haring back into his own half to help makeshift left-back Bukayo Saka (£4.5m) on more than one occasion was typical of the effort that the Gunners put in as a whole.

Even David Luiz (£5.7m) looked fairly competent at the back although the loss to injury of Calum Chambers (£4.4m), arguably Arsenal’s best centre-half on current form, could be a big blow.

Chambers limped off with what looked like a knee problem in the first half and Arteta said after full-time:

The doctors are assessing him. The first feeling he got, it wasn’t very positive.

Further forward, Alexandre Lacazette (£9.3m) still looks short of his best but Mesut Ozil‘s (£7.2m) renaissance continues, with the German midfielder impressing again in the number ten role – although he still has only two attacking returns to his name this season and he ‘assisted the assister’ for the hosts’ goal.

Reiss Nelson (£5.3m) was also bright on the right flank while Aubameyang’s role on the opposite wing didn’t mean that he was hugging the touchline, as we will discuss in the Members Analysis section below.

It was the Gabon international who put Arsenal in front, nodding in a flick-on from Chambers from a set-piece situation.

Reflecting on the game, Arteta said:

I’m really disappointed with the result and the way we conceded the goals, and the timing of them as well.

I’m pleased with a lot of things that I’ve seen. I’m pleased with a lot of things we worked on in training that actually happened in the game, and how they bought into this.

But I’m disappointed to lose the game obviously. We had to sustain that level for longer periods against a very, very physical team like Chelsea.

Physically it was tough to maintain the level Chelsea play at at the moment. We are asking them to do something different, to play at a different pace, much more aggressive and at the moment [of the second goal] they suffered.

Chelsea excelled in a 3-4-3 against Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 18 but Lampard has now abandoned the wing-back system early in each of the last two games, with the Blues shifting to a 4-3-3 and sacrificing Emerson (£5.5m) after just 35 minutes on Sunday.

Lampard’s side unsurprisingly gained more control of the midfield with N’Golo Kante (£5.0m), Mateo Kovacic (£5.3m) and Jorginho reunited in the middle of the park but it’s the constant shapeshifting and the lack of a fixed formation that remains offputting to Fantasy managers, as we’re never entirely sure how the Chelsea boss will send out his troops.

The victory over Spurs was perhaps the high point of the last month and this was the latest in a string of underwhelming displays, even if there was a definite improvement in the second half at the Emirates.

As mentioned earlier, it was a Leno error, rather than a moment of magic from the Blues, that led to the equaliser.

The match-winner came from an incisive Chelsea breakaway, with Willian (£7.1m) teeing up Tammy Abraham (£7.8m) for the striker’s first goal since Gameweek 15.

Abraham had been starved of service for the first hour but came into the game in the final third, heading a decent chance straight at Leno in the 74th minute and blazing over with normal time almost up.

Willian and Mount were similarly peripheral until the final 30 minutes, although both banked their eighth attacking returns of 2019/20 with assists for Chelsea’s goals.

In defence, the need for improvement at left-back was again apparent after Emerson’s latest horror show.

Only five teams have kept fewer clean sheets than Chelsea this season and the improvement at the back has been only modest since August, with even Antonio Rudiger’s (£6.0m) return not really having the desired solidifying effect.

Reflecting on the match, Lampard said:

When we played as we did at Tottenham last week, I probably would have questioned my sanity if I had come to Arsenal and we played four at the back and it had gone that way in the first half-hour.

For me the main thing in the first half-hour was not the tactics, it was the spirit and the fight. Arsenal were quicker, we were lethargic, they were brave, we were nervous.

We changed and it got better. Mikel Arteta is not silly. He saw us play at Tottenham and found a way to pin our five back. We had three men marking one at the back and they had numbers in midfield and they won all the second balls, and that had to change.

The response in the second half was everything I wanted. We have been rightly questioned recently. Everton away would be a good one, a team that had life breathed into them by a new manager and we didn’t react and it was quiet after that game in the dressing room and I did not like that, and some of our home games recently were lacking something.

This is not a turning point, it is only a turning point if we show it going forward, but we showed we can have a right go and win a game in a different way. At Tottenham we won it by playing really good football from beginning to end and today we won it by showing fighting spirit. If we can put them together then we will have a chance.

Christian Pulisic (£7.1m) was nowhere to be seen on Sunday, with his absence explained as precautionary due to a hamstring strain.

Reece James (£5.0m) and Marcos Alonso (£6.0m) also missed out through injury, with teenager Tariq Lamptey (£4.0m) playing at right-back for the final half an hour.

1,014 Comments Post a Comment
  1. jaguar shark
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Anyone else looking at an Adama punt for next few weeks? He looked incredible vs Liverpool in the closing minutes.

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      I do

      Open Controls
    2. Nabs Kebabs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      not a fan...average player with average fixtures

      Open Controls
      1. jaguar shark
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        You watching these games??

        Open Controls
        1. Nabs Kebabs
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          literally the worst decision maker in the league

          Open Controls
          1. jaguar shark
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Ugh. You mean other than var? ;b

            Open Controls
    3. Dele
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Transferred him in for Zaha before today’s game. Happy he got a rest.

      To be honest he looks super clumsy but has outrageous pace and power. Can’t really cross or shoot, but let’s see what happens.

      Open Controls
      1. Bruno BaNani
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        He has picked up some end-product this year. Just watch last match vs city. Good crosses and good shooting abilities.
        Opponent needs to put two men on him every time.
        He’s becoming a class player.

        Open Controls
    4. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 mins ago

      I've had him as my 8th attacker for some time but he's defo making a case to be starting more than he has for me.

      Open Controls
  2. Oggle22
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    G2G or do I need Vardy?
    Pope
    TAA Lundstarm Kelly
    Salah KDB Martial Moura
    Rashford Kane Jiminez

    Button Targett Simpson Guendouzi

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. jaguar shark
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      So many “depends” but for me, Vardy over Kane is an easy decision.

      Open Controls
      1. Oggle22
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        What do you mean so many depends? And you not reckon Rashford might get a rest and Greenwood starts up top with Martial out to the wing?

        Open Controls
        1. StayoutheSpiceZone
          • 2 Years
          just now

          What’s all this rest rubbish?! They’ve got 4/5 days break and united are going for top four. Rashford plays. Every minute

          Open Controls
  3. Fishy
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Any surgery required?
    Schmeichel button
    Taa aurier lundstram Kelly sidibe
    Salah kdb moura martial traore 
    Vardy dcl ings

    Open Controls
  4. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Who to get for Tammy to fund Alli to kdb?

    A) Dcl
    B) Ings

    And kdb likely to get rested?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Dcl better fixtures

      Open Controls
    2. jaguar shark
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. DMP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Ings. No doubt about it.

      Open Controls
    4. StayoutheSpiceZone
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      KDB will not be rested!

      Open Controls
  5. The Stretford End
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Ok week at 55 points

    Transfers?
    Targett,Rico,soyuncu,Richarlison.?

    Guaita

    Targett Soyuncu Rico Hanley Lundstram

    Mane Salah KDB Ali Richarlison

    Vardy Greenwood Ings

    Any suggestions majorly appreciated!!...
    .

    Open Controls
  6. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    Advice appreciated here:

    Ryan
    TAA / Pereira / Aurier
    Salah / KDB / Alli / Pulisic* / Grealish
    Vardy / Abraham

    Button // Rico / Lundstram* / Connolly

    Abraham has earned a temporary stay of execution, but Pulisic has to go (should have done a while ago). Martial will be coming in.

    This leaves three candidates to downgrade:
    A) Pereira
    B) Aurier
    C) Lundstram (4.8m SV)
    D) Grealish

    Who? And who to? Pereira perhaps an injury worry. Aurier on borrowed time, but a decent fixture. Lundstram injured with poor fixtures. Grealish to Traore? (Possibly knee-jerk.)

    I like the look of an Everton defender, but not for next GW.

    Open Controls
    1. RedWolf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Pereira to Soy?

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Perhaps. It's a bit boring though!

        Open Controls
    2. Zilla
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Pereira probably, maybe to Sidibe and just accept this GW or downgrade to Soy.

      Open Controls
  7. Queens of the South Age
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Lost to my cup opponent on fewest goals conceded. Feel hard done by.

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Doubtful many from here will get anywhere near GW30.

      Open Controls
  8. jaguar shark
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Ohhhh. Punty punt punt.

    Richarlison/Rashford to Adama/Aguero??

    Open Controls
    1. jaguar shark
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      RR>AA

      Open Controls
    2. Dele
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    3. osceola31909
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      No

      Open Controls
  9. Tiki-Taka
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Think Martial (ars) or Moura (sou) score better this GW? I'm leaning towards Martial in and Moura out.

    Open Controls
    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      I've done that exact move. I went for Moura over martial for this week as spurs had Norwich. That backfired.

      Open Controls
  10. dshv
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Need to do now, what do you think

    Sterling and grealish to kdb and martial?

    Open Controls
    1. One Wheels Enough
        4 mins ago

        if you don't and they haul again then it'll be too late...

        Open Controls
        1. dshv
          • 2 Years
          just now

          So to do it ?

          Open Controls
      • Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Yes

        Open Controls
    2. RedWolf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Is my midfield too strong? Should I downgrade slightly and beef up attack/defence, or save?

      Guita, button
      TAA, Soy, Lunds, Kelly, Rico
      Salah, Mane, Alli, KDB, Dendonk
      Vardy, Ings, DCL
      +0.1 itb

      Open Controls
    3. Tronity
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Tomori and Grealish > Hanley (5th def) and Martial for 2FTs?

      Open Controls
    4. OLLY G
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      (A) Maddison and Tammy

      (B) Rashford and Traore

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. GloryManUnited
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. Bruno BaNani
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        A

        Open Controls
      3. osceola31909
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        A

        Open Controls
    5. Ole Trafford
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Please help. Absolute mare of a gw.

      2ft .7itb

      Hendo
      Digne, Aurier, Soyuncu
      Salah, Kdb, Maddison, Grealish
      Vardy, Jesus, Rashford

      Button, Rico, Cantwell, Lundstram

      A) Jesus and Grealish to Jiminez and Martial
      B) Jesus and Aurier to Jimenez/Abraham/7.8 and TAA
      C) Jesus and Hendo to cheaper fwd and Foster/Fab with money to get pool defenders
      D) Other suggestions?

      Thanks in advance

      Open Controls
      1. RedWolf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        A for me

        Open Controls
      2. SHUTUPHEATHER
        • 2 Years
        just now

        A

        Open Controls
    6. KINGS
        7 mins ago

        Will you do this?

        Alli + Kane > Mane + Jimi ?

        Already own Salah

        Open Controls
        1. GloryManUnited
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Not for me

          Open Controls
      • Nightf0x
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Ryan/rams
        Aurier soy taa (lund sidibe)
        Tarore kdb mane ali martial
        Deulofeu vardy (maupay)

        A) start ryan or rams
        B) start maup or traore
        C) deulfoeu to jimy or dcl or ings (keen on jimy)

        Open Controls
      • rozzo
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Pope Button
        TAA Lundstram Kelly Rico Elmohamady
        Mane KDB Maddison Grealish Cantwell
        Vardy Abraham Ings

        2ft
        4.7 itb

        Any ideas here chaps?

        Grealish to Martial i will do, Robertson in for Elmohamady sound ok as well?

        Open Controls
        1. GloryManUnited
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Yes and yes

          Open Controls
      • GloryManUnited
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Thoughts.....

        Pope-Burton
        Mendy-Kelly-Soy-Tomori-Lund
        Mane-KDB-Maddy-Grealish-Traore
        Kun-Rash-Ings

        Grealish/Mendy>>TAA/Cantwell (5th mid) +1.0 mil

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Worthwhile.

          Open Controls
      • StayoutheSpiceZone
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        Captain on New Years GW?

        A) mane
        B) KDB
        C) rashford
        D) Vardy
        E) Kane

        Open Controls
      • Citizen Kane
          4 mins ago

          G2G?

          Foster, Button
          TAA, Robbo, Sidibe, Lund, Rico
          Salah, KDB, Alli, Martial, Dendoncker
          Vardy, Ings, DCL

          Open Controls
        • SADIO SANÉ
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Foster
          TAA Sidibe Rico (Stacey Holgate)
          Salah Mane KDB Traore Cantwell
          Vardy Ings (Maupay)

          I've got the exact amount to do Maupay -> Jimenez but should I wait a week or do something else?

          Open Controls
          1. Athletic Nasherbo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            I’d keep Maupay!

            Open Controls
        • Moose™
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Pope

          TAA Soyuncu Guilbert

          Mane KdB (c) Alli Grealish

          Vardy Rashy Tammy

          Sub: Button Cantwell Lundy Simpson

          1FT & 0.2ITB

          GTG? Or Mane to Salah for free?

          Open Controls
          1. Moose™
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            2FT. Sorry..

            Open Controls
          2. GloryManUnited
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Why would you do Mane to Salah when Salah hasn’t shown up 85% of the season

            Open Controls
          3. StayoutheSpiceZone
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Why would u do mane to salah?

            Open Controls
        • Pep Roulette
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Lose 1

          A. Dendoncker
          B. Douglas Luiz

          Open Controls
        • fgdu
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I'm starting to think these ~8m mids are good at times but not as reliable as the premiums. There is any number of good cheap def/striker options.

          So is the mane, salah/sterling, kdb midfield the new template?

          Open Controls
        • KINGS
            just now

            Lost Salah vs Mane battle. Bet on the wrong horse

            Open Controls
          • Giggs Boson.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Just relived that PSG 1-3 United game. One of the best moments in the last decade. How those kids managed to turn around 2-0 defeat at home, for the first time in Champion's League history, is unbelievable. Huge mismatch in quality. Di Maria's face was priceless.

            Ole hasn't been in charge long, but he's already delivered some memorable wins. He's guided this group of kids to victories against vastly superior opposition, even recently.

            Open Controls
          • EmreCan Hustle
            • 7 Years
            just now

            GW 15-19, OR 374k to 51k
            GW 20 - 102k 🙁

            All the hard work undone.

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.