336
Dugout Discussion January 1

Tomori and Targett absent as Pulisic returns for Chelsea

336 Comments
Share

Christian Pulisic (£7.0m) returns to the Chelsea team to face Brighton on the first matchday of 2020.

Joining him in the starting line-up is right-back Reece James (£5.0m), who was recently ruled out by Frank Lampard for at least a week.

He plays on the right of defence which means another appearance at left-back for Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.8m).

Tammy Abraham (£7.8m) and Mason Mount (£6.3m) also keep their places in the 4-3-3 system.

However, Fikayo Tomori (£4.8m) misses out on the match altogether which means a place on the bench for Tariq Lamptey (£4.0m) once again.

Brighton manager Graham Potter has selected Pascal Groß (£6.4m) and Aaron Connolly (£4.5m) on the bench with Steven Alzate (£4.5m) and Leandro Trossard (£5.8m) starting either side of Neal Maupay (£5.8m).

Burnley host Aston Villa in the other lunch-time match where Matt Targett (£4.4m) misses out through injury.

Dean Smith has gone for a slightly altered shape to usual, lining up in a 3-4-3 system featuring Neil Taylor (£4.3m) and Frédéric Guilbert (£4.4m) as the wing-backs and Tyrone Mings (£4.5m) in the back-three.

Brighton XI: Ryan; Burn, Webster, Dunk, Montoya; Pröpper, Mooy, Bissouma; Trossard, Maupay, Alzate.

Chelsea XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rüdiger, R James; Kanté, Jorginho, Mount; Pulisic, Abraham, Willian.

Burnley XI: Pope; Mee, Tarkowski, Bardsley; McNeil, Westwood, Cork, Brady; A Barnes, Wood.

Aston Villa XI: Heaton; Hause, Mings, Konsa; N Taylor, D Luiz, Nakamba, Guilbert; Grealish, Wesley, Trézéguet.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the annual price of £17.50 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

336 Comments Post a Comment
  1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    VAR is an absolute joke 😆

    Deary me

    Open Controls
    1. diesel001
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Disagree. The handball law and the offside law are jokes. Time to update the laws to make them workable in the VAR era.

      Open Controls
      1. PUP02
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        This. VAR is doing a good job in exposing laws of the game that require modification. Offside and handball.

        Open Controls
      2. Zlatanzo
        3 mins ago

        The people enforcing them are a joke, deserved to be sacked

        Open Controls
        1. diesel001
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Disagree. The way offside operates is that it has NO margin of error. You are either offside or not. If you want to change it then you change the offside law to allow a margin of error.

          You don't do it by the back door by providing guidance on the use of VAR which allows a margin of error. That means you are knowingly contravening the law.

          Open Controls
      3. Berbinho's Forehead
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Football laws shouldn't have to adapt to technology, it should be the other way round.

        That being said, I think VAR will be scrapped should it go down too club vote again.

        Open Controls
        1. diesel001
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Rubbish. Football's laws have always adapted to technology. Just like civil and criminal law in every country in the world is updated for changes in technology.

          Open Controls
      4. Arctic monkeys
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        What he said

        Open Controls
      5. Dreaming of glory
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        What about the leagues who dont have var? Cant change a law to suit the big 5/6 leagues

        Open Controls
      6. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        The whole system is a joke, it needs to be more transparent. Update the laws and scrap VAR unless it's used properly

        Open Controls
    2. tisza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Thought the brief was clear and obvious errors

      Open Controls
  2. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    No Ryan CS for me then.

    Open Controls
  3. Londongeezaa
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    Tammy my boy with the Assist. Always believed in you. Now go on and score too

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      How can it be an assist?

      Open Controls
      1. Londongeezaa
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        I’m not going to argue with the points

        Open Controls
      2. Nanoelektronicar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Exactly, Mooy tried to clear the ball.

        Open Controls
      3. Qaiss
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        If it had been Vardy and the assist had been taken off, you and everyone else would’ve gone mental...

        Open Controls
      4. Hotdogs for Tea
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Rebounds
        If a shot on goal is blocked by an opposition player, is saved by a goalkeeper or hits the woodwork, and a goal is scored from the rebound, then an assist is awarded.

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Thanks

          Open Controls
  4. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Grealish pen missed and VAR disallowed goal in last 5

    Harsh on owners

    Open Controls
  5. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    Football enjoyment 0 VAR 1

    Open Controls
  6. Joey Barton and Friends
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Sold Grealish (to free up cash) and kept Tammy!

    Open Controls
  7. Van der Faart
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    No idea why Grealish goal was disallowed but thank god it was. Sold him at 11.28

    Open Controls
    1. delux
      • 7 Years
      just now

      same. and started Pope

      Open Controls
  8. Gobigorgohome
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    EVEN IF IT IS OFFSIDE IT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH GOALLLL WTF IS THAT

    Open Controls
    1. Niho992
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Thats what im thinking too

      Open Controls
    2. Yozzer
      • 2 Years
      just now

      YOU MIGGGHHHHHTTT BEEEEEEE RIGGGHHHT

      Open Controls
  9. Team Cruel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Willy hurt

    Open Controls
    1. Chucky
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Sub matip in

      Open Controls
      1. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Zohore

        Open Controls
        1. Chucky
          • 6 Years
          just now

          😛

          Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Bid for Zaha being submitted as we speak.

      Open Controls
    3. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Just leave it alone for a while. It will heal eventually...

      Open Controls
  10. Gudjohnsen
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    So how much offside was it? Clear or not?

    Open Controls
    1. Gobigorgohome
      • 8 Years
      just now

      0.1 mm

      Open Controls
  11. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Said it many times that VAR has ruined the game. You just cant celebrate goals anymore.

    Open Controls
    1. Marvin in the Cities
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Chelsea barely celebrated theirs.

      Open Controls
    2. Yozzer
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Don't blame Var. Blame the officials. It works in other countries

      Open Controls
  12. Postbox12
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Everyone needs to calm down about these VAR disallowed goals. The linesman aren't putting their flags up as much, a lot of these 'goals' would've been disallowed pre VAR anyway

    Open Controls
    1. Marvin in the Cities
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Absolutely none of them would. They are all good goals.

      Open Controls
  13. Polka Wakey O'Dot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Another step closer to mass co-ordinated protests to get rid of VAR. It’s coming.

    Open Controls
  14. how now brown cow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Grealish owners group hug please

    Open Controls
    1. BNMC
      1 min ago

      How about being a Grealish owner and a Villa fan at the same time?

      Open Controls
    2. Niho992
      • 1 Year
      just now

      This

      Open Controls
    3. Ser Davos
      • 4 Years
      just now

      We've still got him, which is the main thing.

      I *think* he's ahead of Traore, Sarr and Mount at that range.

      Open Controls
  15. Differentiator
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Can't believe how many on here are not seeing that as a Tammy assist. Clear as day lmao

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Cause they don’t own. If it was Vardy then everyone would say it’s an assist. Ppl here aren’t neutral.

      Open Controls
    2. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Non owners ignoring the rules

      Open Controls
  16. Ser Davos
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Grealish and Pope owner

    Glad I've still got Grealish and worth keeping for the forseeable.

    Bye bye Pope once this game's done.

    Open Controls
  17. diesel001
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Wesley good chance missed from Grealish assist.

    Burnley playing terribly.

    Open Controls
    1. Niho992
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Grealish should be 10+ already

      Open Controls
  18. Ribus
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    2 Pope saves in 5 seconds. Come on

    Open Controls
  19. ZeBestee
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    I have said it before, and I will say it again. VAR is the worst thing to ever happen to FPL.

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Works everywhere else. World Cup, CL, all around Europe. The problem is the referees in England.

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Or the entire lack of a backbone in British culture these days from top to bottom.

        Open Controls
    2. Zlatanzo
      just now

      EPL*

      Open Controls
  20. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Reece James has knocked Dan Burn into next Tuesday

    Ouch

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Looks in trouble

      Open Controls
  21. Miniboss
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    What is the screen by the pitch for? Why is it never used, while it was always used at world cup when it came to VAR decisions?

    Open Controls
    1. Marvin in the Cities
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      In England the referees have decided they're not going to use them. They think it takes too much time.

      Open Controls
  22. GARY AND JAMIE
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    All they need is to measure for any part of the attacker being onside rather than offside. At least that way the attacker gets some benefit.

    Open Controls
  23. Chucky
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Any news on Vardy?

    Open Controls
    1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      68 minutes & we know for sure

      I can’t believe he’ll be benched - surely he starts

      Open Controls
    2. Zico Senna
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      What news? If he’s playing? I’d very much imagine so.

      Open Controls
    3. Zlatanzo
      just now

      Manager said he'll be back for Newcastle, what's the need for any news?

      Open Controls
  24. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Sold Tammy, played Ryan, have Grealish.

    Account deleted.

    Open Controls
    1. Chucky
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Hope you didn’t cappo Vardy...

      Open Controls
  25. Bookkeeper
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    taking Grealish out seems like an error at the moment. Burnley look terrible.

    Open Controls
  26. FISSH
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Grealish disallowed goal. Great. Correct decision?

    Open Controls
  27. Lindelol
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Damn it - I missed the deadline but fortunately I set the captain to Vardy already

    Open Controls
  28. Dreaming of glory
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Can we just clarify there is no problem with VAR.

    There is however a problem with how the PL are using VAR. Other leagues arent making a mess of it and nor did the world cup last summer. Time for the PL to make changes

    Open Controls
  29. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Seems like Lundstram will drop for the 1st time tonight

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.