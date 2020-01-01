Tomori and Targett absent as Pulisic returns for Chelsea

Christian Pulisic (£7.0m) returns to the Chelsea team to face Brighton on the first matchday of 2020.

Joining him in the starting line-up is right-back Reece James (£5.0m), who was recently ruled out by Frank Lampard for at least a week.

He plays on the right of defence which means another appearance at left-back for Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.8m).

Tammy Abraham (£7.8m) and Mason Mount (£6.3m) also keep their places in the 4-3-3 system.

However, Fikayo Tomori (£4.8m) misses out on the match altogether which means a place on the bench for Tariq Lamptey (£4.0m) once again.

Brighton manager Graham Potter has selected Pascal Groß (£6.4m) and Aaron Connolly (£4.5m) on the bench with Steven Alzate (£4.5m) and Leandro Trossard (£5.8m) starting either side of Neal Maupay (£5.8m).

Burnley host Aston Villa in the other lunch-time match where Matt Targett (£4.4m) misses out through injury.

Dean Smith has gone for a slightly altered shape to usual, lining up in a 3-4-3 system featuring Neil Taylor (£4.3m) and Frédéric Guilbert (£4.4m) as the wing-backs and Tyrone Mings (£4.5m) in the back-three.

Brighton XI: Ryan; Burn, Webster, Dunk, Montoya; Pröpper, Mooy, Bissouma; Trossard, Maupay, Alzate.

Chelsea XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rüdiger, R James; Kanté, Jorginho, Mount; Pulisic, Abraham, Willian.

Burnley XI: Pope; Mee, Tarkowski, Bardsley; McNeil, Westwood, Cork, Brady; A Barnes, Wood.

Aston Villa XI: Heaton; Hause, Mings, Konsa; N Taylor, D Luiz, Nakamba, Guilbert; Grealish, Wesley, Trézéguet.

