January 8

Meet the Manager #19 – Pranil Sheth (Lateriser12)

Among ProPundit Pranil Sheth‘s standout phrases when he discusses his stellar Fantasy Premier League career is, “hit home, hit hard”.

Making high-impact decisions quickly, around form and fixtures, is how Pranil has achieved the remarkable feat of two top 200 finishes and has never completed a campaign outside the top 50K in his last seven seasons.

The pinnacle of this remarkable run was his finish of 77th in 2015/16 and reaching the dizzy heights at one point during the 2012/13 season of 22nd, before finishing in 189th spot.

Over these campaigns, he has ruthlessly focused on ensuring he has the best chance of beating those around him with strong, often low-owned, premium options that can better the game’s popular picks each week.

A case in point was this season when he successfully backed Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah with the armband over runaway favourite Jamie Vardy.

During his chat with Joe, Pranil reveals why he is happy to take hits as he looks to take out his opponents swiftly. Bold moves are also needed for success when reaching the very highest rank spots, he explains. 

Such is his commitment to FPL that he took a break during the 2014/15 campaign to spend time setting up his business. Embarking on a season not fully focused on FPL is simply not an option for Pranil.

Elsewhere, he explains why his ranks were so bad at the start of his FPL career in 2008 and why friendly rivalry took precedent back then.

He also pays tribute to this site and its community for helping with his recent success.

You can follow him on Twitter by clicking here.

The chat with Pranil is available to view on Youtube in the first embedded player below.

Previous Meet the Manager video interviews can be found here.

The series is also available as a podcast and on Soundcloud. These are available in the second and third players below.

 

  1. anish10
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    A) Mane vs Aurier
    or
    B) Salah vs Vertonghen

    Open Controls
    1. Devo-McDuff
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      vs? I don't understand the question!

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        He is asking who will get more joy against their respective defender

        Open Controls
        1. No Professionals
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Probably mane

          Open Controls
    2. JoeSoap
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Would stay away from Spurs defence

      Open Controls
  2. Optic1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    What's good all? I've gotten my team in a position where I genuinely can't see a way of improving it (or not for this week anyway). Take a look and let me know what you think. 2ft and 0.2itb).

    Ryan
    TAA Soyuncu Lundstram
    Mane Salah Grealish Maddison
    Vardy Rashford Abraham

    Button Cantwell Rico Kelly

    Might just have to burn the ft this week and look at shifting either Rashford or Abraham next week.

    Cheers all

    Open Controls
    1. The Big Fella
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      You have Rashford and Abraham and can't see a way to improve it?

      Open Controls
      1. Optic1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        This week.

        Abraham v Burnley (h)
        Rashford v Norwich (h)

        Open Controls
        1. The Big Fella
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I'd rather have cheaper strikers and have KDB. Both Chelsea and United are struggling at the moment

          Open Controls
    2. Devo-McDuff
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Would worry me not having KDB, though it depends how often Pep plays him as AM I suppose.

      Open Controls
      1. Optic1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        Can do Rashford and Maddison > DCL and KDB with money to spare but would struggle to let Maddison go.

        Open Controls
        1. Devo-McDuff
          • 1 Year
          just now

          I'd prefer Maupay over DCL I think. I can understand reluctance to lose Madd but I think KDB is worth it.

          Open Controls
    3. Zladan
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Grealish Bad fixtures.
      Tammy Bad form.
      Kelly bad fixtures.
      Cantwell rotation.

      There’s 4 to change.

      Open Controls
      1. Optic1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Grealish has pretty nice fixtures after this week I think.

        Won't be playing Kelly for a bit anyway and then the fixtures become nice and for the 4.1 I got him for I'd struggle to replace for any advantage.

        Abraham and Rashford defo on the hit list and Jimi/DCL are on my mind.

        Open Controls
    4. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Get Jim in

      Open Controls
  3. pingissimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    Is there a defender worth getting in the 4.7/8 range from next week?

    Have Ryan TAA Lund and would be upgrading one of Kelly Rico Kiko.

    Best I can see is Dunk but that double up doesn’t work for me.

    Ogbonna??

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      O'Connell, Holgate

      Open Controls
    2. ResultatFar
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Holgate for sure

      Open Controls
    3. JoeSoap
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Maybe Holgate

      Open Controls
    4. hsakrujd
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      I'd consider Bernardo too

      Open Controls
  4. as33
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Cantwell or Grealish to start?

    Open Controls
    1. Zladan
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Grealish starts.
      Cantwell might not.

      Open Controls
  5. JoeSoap
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    What would be your preference?

    A. Pope>Henderson (would mean having to get VVD/Gomez instead of Robbo)
    B. Do one of transfers below to get Robbo (which one as all have decent fixtures this week)
    C. Aurier>Gomez (will avoid taking a hit for GW24)
    D. Other (2FTs & 0.9)

    Over next few weeks planning on Rash/Aurier/Jimmy/Lundy or Soyu to Ings/TAA/DCL/Robbo (only 0.1/0.2 to spare)

    Pope
    Rico, Soyu, Lundy
    Maddy, KDB, Martial, Salah
    Vardy, Jimmy, Rash
    Gazza, Kelly, Dendo, Aurier

    Open Controls
  6. ResultatFar
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    How is this team looking for the next few gameweeks?

    Gazza (McGovern)
    Robertson - Soy - Lord Lund (Baldock - Rico)
    KDB - Mane - Maddi - Traore (Grealish)
    Jimenez - Vardy - Abraham

    Grealish first on bench and will play instead of Traore after this gw. What do you think - any changes needed?

    Open Controls
    1. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      You’re a Liverpool short if you’re looking ahead. Any plans?

      Open Controls
      1. ResultatFar
        • 1 Year
        just now

        1.7 itb to upgrade a defender if needed. Or do a double transfer with Abraham + Traore to whoever is looking good. But to be honest I am not too worried about gw24, so many things can happen before that

        Open Controls
  7. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Ryan Button
    TAA Gomez Söy Lund Rico
    Salah KDB Maddison Martial Cantwell
    Vardy Rashford Ings
    2ft. 0.1 itb.
    Move Rico or anything else?

    Open Controls
    1. wulfranian
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Maybe Cantwell to a 4.4?

      Open Controls
    2. ResultatFar
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Move Rico to Holgate

      Open Controls
    3. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Maybe sell Gomez, now that Matip is back and free up funds for KDB to Mane in 24?

      Open Controls
  8. markloe
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Jesus + Alli -> DCL + Salah for free?

    Or Jesus -> Ings/Jiminez and then get Salah in GW24?

    Open Controls
  9. BigBillyBass
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Play 1 this week:

    A) Grealish
    B) Traore

    Open Controls
    1. ResultatFar
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I am playing Traore this week. Grealish has a game tonight and a bad fixture this week, whereas Newcastle at home looks tasty

      Open Controls
  10. Arteta
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Crystal Palace missing so many of their crucial players. Arsenal to run riot and score more than 3?

    Open Controls
    1. Arteta
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Just checked past results and they only conceded more than 2 once this season. Guaita has been saving their asses for a while now...

      Open Controls
  11. aborg
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Richarlison or Maddison for the next 4 GW’s ?

    Open Controls
    1. hsakrujd
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      I have I have both

      Open Controls
      1. aborg
        • 2 Years
        just now

        And who would you play if you had to choose one ?

        Open Controls
    2. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Maddison

      Open Controls

