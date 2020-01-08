Meet the Manager #19 – Pranil Sheth (Lateriser12)

Among ProPundit Pranil Sheth‘s standout phrases when he discusses his stellar Fantasy Premier League career is, “hit home, hit hard”.

Making high-impact decisions quickly, around form and fixtures, is how Pranil has achieved the remarkable feat of two top 200 finishes and has never completed a campaign outside the top 50K in his last seven seasons.

The pinnacle of this remarkable run was his finish of 77th in 2015/16 and reaching the dizzy heights at one point during the 2012/13 season of 22nd, before finishing in 189th spot.

Over these campaigns, he has ruthlessly focused on ensuring he has the best chance of beating those around him with strong, often low-owned, premium options that can better the game’s popular picks each week.

A case in point was this season when he successfully backed Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah with the armband over runaway favourite Jamie Vardy.

During his chat with Joe, Pranil reveals why he is happy to take hits as he looks to take out his opponents swiftly. Bold moves are also needed for success when reaching the very highest rank spots, he explains.

Such is his commitment to FPL that he took a break during the 2014/15 campaign to spend time setting up his business. Embarking on a season not fully focused on FPL is simply not an option for Pranil.

Elsewhere, he explains why his ranks were so bad at the start of his FPL career in 2008 and why friendly rivalry took precedent back then.

He also pays tribute to this site and its community for helping with his recent success.

You can follow him on Twitter by clicking here.

The chat with Pranil is available to view on Youtube in the first embedded player below.

Previous Meet the Manager video interviews can be found here.

Make sure you subscribe to our Youtube channel to receive alerts to all our new videos.

The series is also available as a podcast and on Soundcloud. These are available in the second and third players below.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT