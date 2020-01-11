391
Dugout Discussion January 11

Arteta names unchanged side as Arsenal become increasingly settled

Mikel Arteta has named an unchanged Arsenal side for the trip to Crystal Palace which kicks off the Saturday schedule.

For those keeping an eye on the Gunners with their new manager, such a decision will come as positive news.

One of the biggest issues with Unai Emery’s Arsenal outfit was the constant chopping and changing, both from one match to the next and often at half-time too.

That made investing in the right Fantasy Premier League assets hard to do, and that was before we consider how patchy their form was.

By contrast, Arteta already has the Gunners in a period of positive momentum, so to see him start to settle his starting XI makes our job even easier.

Both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.8m) and Alexandre Lacazette (£9.3m) feature in the line-up as do Mesut Özil (£7.2m) and Nicolas Pépé (£9.1m).

Furthermore, amid some recent defensive improvements, the same back-four which shut out Manchester United has been rolled out at Selhurst Park with Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£4.6m) and Sead Kolasinac (£5.2m) selected either side of David Luiz (£5.7m) and Sokratis Papastathopoulous (£4.9m).

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace embark on the first of a three-match period without important central midfielder Luka Milivojevic (£6.7m), their designated penalty taker too.

Following his sending off in the FA Cup third round, he will be absent for Gameweeks 22, 23 and 24.

Cheikhou Kouyaté (£4.9m) comes in for the Serbian international and looks set for a role in the midfield trio alongside James McCarthy (£4.4m) and James McArthur (£5.2m).

In defence, a hamstring injury for Mamadou Sakho (£5.0m) means experienced former Chelsea centre-back Gary Cahill (£4.4m) comes back into the Palace side.

New signing Cenk Tosun (£5.7m), who joined the Eagles from Everton this week, is on the bench.

Crystal Palace XI: Guiata; Riedewald, Cahill, Tomkins, M Kelly; McCarthy, Kouyaté, McArthur; Meyer, Zaha, Ayew.

Arsenal XI: Leno; Kolasinac, Sokratis, D Luiz, Maitland-Niles; Xhaka, Torreira; Aubameyang, Özil, Pépé; Lacazette.

