January 20

Who are the best West Ham players to sign for Double Gameweek 24?

West Ham assets have been largely overlooked in the build-up to Double Gameweek 24.

With Liverpool and their host of options for the Triple Captain chip dominating the debate, the Hammers have slipped under the radar.

The question is whether or not David Moyes’ men deserve to stay there.

We are answering that question in this latest article, comparing the Hammers under their new/old manager against Manuel Pellegrini’s start to 2019/20, as well as ranking the Hammers’ best assets against the rest of the league.

  1. Soto Ayam
      13 mins ago

      Is lascelles a good swop for Rico? Good fixtures and price
      Or tanganga?, Williams?

      
      1. Totti
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        tanganga

        
      2. Fantasydreamer
        • 1 Year
        12 mins ago

        I been looking at Newcastle and like the fixtures. I prob would over those two

        
        1. Soto Ayam
            9 mins ago

            Aye it's the fixtures that make it look it tempting. But Newcastle are pretty leaky, will be shore things up at the back?

            
            1. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              8 mins ago

              Check cs stats this season - you may be in for a surprise

              
              1. Soto Ayam
                  just now

                  Thanks.

                  
              2. Bushwhacker
                  just now

                  They play ten at the back, takes a lot to break down as Chelsea found out.

                  
            2. Rust Cohle
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              12 mins ago

              Lascelles over those two.

              
            3. RAFA THE GAFFA
              • 3 Years
              10 mins ago

              Yes. Clark and Fernandez also good picks with good goal threat.

              
              1. Soto Ayam
                  7 mins ago

                  Thanks d looking at Clark also

                  
                  1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                    • 3 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    He’d probably be my pick at a push. Been brilliant this season. Fernandez has too but is 0.1 more again

                    
                    1. korbendallas82
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Would you say Clark is nailed in Newcastle? I could go Guaita and Clark, instead of Pope and Dunk?

                      
                      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                        • 3 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        Yeah I think so. Every time he plays we are a much better unit.

                        
                      2. RAFA THE GAFFA
                        • 3 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        The missed games were injury

                        
                        1. Amey
                          • 1 Year
                          just now

                          Clarke Lascells Fernandez all nailed ??

                          
            4. thewhitepele
              • 4 Years
              13 mins ago

              McCarthy
              TAA Soy Lascelles
              Salah KDB Maddison Grealish Cantwell
              Vardy Ings

              Button, Rico, Lunds, RASHFORD*

              Got 2ft 1.8m itb:
              Rash -> Firmino and bank ft? Would bench Cantwell in that case.

              
              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 5 Years
                1 min ago

                I'd say so

                
                1. thewhitepele
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Cheers

                  
              2. Bees4Lyf
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                Sounds good to me

                
            5. Bees4Lyf
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              13 mins ago

              Team at the moment:

              Ryan/button

              Soy, Kelly, TAA, (Rico, Lundy)
              Salah, Mane, grealish, KDB, (Dendonk)
              Vardy, Maupay, Ings

              Got 2FT and 1.2m ITB

              No idea what do to for transfer this week? Any suggestions?

              
              1. TheDragon
                • 1 Year
                7 mins ago

                Rico -> Holgate

                
                1. thewhitepele
                  • 4 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  This or Lascelles?

                  
                2. The Sociologist
                    just now

                    Do we think Holgate starts this week?

                    
                3. DAVESAVES
                  • 2 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Ings > DLC and we can go in to this Gameweek with the same team 😉 haha

                  
              2. UnitedFan
                • 4 Years
                11 mins ago

                Play one:

                A) Fleck (MCI)

                B) Stephens (cry)

                C) Kelly (SOU)

                
                1. DAVESAVES
                  • 2 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Kelly

                  
              3. mcmd11
                • 3 Years
                11 mins ago

                Is it a must to use TC this week?

                
                1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                  • 3 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  No. But with it being the best team in the league and the games being very nicely spread out and don’t think we’ll get much better. Possibly two home games would of been the only better thing to happen

                  
                2. Ajax Hamsterdam
                  • 5 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Not a must no but
                  Pool still playing for title and 2 no bad fixtures
                  6 days between the 2 fixtures this will not happen again for a dgw probably
                  Limited risk of rotation

                  
                3. Bojaninho
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  if i still had it I would play it. 🙁

                  
              4. Liastro ⭐️
                • 7 Years
                10 mins ago

                A or B? Own TAA and Mane

                A: Martial + Abraham -> Salah + Greenwood (2FTs)

                B: Soyuncu -> Robbo

                
                1. Amey
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  B

                  
              5. DA Minnion
                • 7 Years
                9 mins ago

                How does this look for this week.
                McCarthy
                Trent Soya Rico
                Mane Salah( t c ) Martial Grealish KDB
                Vardy Ings

                Greenwood Kelly Lundy Button

                
                1. Amey
                  • 1 Year
                  5 mins ago

                  Very good

                  
                2. RAFA THE GAFFA
                  • 3 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  All good. Ings could be a 1 pointer

                  
                  1. DA Minnion
                    • 7 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Yeah he's risky alright. Could start Greenwood.

                    
                    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                      • 3 Years
                      just now

                      Hmm. Not the worst idea. Try see if you hear any hints in the pressers or leaked lineups

                      
              6. iL PiStOlErO
                  7 mins ago

                  GTG?

                  Ramsdale
                  TAA Soy Kelly
                  Salah(C) KdB Son Grealish
                  Vardy Firmino Maupay

                  Martin Cathart Lund Dendocker

                  
                • Bojaninho
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  take the cash and run Kelly>Holgate or Lascelles?

                  Already sorted triple LFC, keeping Jimi for now.

                  
                • Marcuss
                  • 1 Year
                  3 mins ago

                  Want to see what others think..

                  2 FT

                  Which move sounds better..? (And why..?)

                  If we find out KDB is benched tommorow..

                  A-Richarlison/KDB ~Tony/Son +0.5 ITB

                  Or...
                  B-KDB/Richarlison/Hanley ~ Mahrez,Son,Reid

                  Have Ings which may be a problem also...

                  Thanks

                  
                • Pukki Party
                  • 2 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Anyone else thinging Aguero out?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Miguel Sanchez
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    Wait til 18:28 before doing this. Might be some early team news.

                    
                • unitednations
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Couple of quick questions:

                  1) DCL (NEW, wat, CRY) or Martial (BUR, WAT, che) for the next few gw's

                  2) Mane or Firmino? Currently have Taa and Salah and ranked 50k.

                  
                  1. iL PiStOlErO
                      just now

                      DCL

                      Firmino

                      
                  2. Jindaljain
                    • 5 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Traore or Ayew?

                    
                    1. iL PiStOlErO
                        just now

                        Traore

                        
                    2. swobe
                      • 6 Years
                      just now

                      a) KdB, Salah, DCL, Mane
                      b) KdB, Salah, Son, Firmino

                      
                      1. Stef rocks
                        • 2 Years
                        just now

                        B

                        
                    3. Pompel
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      just now

                      Who scored dot com predicts Mané to be benched against Wolves, for Origi - quote " the Senegal star enduring a tough afternoon on Sunday".
                      Thoughts on this, is there a reasonable risk of Mané benching on Wednesday?

                      
                      1. Pompel
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        just now

                        *Thursday

                        
                    4. Stef rocks
                      • 2 Years
                      just now

                      Which 2 out of 4 you would play?
                      A)Kelly (SOU)
                      B)Greenwood (BUR)
                      C)Cantwell (tot)
                      D)Lundstram (MCI)

                      
                    5. Johnny Drama
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      just now

                      Could Tosun be an option? Great start for his new club. Crystal Palace have one of the better fixture runs from now. And can't see much better option in the under 7mil category.

                      Thoughts?

                      
                    6. Koroko990
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      just now

                      Henderson
                      Taa vvd soyuncu
                      Maddison salah kdb cantwell
                      Vardy calvertlewin ings

                      Button lundstrom dunk sarr

                      Got 2ft and would all the boosts to use. Thoughts? Thanks

                      

