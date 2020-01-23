All major players present and correct for Double Gameweek Triple Captaincy

All the major players are present and correct for the first big Triple Captaincy event of the 2019/20 season.

The Liverpool team sheet for their Double Gameweek 24 trip to Wolves has come with no unpleasant surprises.

Sadio Mané (£12.5m), Roberto Firmino (£9.5m) and Mohamed Salah (£12.4m) all keep their places in the front-three while the back-four remains unchanged from the side that beat Manchester United last time out.

That means, as usual, that Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.6m) and Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) are the full-backs either side of Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) and Joe Gomez (£5.2m).

Tonight’s match is set to be a big one in the course of the Fantasy Premier League season with so many Triple Captain chips in play.

39.3% of the top 10k Fantasy managers deployed the enhanced armband for Double Gameweek 24, with Salah and Mané largely the ones trusted with it.

Meanwhile, there are a number of different combinations when it comes to the most popular Liverpool triple-up, so it will be interesting to see which one proves the highest-scoring, although we still have next week’s trip to West Ham to look forward to.

Meanwhile, Wolves have also named a relatively straight forward line-up with Raúl Jiménez (£7.5m) and Adama Traoré (£5.7m) both in the front-three.

The biggest team news from Nuno Espirito Santo’s perspective sees previously injured Diogo Jota (£6.1m) and Willy Boly (£4.7m) back on the bench.

Their return should mean good things for Wolves’ prospects in the coming weeks.

Wolves XI: Patrício; Saïss, Coady, Dendoncker; Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Doherty; Neto, Jiménez, Traoré.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Robertson, van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold; J Henderson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Mané, Firmino, Salah.

