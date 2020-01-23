All major players present and correct for Double Gameweek Triple Captaincy

All the major players are present and correct for the first big Triple Captaincy event of the 2019/20 season.
The Liverpool team sheet for their Double Gameweek 24 trip to Wolves has come with no unpleasant surprises.
Sadio Mané (£12.5m), Roberto Firmino (£9.5m) and Mohamed Salah (£12.4m) all keep their places in the front-three while the back-four remains unchanged from the side that beat Manchester United last time out.
That means, as usual, that Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.6m) and Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) are the full-backs either side of Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) and Joe Gomez (£5.2m).
Tonight’s match is set to be a big one in the course of the Fantasy Premier League season with so many Triple Captain chips in play.
© #DGW24 Top 10k Captaincy— Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) January 21, 2020
🔴 Mané – 43.1%
🔴 Salah – 33.3%
🔴 Alexander-Arnold – 11.3%
🔴 Firmino – 3.4%
🏆 De Bruyne – 2.6%
3⃣ Triple Captaincy – 39.3%
📊 Stats from @LivefplN #FPL #FantasyPL #FFScout
39.3% of the top 10k Fantasy managers deployed the enhanced armband for Double Gameweek 24, with Salah and Mané largely the ones trusted with it.
📈 Top 10k's most popular LIV triple-ups ⬇— Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) January 21, 2020
TAA, Mané, Salah – 21.5%
TAA, Robbo, Mané – 11.4%
TAA, van Dijk, Mané – 9.8%
TAA, Mané, Firmino – 8.7%
TAA, Robbo, Salah – 5.0%
TAA, Salah, Firmino – 3.9%
TAA, van Dijk, Salah – 3.7%#FPL #FantasyPL #FFScout #DGW24 #lfc pic.twitter.com/uqXKHp1kdZ
Meanwhile, there are a number of different combinations when it comes to the most popular Liverpool triple-up, so it will be interesting to see which one proves the highest-scoring, although we still have next week’s trip to West Ham to look forward to.
Meanwhile, Wolves have also named a relatively straight forward line-up with Raúl Jiménez (£7.5m) and Adama Traoré (£5.7m) both in the front-three.
The biggest team news from Nuno Espirito Santo’s perspective sees previously injured Diogo Jota (£6.1m) and Willy Boly (£4.7m) back on the bench.
Their return should mean good things for Wolves’ prospects in the coming weeks.
Wolves XI: Patrício; Saïss, Coady, Dendoncker; Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Doherty; Neto, Jiménez, Traoré.
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Robertson, van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold; J Henderson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Mané, Firmino, Salah.
