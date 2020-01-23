2490
Dugout Discussion January 23

All major players present and correct for Double Gameweek Triple Captaincy

All the major players are present and correct for the first big Triple Captaincy event of the 2019/20 season.

The Liverpool team sheet for their Double Gameweek 24 trip to Wolves has come with no unpleasant surprises.

Sadio Mané (£12.5m), Roberto Firmino (£9.5m) and Mohamed Salah (£12.4m) all keep their places in the front-three while the back-four remains unchanged from the side that beat Manchester United last time out.

That means, as usual, that Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.6m) and Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) are the full-backs either side of Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) and Joe Gomez (£5.2m).

Tonight’s match is set to be a big one in the course of the Fantasy Premier League season with so many Triple Captain chips in play.

39.3% of the top 10k Fantasy managers deployed the enhanced armband for Double Gameweek 24, with Salah and Mané largely the ones trusted with it.

Meanwhile, there are a number of different combinations when it comes to the most popular Liverpool triple-up, so it will be interesting to see which one proves the highest-scoring, although we still have next week’s trip to West Ham to look forward to.

Meanwhile, Wolves have also named a relatively straight forward line-up with Raúl Jiménez (£7.5m) and Adama Traoré (£5.7m) both in the front-three.

The biggest team news from Nuno Espirito Santo’s perspective sees previously injured Diogo Jota (£6.1m) and Willy Boly (£4.7m) back on the bench.

Their return should mean good things for Wolves’ prospects in the coming weeks.

Wolves XI: Patrício; Saïss, Coady, Dendoncker; Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Doherty; Neto, Jiménez, Traoré.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Robertson, van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold; J Henderson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Mané, Firmino, Salah.

Post a Comment
  1. Salt'N'Pepe
    • 4 Years
    56 mins ago

    Benched Jiminez + Troare because I had triple pool defence 🙁

    1. JJO
      • 7 Years
      just now

      wow thats a way to ruin the night

  2. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    56 mins ago

    LMS Update (847 teams)

    Current safety score = 29
    Top score = 64
    LMS average = 37.34 (-0.94) = 36.4

    1. Mince n Tatties
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      How the hell I am still 'safe' is beyond me...

  3. Berbinho's Forehead
    • 9 Years
    55 mins ago

    Very long way to go for invincibility but Liverpool need 2.2 points per game to become centurions

    Currently on 2.9 points per game which is the best in PL history

  4. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    55 mins ago

    Joe Cole: "Salah, very quiet game, but [the set up for Henderson's assist] was wonderful."

    Salah had 6 attempts. 5 shots in the box! Most penalty box touches alongside Jimenez!

    1. Marmalade Forest
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Joe Cole is plop. All the TV companies do it. Churn out ex players to give opinions because they played at a high level as opposed to sports reporters who know how to talk well about football games.

    2. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      lol, he didnt even set anything up. The ball was kicked out of his feet by the defender

  5. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    54 mins ago

    I would love it if Wolves went and knicked 4th place.

    Love it!

    1. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Is that you Kevin?

  6. UnitedFan
    • 4 Years
    54 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/01/23/mane-injury-latest-as-firmino-claims-double-gameweek-advantage/

  7. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 3 Years
    53 mins ago

    Check this...Salah on the bench next game
    Mané and Bobby killing it...

  8. FOO FIGHTER
      53 mins ago

      We are LIVERPOOL!

      Just wanted to get that out after my TC on Salah. Oh well, still West Ham to come.

    • CC22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      50 mins ago

      Wasn’t watching earlier - did Mané walk off or go off on a stretcher? Clinging to some faint hope to TC may get me more than 3 points total!

      1. Marmalade Forest
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Having swapped 100 times between Mane, Robbo and Terrence Trent Darby for the TC, I’m not too gutted I went for Robbo.

    • teneighty
      • 4 Years
      49 mins ago

      Have the news covered the DGW-virus? Highly contagious and leading to poor decision making. No known casaulties, yet.

    • tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      48 mins ago

      Muscle tweak for Mane being reported by Jurgen Klopp...

      1. Trophé Mourinho
          1 min ago

          Whats that mean

      2. Jurgen Flopp
        • 6 Years
        46 mins ago

        Vardy and Alli to Aubameyang and Hayden for -4?

      3. Monkey Hanger
        • 6 Years
        46 mins ago

        Only 62 pts needed to get that expected ton.

        1. teneighty
          • 4 Years
          just now

          In a DGW, anything is possible!

      4. SuperMane Returns
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        46 mins ago

        Did Klopp say Liverpool are playing Gooseberry on the weekend?

      5. abaalan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        46 mins ago

        Priority with these lot - who to remove first and how many of these useless lot?:
        1 FT, 2.3 ITB.
        A) Vardy
        B) Sarr
        C) Maddison
        D) Soyuncu

      6. Brendan95
        • 4 Years
        32 mins ago

        currently on a -4 (Vardy/Gazza > Auba/Henderson)

        silly to be considering a WC on this lot if Mane is injured?

        Henderson
        Robbo/Lund/Rico
        Salah/Mane/KDB/Grealish
        Auba/Ings/DCL

        Button/Cantwell/Kelly/Soy

      7. SHUTUPHEATHER
        • 2 Years
        14 mins ago

        Net 20 points. Bag o shi*e

      8. abaalan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        Priority with these lot - who to remove first and how many?
        1 FT, 2.3 ITB.
        A) Vardy
        B) Sarr
        C) Maddison
        D) Soyuncu

