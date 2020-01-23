493
Scout Notes January 23

Mane injury latest as Firmino claims Double Gameweek advantage

493 Comments
Wolves 1-2 Liverpool

Goals: Raúl Jiménez (£7.5m) | Jordan Henderson (£5.4m), Roberto Firmino (£9.5m)

Assists: Adama Traoré (£5.7m) | Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.6m), Henderson

Bonus Points: J Henderson x3, Jiménez x2, Firmino x1

Liverpool’s trip to Wolves on Thursday, January 23, 2020, will almost certainly go down in Fantasy Premier League folklore for all the wrong reasons.

It was the night that Sadio Mané (£12.5m), backed by 270,144 for the Triple Captaincy, went off injured just 32 minutes into the first match of Double Gameweek 24.

No Fantasy asset was backed by more for the enhanced armband but that did not stop him from coming off with a potential hamstring problem and just one point to his name.

Naturally, Mané’s owners and captaincy backers will now be sweating on his fitness between now and next week’s trip to West Ham, which concludes the Double Gameweek.

The word from the Liverpool bench at half-time was that Mané notified the physios that he may have a “hamstring injury”. The indication is the issue is not too serious as he was able to walk off the pitch and get to the Liverpool changing room unaided. While his substitution was considered “precautionary” at first, Jurgen Klopp confirmed at full-time that his player had suffered a “muscle tweak” and suggested that he “probably” wouldn’t be available to prepare Liverpool’s next three games.

Thankfully, we may get further updates on Mané in the aftermath of Sunday’s FA Cup meeting with Shrewsbury as well as in the pre-match press conference ahead of next Wednesday’s trip to West Ham.

Even though his backers will be understandably upset by his curtailed outing at Molineux, there was, to some extent, a silver lining in the fact that Mohamed Salah (£12.4m), handed the Triple Captain chip by 220,121 Fantasy managers, also blanked and did not receive any clean sheet bonus.

In truth, the Egyptian really should have scored at Molineux wasting some chances and drawing excellent saves from Rui Patrício (£5.1m) at others. Arguably, Salah was also a bit selfish, taking on some shots when he should really have passed to a colleague.

As is often the case with Double Gameweeks, it was the unexpected man who finished the first match as top-scorer. Jordan Henderson (£5.4m) scored the opening goal and assisted the winner, bagged by Roberto Firmino (£9.5m), who extended his lead at the top of the goal charts for Liverpool players in away fixtures.

Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.6m) got himself an assist to prove the highest-scoring Liverpool defender on the night as the clean sheet was lost and Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) was booked.

However, it was Wolves that asked the first question of the evening as Adama Traoré (£5.7m) won the ball in the middle of the park and sprayed it out to Jonny (£5.4m).

The left-back pushed into some space vacated by Alexander-Arnold and Traoré joined him to double-up on Gomez. Jonny was then able to get beyond the centre-back and play a ball into the box, which was cut out by Henderson.

Less than a minute later, Wolves were awarded a free-kick on the left-hand side which Joao Moutinho (£5.4m) fizzed across the face of the goal, although, inexplicably nobody was able to get a touch on it. Had they done so, the ball surely would have ended up back in the net. In the end, it was a combination of Alexander-Arnold and Firmino who scrambled the ball clear.

Despite that spirited start from the hosts, they were 1-0 down in the eighth minute.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (£6.2m) slid Firmino into some space in the centre, who moved it on to Salah. He was then taken down by Coady, resulting in a Liverpool free-kick.

The Egyptian and Alexander-Arnold stood over and, in spite of an ominous run-up, the latter saw his effort headed over by Conor Coady (£5.0m).

That wouldn’t stop the right-back notching his 14th attacking return of the season. He was able to pick out Henderson from the resulting corner, who nodded cooly beyond Patrício.

There were suggestions that the ball had brushed Mané’s head on the way through but the official finding was that it did not touch the winger.

He went close to an assist again in the 17th minute when he played a cross-field ball around the Wolves back-three to Salah, who had to drag back and inside onto his left foot to get a shot off, which was well blocked by Coady.

Oxlade-Chamberlain then played a lovely chipped through ball out to a free Mané out on the left, but he was quickly closed down by a recovering Dendoncker, who won the ball by kicking it against the Liverpool man’s arm.

It was at this point that Mané was taken off and replaced by recent new signing Takumi Minamino (£6.5m). Naturally, such a frustrating event for Liverpool saw the game lose a bit of pace and urgency for the next 10 minutes or so.

Wolves were the first to reinject some life into the game as Traoré dropped deep to create opportunities again, the first putting Doherty into space before Jiménez went through the middle and had a fierce effort blocked by van Dijk.

In first-half stoppage time, Salah went on a mazy run through the heart of the Wolves defence and managed to get enough space on his left to unleash a shot on goal, blocked by Matt Doherty (£6.1m).

Salah picked up where he left off in the second half, catching Traoré in possession and smashing a powerful left-footed shot across the Wolves goal, stopped only by a sprawling Patrício save.

Naturally, the start to the second period stretched the game which played right into the hands of Wolves and the pace of Traoré.

He began to find more space down the right-hand side of Wolves’ attack and, in textbook fashion, his 51st-minute inch-perfect cross into the box, found Raúl Jiménez (£7.5m) in space, who leapt up to place a glancing header beyond Alisson (£6.1m).

Such a morale-boosting goal thoroughly put the wind into Traoré’s sails. For a relatively prolonged spell, Traoré began completely terrorising Liverpool down his side, with Robertson eventually having to bring him down on the edge of the box, picking up a yellow card in the process.

Traoré almost scored a bit later, finding space to blast across goal, forcing a vital save from Alisson.

Liverpool struggled to respond to this shift in the game, perhaps all too aware of the danger of being caught out on the counter-attack by Traoré. Even after the shackles were put back on Traoré to some extent, they were more reticent moving forward.

It took until the 60th minute for their next real chance, which fell to Minamino after a cross from Salah. His effort was blocked, the rebound falling to Firmino, who could only drive the ball low towards an already floored Patrício for a routine recovery by the goalkeeper.

Wolves kept up the pressure with Jiménez played in by Traoré in the 67th minute, shooting from a wide-angle and drawing a save from Alisson’s face.

However, Liverpool still managed to dig out a victory from this tough position.

Henderson played Salah in for another chance just short of the 70th minute and the Egyptian, as ever, worked himself into a position where he could smash it with his left foot. This effort ended just wide, the latest that will have left his Triple Captainers with their head in their hands.

As predicted as a possibility in the build-up to the Double Gameweek, it was away-day specialist Firmino who won the tie in the end.

He had two glorious chances in the closing stages, the first the Brazilian missed and the second buried.

He was played through one-on-one with the goalkeeper in the 81st minute and fired a low effort at goal, when he arguably should have gone for the chip – Patrício making a good stop with his legs.

But as stoppage time approached, Firmino found himself in space once again, played through by Henderson and rifled his latest effort into the top corner for all three points.

It may well be half-time in the Double Gameweek, but as things stand, those who went with either Firmino or Alexander-Arnold currently have the advantage in the Triple Captaincy debate.

Wolves XI: Patrício; Saïss, Coady, Dendoncker; Jonny, Neves, Moutinho (Gibbs-White 87′), Doherty; Neto (D Jota 77′), Jiménez, Traoré.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Robertson, van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold; J Henderson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain (Fabinho 70′); Mané (Minamino 32′), Firmino, Salah (Origi 85′).

493 Comments Post a Comment
  1. elchilangles
    • 1 Year
    19 mins ago

    just when I thought my season couldn't get any worse with 8 of the last 9 GW being red arrows, I was the ONLY one in my MLs to TC Mané!

    Open Controls
    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      That's just daft bruv...

      Open Controls
      1. elchilangles
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        3 points from TC and captain combined in past 2 weeks!

        Open Controls
  2. Monkey Hanger
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Half a dozen seasons back, a DGW would almost certainly half maybe even quarter your OR. Nowadays you struggle to get a green arrow. Tough gig these days.

    Open Controls
    1. DA Minnion
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'm on a red at the minute

      Open Controls
    2. Mo Salah No Mane
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Maybe because it's not a full dgw and the fact that this gw has generally been low scoring for highly owned players

      Open Controls
    3. Jamino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Yeah, if anything with the average player improving it’s actually harder to improve rank through doubles and blanks now as everyone does the same things second half of the season.

      Open Controls
  3. Flynny
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Hi....sorry repost....stuck aimlessly at 650k.....Thoughts on this hastily arranged wildcard? Exact cash tonight....

    McCarthy 4m
    TAA robbo egan lascelles tanganga
    Salah kdb son fleck hayden
    Auba jiminez ings

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Need some Traore and less Son.

      Open Controls
  4. Mo Salah No Mane
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    Thank God I brought in Bobby over Mane and didn't mess up my whole team to accomodate Mane.
    Salah TC will hopefully come good next week.
    Most selfish player in the league along with Maupay

    Open Controls
  5. Firminoooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    39 points. Salah(TC), TAA, Mane and brought in Jimenez this GW. Small green arrow up to 492th OR. OK, but lets hope Salah can score some points against West H.

    Open Controls
    1. J ⚒ Gimme your Mané…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Amazing rank, well done!

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Weird you don't have Firminooo

      Open Controls
    3. Mo Salah No Mane
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Wow
      Well done
      Keep it green

      Open Controls
    4. DT42
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Wow great rank. Looks like all the top 1k had Liv triple so Jiménez is the big news this week

      Open Controls
    5. Danno - Emre Canada
      • 4 Years
      just now

      You brought in Jimenez, ballsyyyyy good work

      Open Controls
  6. J ⚒ Gimme your Mané…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Is it just city, Arsenal, Leicester and Norwich they are likely to blank in 28?

    Open Controls
    1. Mo Salah No Mane
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. SADIO SANÉ
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Villa game too I guess

      Open Controls
      1. Mo Salah No Mane
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        How?

        Open Controls
      2. Mo Salah No Mane
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Then the Lei Nor falls away and Sheffield added.
        Doubt they pull it off

        Open Controls
  7. Bookkeeper
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    Bonus updated yet?

    Open Controls
    1. Totti
      • 3 Years
      just now

      yes

      Open Controls
  8. Ray In Bruges.
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    I have Abraham Vardy Martial and no TAA, 1FT in hand.

    What is the priority here?

    Open Controls
  9. DT42
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    Got excited when I saw Salah (6), then realised it was 2 points TC.
    Despite Mané and Salah stinking up the GW (so far) I still have a green arrow.
    Sounds like I’m happier than most in here.
    Number 1 in the country and my best OR of the season.
    But it’s still just a game so I’ll take the smooth with the rough this week.

    Open Controls
    1. SADIO SANÉ
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      you Rs!!

      Open Controls
    2. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Where are you from? 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. DT42
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        Living in Japan now. Moved to reduce the FPL competition, it’s great to be number1 at last!

        Open Controls
        1. Mo Salah No Mane
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          English Instructor by any chance?

          Open Controls
          1. toca
              5 mins ago

              English sushi chef

              Open Controls
            • DT42
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              4 mins ago

              No, media strategy.

              Open Controls
              1. Mo Salah No Mane
                • 3 Years
                2 mins ago

                Cool
                Enjoy being number 1
                Any increased Liverpool craze in the country?

                Open Controls
                1. DT42
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  Liverpool have an academy here so the profile is rising. My son’s school team smashed them though!

                  Open Controls
          2. SweepaKeepa
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            7 mins ago

            I’m Swiss #1 if you want a World Cup mini league!

            Open Controls
            1. DT42
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Thats a great idea! We should start a League of national numbers ones.
              Any other nation leaders out there on FFS?

              Open Controls
      2. beric
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        I spent a good five minutes wondering how salah had six points in my team, before realising 2x3=6

        Open Controls
      3. Queens of the South Age
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Back soon. Going to go change my country. 🙂

        Seriously though, well played mate and good luck.

        Open Controls
        1. DT42
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Thanks

          Open Controls
      4. elchilangles
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        This would make a great post finding out which are the most and least competitive leagues around the world, can I list myself as in the Pitcairn Islands or is it FIFA approved countries only?!

        Open Controls
    3. Ole Trafford
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      How does this look 😉

      Henderson
      TAA, Gomez, Lundstram
      Salah, Kdb, Traore, Hudson-Odoi
      Aguero, Aubameyang, Ings

      Button, Cantwell, Lascelles, Stephens .2 itb

      Open Controls
      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        Is Hudson-Odoi nailed?

        He burned me earlier in the season.

        Open Controls
        1. Ole Trafford
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          Nailed no but while Pulisic is out should do well

          Open Controls
          1. GuenDoozy
              5 mins ago

              Prefer perez. Knows where the goal is

              Open Controls
              1. Ole Trafford
                • 7 Years
                just now

                .8 of a difference unfortunately

                Open Controls
        2. GuenDoozy
            7 mins ago

            Sure Lund keeps his place?

            Open Controls
            1. Ole Trafford
              • 7 Years
              just now

              No but easy swap to Stephens/other Sheffield

              Open Controls
        3. TAT
          • 1 Year
          14 mins ago

          Vardy > Auba done. Know I'm going to regret this…

          Open Controls
          1. Bushwhacker
              just now

              Likewise.

              Open Controls
          2. Ohh1454
            • 2 Years
            14 mins ago

            Is auba a good option ?

            Open Controls
          3. Qaiss
            • 4 Years
            13 mins ago

            Klopp “we will see”

            FFScout: Righty then, Manes out for at least 3 games, Auba/Kun in, time to wildcard?!?!?!

            That was super unfortunate and let’s hope Mane plays against West Ham but if he doesn’t, who cares.

            There is luck involved in FPL but I see people constantly saying that. Those same people will be on here next season, will do well and will brag about it non stop and say how they love FPL, rather than taking a season out or stop playing full stop.

            Open Controls
            1. toca
                7 mins ago

                He will not play vs West Ham for sure, the question is for how long will he be out? Lot of value tied in Mane & Vardy

                Open Controls
                1. Qaiss
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  How do you know?

                  Open Controls
              • GuenDoozy
                  7 mins ago

                  Wildcard activated, 6 transfers made

                  Open Controls
                  1. FPL Pillars
                    • 3 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    Care to share?

                    Open Controls
                    1. GuenDoozy
                        just now

                        Down below, very early draft

                        Open Controls
                  2. Brosstan
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    I will be here next year moaning about bad luck again 🙂

                    Open Controls
                    1. Qaiss
                      • 4 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Then don’t play, simple. There’s a luck element but 38 weeks is not luck. FPL is madly overrated by people on here. It’s almost like people forget to actually watch the match and enjoy the entertainment and instead care more about their points on fantasy.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Ole Trafford
                        • 7 Years
                        just now

                        While I was annoyed earlier with the Manè situation, I do tend to agree with what you are saying. I love actual football and fantasy is just a bit of fun.

                        Open Controls
                • laGan1n1
                  • 7 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  66 pts 🙂

                  Open Controls
                  1. Mo Salah No Mane
                    • 3 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Wow
                    Well done!

                    Open Controls
                  2. FPL Pillars
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    TC Hendo?

                    Open Controls
                • merin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  What changes would you make here?

                  McCarthy McGovern
                  TAA Soyuncu Lundstram Rico Kelly
                  Salah Mané KDB Maddison Dendoncker
                  Vardy DCL Ings

                  1 FT, 0.8 ITB

                  Open Controls
                  1. FPL Pillars
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    I would wait for more info before even thinking about it, plenty more games to be played

                    Open Controls
                • Niho992
                  • 1 Year
                  8 mins ago

                  At this stage i'm happy with 4 Salah (TC) goals vs WHU

                  Open Controls
                  1. FPL Pillars
                    • 3 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    I mean it’s possible... eeeee

                    Open Controls
                  2. beric
                    • 7 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Should happen

                    Open Controls
                    1. Niho992
                      • 1 Year
                      just now

                      he will score 4 goals... but in next 10 games

                      Open Controls
                  3. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    He owes us a brace at least

                    Open Controls
                • DAZZ
                  • 5 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Is mahrez a good option on a WC?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Brosstan
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    1 min ago

                    He was one of the first picks in mine. Nice differential

                    Open Controls
                  2. FPL Pillars
                    • 3 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Risky, likely a lot of blank GW incoming for city

                    Open Controls
                    1. Dr. Agabuse
                      • 7 Years
                      just now

                      Ah this. The blanks are soon

                      Open Controls
                  3. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
                    • 4 Years
                    1 min ago

                    You pick him, you have to ride it out.
                    Sane back soon isn't he?

                    Open Controls
                  4. Dr. Agabuse
                    • 7 Years
                    just now

                    Yes i guess

                    Open Controls
                • K_UN_DE_BRU_YNE
                  • 2 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  1) aguero (-4)
                  Or
                  2) Auba (FT)

                  Open Controls
                • Dr. Agabuse
                  • 7 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  So what do all the Sheffs thknk about Lund vs Besic?

                  I have 2fts and thought of downgrading to a cheaper Shef def

                  Open Controls
                  1. FPL Pillars
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    Defo keep Lund, give him a couple of games.

                    Open Controls
                • Mo Salah No Mane
                  • 3 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Now the long long wait for Wednesday night ffs...

                  Open Controls
                  1. Dare Do The Punt
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Insufferable wait

                    Open Controls
                    1. Mo Salah No Mane
                      • 3 Years
                      just now

                      Especially if you are waiting for your triple captain haul

                      Open Controls
                • Dr. Agabuse
                  • 7 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  I have 4 Players from Leicester City and Norwich.
                  Better not get anymore atm.
                  Could also mean i newd to get rid of Soy at last

                  Open Controls
                • stupendous
                  • 7 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Surely TAA now scores and cleanies v West Ham?

                  I'm still happy to have resisted the urge to TC this week.

                  Happily risk it later on when all the ML opponents have spunked all their chips especially TC

                  Hindsight

                  Open Controls
                • jia you jia you
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  I know it's easy to say when many are feeling down on here but the game has changed too much this season in particular:
                  It has infected social media like a virus with players (FPL managers) being spoon fed info.
                  Too many 'experts', patreon, vids, pods, etc. Almost criticizing outside the box thinking (with the odd exception).
                  Such it the modern world but it has become too much 'in your face' and becoming less and less enjoyable imo...pity really.
                  Enjoy the banter on here, especially in the DZ over the years but many have quit or moved on which had led to an influx of trolls.
                  #Make FFS chat forums great again
                  #Make FPL great again
                  😉

                  Open Controls
                • GuenDoozy
                    1 min ago

                    Hows this WC team? First draft

                    Hendo
                    TAA VVD Lund Stephens Rico
                    Salah KDB Perez Traore Cantwell
                    Aguero Auba DCL*

                    *Enough Funds ITB to bring Ings next GW

                    Open Controls
                  • elchilangles
                    • 1 Year
                    1 min ago

                    somebody somewhere must have TC Hendo right?????

                    Open Controls

