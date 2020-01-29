317
Podcast January 29

Meet the Manager #20 – Utkarsh Dalmia (Zophar666)

317 Comments
Share

With seven top 5,000 finishes, including a career-best rank of 17th, Utkarsh Dalmia (aka FFscout Pro-Pundit Zophar666) is no stranger to finishing the season in style.

In fact, since he started playing in 2009/10, he has never finished lower than 30,179.

But while his track record is stunning he advocates a patient philosophy of minimising risk in the transfer market and keeping a close eye on squad structure.

His chat with fellow self-proclaimed “dullard” Joe takes in the importance of price points, team balance as well as trying to minimise bad luck and the risk of a rotten Gameweek.

But such a balanced approach needs to be flexible. This is something he is having to deal with this season as he attempts to avert his first poor ranking finish in an illustrous FPL career.

Zophar also discusses how his usual big at the back philosophy involving premium defenders has had to be tweaked this year with such an array of budget options with potential for points at both ends of the pitch.

He also chats about his epic season when finishing 17th in the world and how playing his own game, surrounded by social media ‘noise’ and the pressure of so many friends now involved, has altered how he approaches the game.

The changing game, involving rotation and a wealth of captainable assets, is also covered.

As is an awareness that luck is an FPL manager’s greatest friend, or enemy. As Zophar says about Fantasy managers’ ability to truly influence the game: “I’m not the one on the pitch scoring the goals.”

The chat with Utkarsh is available to view on Youtube in the embedded video below.

Previous Meet the Manager video interviews can be found here.

Make sure you subscribe to our Youtube channel to receive alerts to all our new videos.

The series is also available as a podcast and on Soundcloud. These are available in the second and third players below.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe” Follow him on Twitter

317 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Rhodes your boat
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    So which teams are going to blank in 28 then? SHU, Villa, M.city and arsenal?

    Open Controls
    1. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Nailed it

      Open Controls
      1. Jarvish Scott Talent
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Assuming Man City go through tonight, of course.

        Open Controls
  2. goldengove
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Advice on this lot?

    Henderson
    TAA Kelly Lundy
    KDB Salah (C) Grealish Cantwell*
    Vardy DCL Jimenez

    Button Soyunco Stephens Mane*

    Open Controls
  3. Neo-Viper
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Mane to who? so as to upgrade a defender to Robbo

    McCarthy Button
    Taa Soy Lundstram Rico Williams
    KDB Salah Mane** Grealish Dendo
    Vardy Jimmy Ings

    Open Controls
  4. bigdip
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Help pls! Already to took hit to bring in Aguero (before Mane news broke).

    Which TWO players from my bench should I start whilst Mane is on the mend on my bench:

    A) Ings (Away to Liverpool)
    B) Lundstram (Away to Crystal Palace)
    C) Fleck (Away to Crystal Palace)
    D) Kelly (Home to Southampton)
    E) Targett (Away to Bournemouth)

    Open Controls
    1. Guru Mediation
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Read the comments we posted on other page. Bench Mane and stop early transferring/chasing price rises/drops

      Open Controls
      1. bigdip
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        bench for who???

        Open Controls
        1. Guru Mediation
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          A); C); B); E); D) would be my order.

          That's a great bench so no need for a hit

          Open Controls
        2. Guru Mediation
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Apologies for the rude post

          Open Controls
      2. Jarvish Scott Talent
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        Looks like he has

        Open Controls
        1. Guru Mediation
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          fair

          Open Controls
      3. Top Lad Dakes.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Obviously didn't read this post.

        I'd play AD or AD depending on how you see the games going

        Open Controls
        1. Guru Mediation
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          yep

          Open Controls
          1. bigdip
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            thanks all

            Open Controls
    2. Devo-McDuff
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Before the news broke? Him going off injured was the give away mate.

      A and C.

      Open Controls
  5. Jones Kusi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Would you sell Mane for Salah if I sell Mane for 11.9? I will miss 2 good captain fixtures if not.

    Open Controls
    1. Eric is Innocent (Kanchelsk…
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      If you can afford it just do it.

      Open Controls
  6. Warby84
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    I wildcarded and forgot I had Haller tonight

    Open Controls
    1. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Understandable

      Open Controls
    2. Ady87
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Just checking that you know playing WC won't make a difference to Haller playing tonight?

      Open Controls
      1. Ady87
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Or have I misunderstood ha

        Open Controls
      2. Warby84
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        I know that, but because I’m concentrating on WC I forgot..

        Open Controls
        1. Ady87
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          I did the same with Firmino and playing my WC. Need a haul.

          Open Controls
    3. Ason Willa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      What difference does it make? Would you have kept him if he scores?

      Open Controls
  7. Nightf0x
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Ryan (rams)
    Lund taa simpson (sidibe soy)
    Tarore kdb mane salah (martial)
    Maupay dcl vardy

    Which?

    A) WC
    B) mane simpson -4 to robo grelish/fleck
    C) mane maupay/vardy -4 to auba grealish-fleck/son
    D) martial simpson -4 to grealish/fleck 5.4/7.1 def.

    Open Controls
    1. Eric is Innocent (Kanchelsk…
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      B with Greal

      Open Controls
  8. Ady87
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Any thoughts on Jorginho as 5th Mid at £4.9m (If Fleck is 4th Mid)?

    Open Controls
    1. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Criminally underlooked on here

      Open Controls
      1. Ason Willa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Is he good enough to play as a 4th mid though?

        Open Controls
    2. Warby84
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      I looked at this but went Mooy as he’s playing more of a 10 role..

      Open Controls
    3. Ady87
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Has Tammy been on the pitch when he's taken their pens? Can't remember.

      Open Controls
      1. Warby84
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Yeah was last game, think he’s nailed on penalties but no different to Noble..

        Open Controls
    4. Morph - UJFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Jorginho has only ever missed one penalty (excluding shoot-outs) and on that occasion he scored the rebound.

      Open Controls
      1. Eric is Innocent (Kanchelsk…
        • 2 Years
        59 mins ago

        Good knowledge

        Open Controls
  9. EWH2020
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    a) Mane to Son -4
    b) Mane to Fleck -4
    c) Bench Mane and hope for the best

    Open Controls
    1. Eric is Innocent (Kanchelsk…
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Easy C

      Open Controls
    2. Klein
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      For 1 week its easy. But will he play Norwich? 3 days between athletico and nor.

      Open Controls
  10. Bubz
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Is there no live hall of fame anymore?

    Open Controls
  11. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Who would you rather have for GW25 only?

    a. Jimmy
    b. Ings
    c. Deeney
    d. DCL
    e. Other?

    Other 2 strikers are Kun & Vardy.

    8.7 to spend

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. wulfranian
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Wilson

      Open Controls
    2. Eric is Innocent (Kanchelsk…
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Maupay

      Open Controls
  12. Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    I know Wildcarding early depends on circumstances but still feel it'll be a hindrance to a high rank this season.

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel - KTBFFH
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Hindrance?

      Open Controls
    2. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Time will tell I guess, but there's always more than one way to skin a cat.

      Open Controls
      1. Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        True.

        p.s. Waiting how long it will take before some do gooders to want the phrase "skin a cat" banned and make it into a social media campaign, 😀

        Open Controls
        1. Jarvish Scott Talent
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          True - maybe "shave a peach"?

          Open Controls
          1. Jarvish Scott Talent
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 36 mins ago

            Though is there more than one way to do this? I need to give this more thought.

            Open Controls
    3. Eric is Innocent (Kanchelsk…
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Might well be beneficial, but top 10k looking pretty far away for me this year so nothing to lose.

      Open Controls
    4. Warby84
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      As a wolves fan, What are your thoughts on Doherty? Is he worth getting on WC for the upcoming fixtures or should I avoid and downgrade..

      Open Controls
      1. Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        He is threatening to haul but luck's not going his way. It's a 50-50 decision in my view.

        Open Controls
    5. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Planning for BB is more likely to be a hindrance

      Open Controls
  13. Trophé Mourinho
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      JNO missed the double deadline, only had 2 pool and captained Vardy. Just wow 😮

      Open Controls
      1. Jarvish Scott Talent
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Who?

        Open Controls
      2. Eric is Innocent (Kanchelsk…
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        JNO?

        Open Controls
      3. Holmes (specialist in failu…
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Who?

        Open Controls
      4. Trophé Mourinho
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          Just some fpl expert whos pumped out thousands of youtube videos on fantasy lol
          (he is on the wildcats youtube stream as well)
          https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v2c6-HWgz-E

          Open Controls
          1. Jarvish Scott Talent
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 6 mins ago

            Sounds more like "has too much time on his hands" than an "expert"

            Open Controls
            1. Trophé Mourinho
                2 hours, 2 mins ago

                Yea, he has been doing it a long time, probably one of the orginals making fpl videos tbh.
                Theres so much stuff on youtube these days you really need to be able to filter the good from the bad. Not saying JNO is bad, but missing a double deadline when you have been making videos about what to do in the double is a bizarre mistake.
                He somehow got away with it and is on 56 points

                Open Controls
                1. Eric is Innocent (Kanchelsk…
                  • 2 Years
                  2 hours ago

                  Might have done it on purpose to generate "buzz"

                  Open Controls
                  1. Trophé Mourinho
                      1 hour, 57 mins ago

                      lol :p

                      Open Controls
              • Holmes (specialist in failu…
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 5 mins ago

                Just another YouTube channel related to FPL 🙄

                Open Controls
                1. Trophé Mourinho
                    1 hour, 33 mins ago

                    I think it crosses everyones mind at some point lol, setting up a channel ^^
                    PlanetFPL is very good imo, James has unrivalled football knowledge

                    Open Controls
                    1. Jarvish Scott Talent
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 31 mins ago

                      I wouldn't be so arrogant to think that anyone would care that much about my opinions on a regular basis, but it's a different world nowadays I guess.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Trophé Mourinho
                          1 hour, 27 mins ago

                          Yea, some advice is easy to give. But a lot is subjective and depends on your personal preference. Like some guy on here the other week b4 the city, palace game showed me he got in Tosun and capped lol. I laughed but tbh cant criticise it if thats what he wants, I was captaining Ings. Ings blanked, Tosun scored 😀

                          Open Controls
                    2. Eric is Innocent (Kanchelsk…
                      • 2 Years
                      1 hour, 33 mins ago

                      Might as well watch Ryan's World for insight

                      Open Controls
              • wasp3000
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 12 mins ago

                1 FT 0.0 ITB

                Guaita McCarthy
                TAA Robbo Soyuncu Lundstram Rico
                Salah KDB Traore Grealish Noble
                Vardy Abraham* Ings

                A) Abraham to Jimenez (even tho i got rid 2 weeks ago)
                B) Just bench Abraham for Ings or go 451

                Open Controls
                1. Eric is Innocent (Kanchelsk…
                  • 2 Years
                  2 hours, 10 mins ago

                  A - forget the past

                  Open Controls
              • goldengove
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 7 mins ago

                Forgot to say 1FT and 0.0 ITB, would you do anything to this?

                Henderson
                TAA Kelly Lundy
                KDB Salah (C) Grealish Cantwell*
                Vardy DCL Jimenez

                Button Soyunco Stephens Mane*

                Open Controls
                1. Eric is Innocent (Kanchelsk…
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 54 mins ago

                  Not much you can do. I'd be inclined to shift Soy to a NUFC def and play him.

                  Open Controls
                  1. goldengove
                    • 1 Year
                    1 hour, 46 mins ago

                    Was having similar thoughts, cheers

                    Open Controls
              • Frank944
                  1 hour, 58 mins ago

                  Tomori to:

                  A) Soyuncu and keep 0.3 ITB
                  B) Evans and keep 0.0 ITB
                  C) Tarkowski and keep 0.2 ITB
                  D) Dunk and keep 0.5 ITB
                  E) Cathcart and keep 0.9 ITB
                  F) Lascelles and keep 1.1 ITB

                  Thanks!!

                  Open Controls
                  1. Eric is Innocent (Kanchelsk…
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 56 mins ago

                    Dial up?

                    F

                    Open Controls
                • Don Kloppeone
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 56 mins ago

                  Anything worth a hit here or G2G as it stands for GW25?

                  5.5itb 0FT
                  McCarthy
                  TAA, Lunds, Holgate
                  Salah (C), KDB, Martial, Grealish
                  Vardy (v), DCL, Ings
                  (McGovern) (Cantwell, Soy, Williams)

                  Cheers

                  (P.S. Can't wait for the tension of glory or FPL failure of tonight's Salah TC 😀 )

                  Open Controls
                  1. Eric is Innocent (Kanchelsk…
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 56 mins ago

                    I'm on TAA (TC), feel it could make or break the season

                    Open Controls
                    1. Don Kloppeone
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      1 hour, 54 mins ago

                      I think you’ll do very well. As a TAA owner I’m happy for him to do well as long as he is assisting a Salah mega haul 😉

                      Open Controls
                • Freddiebell
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 51 mins ago

                  Will Aub even start against Burnley ?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Devo-McDuff
                    • 1 Year
                    4 mins ago

                    Why wouldn't he? Fully rested.

                    Open Controls
                • Sadio
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 47 mins ago

                  May go maverick this week with Grealish (C) over the Liverpool options.

                  Don't see too many other options.

                  Open Controls
                • Kopkloppers
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 46 mins ago

                  This might not be the right forum but I wanted to organise a weekly mini league; something like scout picks. The difference is maximum 80 mil budget for 15 players at current prices. 5 GBP per entry. As many entries as you like. Winner take all weekly. No profit taking, only bank charges if any. Paid out 24 hours after the final whistle.
                  I guess the post will be held back if out of order.

                  Open Controls
                • Netters2018
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 26 mins ago

                  Best midfielder up to 9m, really struggling to find a 5th to go in my 352 formation.

                  Already have KDB Salah Grealish, Traore.

                  Any ideas please?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Jullepuu
                      2 mins ago

                      Mahrez could be good if he is confirmed fit

                      Open Controls

                  You need to be logged in to post a comment.