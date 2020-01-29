Meet the Manager #20 – Utkarsh Dalmia (Zophar666)

With seven top 5,000 finishes, including a career-best rank of 17th, Utkarsh Dalmia (aka FFscout Pro-Pundit Zophar666) is no stranger to finishing the season in style.

In fact, since he started playing in 2009/10, he has never finished lower than 30,179.

But while his track record is stunning he advocates a patient philosophy of minimising risk in the transfer market and keeping a close eye on squad structure.

His chat with fellow self-proclaimed “dullard” Joe takes in the importance of price points, team balance as well as trying to minimise bad luck and the risk of a rotten Gameweek.

But such a balanced approach needs to be flexible. This is something he is having to deal with this season as he attempts to avert his first poor ranking finish in an illustrous FPL career.

Zophar also discusses how his usual big at the back philosophy involving premium defenders has had to be tweaked this year with such an array of budget options with potential for points at both ends of the pitch.

He also chats about his epic season when finishing 17th in the world and how playing his own game, surrounded by social media ‘noise’ and the pressure of so many friends now involved, has altered how he approaches the game.

The changing game, involving rotation and a wealth of captainable assets, is also covered.

As is an awareness that luck is an FPL manager’s greatest friend, or enemy. As Zophar says about Fantasy managers’ ability to truly influence the game: “I’m not the one on the pitch scoring the goals.”

The chat with Utkarsh is available to view on Youtube in the embedded video below.

Previous Meet the Manager video interviews can be found here.

Make sure you subscribe to our Youtube channel to receive alerts to all our new videos.

The series is also available as a podcast and on Soundcloud. These are available in the second and third players below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT