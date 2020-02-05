Scoutcast Episode 320 – The New Template

Suddenly many of the trusted troops drafted in during Fantasy Premier League managers’ first Wildcard look like they need moving on.

Lack of form, tricky long-term fixtures and rotation have conspired to see Fantasy Premier League managers remove the likes of John Lundstram (£5.1m), Diego Rico (£4.3m) and even Jamie Vardy (£9.8m) in their droves.

The Scoutcast crew of Joe, Karam and Pro Pundit Tom consider the players best placed to join their outdated squads.

This includes a keen eye on those with a great remaining set of games, including Wolves, Southampton and Sheffield United.

Karam has already overhauled his side and is reaping the rewards. Meanwhile, Tom is not happy with his squad but is holding off deploying his second Wildcard chip for a while.

Joe has had enough of average returns from his lacklustre group of players and is currently assembling a freshly Wildcarded squad.

During their chat about chip strategies and the blank and double Gameweeks ahead, he reveals his current revamped line-up.

Chief among his issues is whether that will include Sergio Aguero (£12.0m) or not. With West Ham’s dilapidated defence visiting the Etihad the forward looks like one of the best captaincy options this weekend. But during our trio’s discussion, the marksman’s medium-term viability is called into question.

Gameweek 26’s unusual structure also features in this packed 80-minute episode. The winter break means that less than half of the top-flight teams play this weekend, with the remaining games taking place a week later.

Elsewhere, Tom takes his turn to pick a differential for the next four Gameweeks, there are clean sheets to consider and decisions around that tricky Aguero Gameweek 26 captaincy question are revealed.

This Scoutcast was first beamed on Tuesday February 4 via our YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all of our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below. The Soundcloud version is in the third player.

