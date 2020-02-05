456
Podcast February 5

Scoutcast Episode 320 – The New Template

456 Comments
Suddenly many of the trusted troops drafted in during Fantasy Premier League managers’ first Wildcard look like they need moving on.

Lack of form, tricky long-term fixtures and rotation have conspired to see Fantasy Premier League managers remove the likes of John Lundstram (£5.1m), Diego Rico (£4.3m) and even Jamie Vardy (£9.8m) in their droves.

The Scoutcast crew of Joe, Karam and Pro Pundit Tom consider the players best placed to join their outdated squads.

This includes a keen eye on those with a great remaining set of games, including Wolves, Southampton and Sheffield United.

Karam has already overhauled his side and is reaping the rewards. Meanwhile, Tom is not happy with his squad but is holding off deploying his second Wildcard chip for a while.

Joe has had enough of average returns from his lacklustre group of players and is currently assembling a freshly Wildcarded squad.

During their chat about chip strategies and the blank and double Gameweeks ahead, he reveals his current revamped line-up.

Chief among his issues is whether that will include Sergio Aguero (£12.0m) or not. With West Ham’s dilapidated defence visiting the Etihad the forward looks like one of the best captaincy options this weekend. But during our trio’s discussion, the marksman’s medium-term viability is called into question.

Gameweek 26’s unusual structure also features in this packed 80-minute episode. The winter break means that less than half of the top-flight teams play this weekend, with the remaining games taking place a week later.

Elsewhere, Tom takes his turn to pick a differential for the next four Gameweeks, there are clean sheets to consider and decisions around that tricky Aguero Gameweek 26 captaincy question are revealed.

This Scoutcast was first beamed on Tuesday February 4 via our YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all of our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below. The Soundcloud version is in the third player.

456 Comments Post a Comment
  1. King Kohli
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Fill in the blanks to complete this WC team.

    Hendo Pope
    TAA ____ Egan Basham Taylor
    Salah KDB Son Cantwell Hayden
    ____ Jimenez Ings

    A. Kun + Gomez
    B. Auba + VVD

    Will be losing whoever I get for Vardy in gw 28

    1. The Overthinker - I blame R…
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      A

      1. The Overthinker - I blame R…
        • 3 Years
        17 mins ago

        Arsenal aren't scoring goals.

        1. sunnyh
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Auba could've easily had a brace against Burnley

    2. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      A

    3. zotter
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      A

    4. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      B.
      Good luck triple SHU backline.
      Egan/Basham > Fernandez/Tanganga/Lascelles?

      1. zotter
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Re Tanganga - how long is Davies out

        1. Zenith UK
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          No idea. Personally I think he's mustard regardless. When Spurs lost to Liverpool, if they hadn't I would not have been surprised had I seen a load of Mane in Tanganga's pocket meme's.

          He literally shut Mane down that game, and that's impressive, especially on a debut.

          1. zotter
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            Agreed. But always a tough ask for rookies to play solid enough to hold down a place for good. Even Trent was in and out with Gomez for a long while

            1. Zenith UK
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              True but right now with Davies injury he has no competition. KWP loaned out as well.

              1. zotter
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Yeah I agree. Though Jose could always put Vert back in

      2. King Kohli
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Considering Basham to Stephens but not sure.
        Think I will risk it for the biscuit!

        1. Zenith UK
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          I have Stephens, if that's any reassurance! aha

    5. FPLGeezer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      59 mins ago

      Not considered Firmino? In great form and not prone to Pep rotation roulette?

      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        I like this, means Cantwell can be someone so much better also. Even if it's someone as simple as Barnes
        Also means you could upgrade the Egan/Basham as discussed (instead of similarly priced option)

      2. King Kohli
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Did consider Bobby but there seems to be more value in defense.

  2. zotter
    • 10 Years
    2 hours ago

    Assuming city reach cup semis. (Or arsenal )...

    When would the third cancelled game be played ?? Surely a TGW?

    1. zotter
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      There are literally no empty midweeks if city or arsenal reach semis in Europe

    2. HashAttack
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      That's why people were thinking it may have to be played in gw26 ... just don't see where else it can be played
      They missed that chance so hopefully a tgw for my TC

      I assume we cannot have a dgw in ge38 as all matches end on the same day

  3. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Loving the chat tonight gents. Can I get some love?

    McCarthy
    TAA, Robbo, Stephens
    Salah (c), KDB, Barnes, Traore
    Auba, Vardy, Ings

    Button, Lund, Williams, Hayden

    Eff all in the bank!

    1. King Kohli
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Double Leicester a bit too much with their form.
      Would be looking to shift Lundy out soon as well.

      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Tempted to do Lund > Tanganga/Fernandez/Lascelles but I might just roll it until next GW

      2. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        I get what you mean about LEI form but Barnes is flying. Only Vardy letting me down. Can do Vardy to Jimi easily enough if I feel it's needed. Auba concern for GW28

    2. zotter
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Is this a WC.? Looks good anyway

      I would go Tanganga over Williams.

      Do you not want a second playing keeper for future BB? Difficult I know. And maybe will only get you two points

      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Wildcarded for the GW we just had.

        Went Lund over Fernandez (8 point swing)
        Went Williams over Tanganga (6 point swing - even if it was unexpected)

        Got one FT

      2. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Also, trying to eventually wriggle in another GK for DGW

  4. Dont_Win_Friends_With_Salah…
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    I am tempted to do Cantwell to Bergwijn as a punt, but would make my front 8:

    Salah, KDB, Martial, Grealish, Bergwijn,
    Ings, Jiminez, Firmino.

    Too much of a headache each week? Easy to just bench Cantwell every week at the moment

    1. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Please lose Martial

      1. Dont_Win_Friends_With_Salah…
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        To Son for a minus 4 though?

  5. CarelessGenius©
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Pope or McCarthy for this weekend?
    Favour the home team?

    1. zotter
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Deffo

  6. WrightnBright
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Current WC squad leaves me with a benching headache but well set for next few incl 28 I think:

    Henderson McCarthy
    TAA Boly Stevens Stephens Lascelles
    Salah Son KDB HBarnes Traoré
    Firmino Jiménez Ings

    Who to bench this week?
    A) H Barnes
    B) Traoré

    1. zotter
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Bench Barnes. And Boly and Lascelles I assume ?

      1. WrightnBright
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        No, Stevens & Lascelles atm

        1. zotter
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Boly has Leicester. Surely Stevens better bet

    2. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      In the mood for Wolves I see

      1. WrightnBright
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Best options in their price brackets I think

        1. Zenith UK
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Just teasing, nice team

  7. Dare Do The Punt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Which one to punt on a WC?

    A) Bergwijn

    B) Alli

    1. zotter
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      B. Probably much more nailed

    2. HashAttack
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      a) - Alli flagged at the moment anyway

      1. zotter
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        He is on the bench tonight so will be fine for ten days time

      2. Dare Do The Punt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        He's on the bench tonight though

        1. HashAttack
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          he should be fine but I would still lean towards a) and the extra 1m itb

      3. Trophé Mourinho
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Alli only had cramp, he is on the bench tonight and fine. His flag will be removed after the game.

    3. LOLarov
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Thoughts on one of these options for a -4 with 4m ITB

      A) Lundy & Maupay --> VVD & Jimenez
      B) Lundy & Maupay --> 4.6m & Firmino

      Who would my 4.6m be;
      A) O'Connell (SHU)
      B) Fernandez (NEW)

      Thanks

      1. zotter
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        A but do you have to make the Lund move this week ?

        1. LOLarov
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Ye kinda as my 2 bench defenders are Rico & Kelly which is not ideal.....

          1. zotter
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            Rico will play which means you need a sheet to break even. Point is perhaps wait to see if Lund is still alive !

    4. Art Vandelay
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Is anyone getting doubts about selling Lund. Seems a no-brainer given recent pitch time but I can't help but think giving him one more go against bournemouth might just pay off.

      ie.

      Is keeping Lund this week a worthwhile "anti-differential"?

      1. zotter
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        That’s exactly what I’m considering.

      2. Trophé Mourinho
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          he aint going anywhere for me, but im like the only one doing that.

      3. Elpenor
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Would you get Tanganga over a nailed 4.2 defender if it meant being able to get Mahrez for Martial?

        1. zotter
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          Mahrez is a two week punt but would do it with Tang

          1. Elpenor
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 48 mins ago

            Cheers, I think I'd fancy him to outscore Martial over those two by quite a lot hopefully.

            1. zotter
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 47 mins ago

              I would do Mahrez then switch to Bruno if he looks good.

              1. zotter
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 43 mins ago

                Mahrez second game is horrible too remember. But martial is martial as we know

                1. Elpenor
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 42 mins ago

                  Martial actually has trolled me horribly - I had him for ages, apart from the one GW that he scored a brace. But a horrible fixture for City is still good compared to United.

                  1. zotter
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 13 mins ago

                    I agree totally. Mahrez whichever way you cut it. But be ready to burn him 28

      4. Corgzzzz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Evening guys, your views and help on my WC.

        Henderson
        TAA / Gomez / Tanganga / Stephens
        Salah / KDB / / Son
        Aguero / Ings / Jimmy

        Bench: McCarthy....... Lacells / Hayden/ Cantwell /

        1. zotter
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          I would sacrifice aguero to get a better fourth mid. Can get Mahrez instead for city short term firepower

          1. Corgzzzz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            Agreed but Aguero a one week punt v WHU for which he has a great record against........

            1. zotter
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 12 mins ago

              Question you need to ask will aguero (c) score enough more than salah to offset the benefit you will get from spreading the funds elsewhere

      5. El_punal
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          Would appreciate your thoughts on my team and what I need to focus on next with GW28 in mind. WC has already been played.

          McCarthy
          TAA, Gomez, Stephens
          Salah, KDB, Grealish, Doucoure
          Aguero, Vardy, Ings

          Button, Lascelles, Williams, Cantwell

          0 FT 1.0 itb

          1. zotter
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            By 28 I would get rid of aguero. Doucoure and get someone more solid than Williams. No urgent fires. Nice team and good luck

            1. El_punal
                1 hour, 15 mins ago

                Cheers. Thinking of doubling up on Wolves assets over the next couple of gameweeks by going Doucoure > Traore & Williams > Boly.

                1. zotter
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 11 mins ago

                  You can go better than traore. Surely you will want to reduce aguero. He will be rotated to hell after 28

                  1. zotter
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 10 mins ago

                    Open Controls
                    1. El_punal
                        1 hour, 6 mins ago

                        Indeed. Planned to hold until GW28.

                    2. El_punal
                        1 hour, 2 mins ago

                        I could go Aguero > Jimi and get an upgrade in midfield. Not sure who though.

              • camarozz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 46 mins ago

                What to do with this front 8??

                Mane*/Salah/Kdb/Grealish
                Troare *

                Vardy*/Dcl/Ings

                1mitb and 1ft

                Struggling to decide what to do this gw..

                1. zotter
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 17 mins ago

                  Assume you are happy with defence.

                  I would sell Mane for Son or Alli. Maybe Mahrez

                  1. camarozz
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 7 mins ago

                    Well could upgrade a defender to VVD/Robbo.

                    Just don't know who to get for Mane??

                    Not convinced on Spurs tbh. And Kdb is enough frm City I feel.

                    1. zotter
                      • 10 Years
                      1 hour, 6 mins ago

                      Just do mane out this werk to whoever you see fit. You could also buy a Liverpool sheet for a hit then aswell

                      1. zotter
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour, 5 mins ago

                        I would save second transfer though because dcl fixtures swing horribly and you will need to monitor Kdb rotation and Grealish (Villa) rubbishness in tough games

              • Henning
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 42 mins ago

                Perez or Grealish out for Son?

                Must be Perez right?

                1. Zenith UK
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 12 mins ago

                  Grealish

                2. zotter
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 10 mins ago

                  Grealish actually. His fixtures are not good

              • Trophé Mourinho
                  1 hour, 41 mins ago

                  Fun fact, Berge is pronounced like Burger

                  1. Brosstan
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 21 mins ago

                    Its not even close to that. Its like the first sound in "barrow" but with a different "r" sound then "ge" as in "get".

                • fc_skrald
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 40 mins ago

                  Any chance Gunn will win the goal back from McCarthy at Southampton?

                  1. zotter
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 34 mins ago

                    Doubt it

                  2. baps sniffer
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 31 mins ago

                    Depends on McCarthy. Two extremely bad games and it's a possibility.

                • Tony Martial
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 40 mins ago

                  GTG?

                  Henderson
                  TAA Gomez Cahill
                  Salah KDB B.Fernandes Grealish
                  Auba Jiminez Ings

                  Bench:McCarthy,Adama,B.Williams,Lascelles

                  1. Zenith UK
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 12 mins ago

                    WC?

                    1. Tony Martial
                      • 1 Year
                      1 hour, 12 mins ago

                      Nope

                • Tony Martial
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 36 mins ago

                  Ndombele Goal

                  1. Tony Martial
                    • 1 Year
                    1 hour, 35 mins ago

                    *Stephens OG

                  2. baps sniffer
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 35 mins ago

                    Stephens G

                • Pep Roulette
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 35 mins ago

                  Stephens OG

                • DV8R
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 35 mins ago

                  Who should be priority to sell first? Cresswell or Lundstram? Got 1 FT.

                  1. zotter
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 7 mins ago

                    Cressy

                • tomasjj
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 32 mins ago

                  A: Lunds to Fernandez / Sheff U defender

                  B: Kelly to Lascelles/Taylor

                  1. tomasjj
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 32 mins ago

                    Or

                    C: Lunds to Stevens

                    1. baps sniffer
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      1 hour, 30 mins ago

                      I did C

                • Tsparkes10
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 32 mins ago

                  What to dooo? 2FT 0itb

                  Hendo
                  TAA Robo Lund
                  KDB Salah Martial Alli
                  Vardy Maupay ings
                  (Martin, Cantwell, Rico, Williams)

                  A) Lund to JOC/Stephens
                  B) Martial, Lund to Traore, Stevens
                  C) Maupay, Martial to Fleck, Jimenez

                  1. tomasjj
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 31 mins ago

                    I like A and C.

                    A most pressing.

                  2. zotter
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 30 mins ago

                    Can you not do martial Lund to Mahrez Stephens

                    1. Tsparkes10
                      • 1 Year
                      1 hour, 12 mins ago

                      Want Jimenez or Traore when fixtures change so leaves it a bit difficult. Also can't afford by 0.2 🙁

                • Zenith UK
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 32 mins ago

                  NEW POST

                • Make America Greta Again
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 31 mins ago

                  Yikes, sold Cresswell for Stephens accidentally (drunken rage haze) , though I was getting the Sheffield Utd one!

                  1. zotter
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 3 mins ago

                    Saints one just as viable

                • Pep Roulette
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 29 mins ago

                  Ings hits the bar

                • The Champ is here
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 26 mins ago

                  Just posting my team cos I'm bored

                  McCarthy
                  Trent Stevens Tanganga
                  Salah son mahrez Grealish
                  Aguero (C) Firmino Ings

                  Fernandez Douglas Williams

                  Wildcard in GW 23 had taken me from 580k to 274k. My season really needed that reboot.

                  Next moves will be Aguero to Jimenez gw 27. Firmino and mahrez to Vardy and mane gw 28

                  1. Corgzzzz
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    26 mins ago

                    Excellent team and right move for GW27 and 28

                    1. The Champ is here
                      • 10 Years
                      26 mins ago

                      Ta mate.

                • baps sniffer
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 26 mins ago

                  Did you get Jack or Dale Stephens? Spelling is difficult sometimes 😉 or 🙁

                • baps sniffer
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 25 mins ago

                  Reply fail, sorry.

                • Dare Do The Punt
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 25 mins ago

                  Bergwjin likely to be nailed for Spurs in the future?

                  Putting him in my WC would allow so much flexibility

                  1. zotter
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 10 mins ago

                    Lucas Moura more nailed at same price

                • Corgzzzz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 23 mins ago

                  Evening guys, your views and help on my WC. made a slight tweak

                  Henderson
                  TAA / Gomez / Tanganga / Stephens
                  Salah / KDB / / Son
                  Aguero ( C ) / Ings / Jimmy

                  Bench: McCarthy....... Lacells / Hayden/ Cantwell /

                  1. zotter
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 8 mins ago

                    Aguero out still for me!

                    1. Corgzzzz
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      1 hour, 7 mins ago

                      lol.....I promise I will move him out after WHU.......

                      1. zotter
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour, 5 mins ago

                        Ok let me rephrase. Your team is solid for this week !

