Pundits Playoff – The end of period 3 is nigh

And lo as Matchweek 15 endeth, a new Matchweek hath appeared upon the horizon. Yes, on the eighteenth day of the second month of the year 2020, a new team shall be crowneth as Period Champions. But the end of the Pundits Playoff that shall not be, as a NEW Period shall then be upon on, and it shall be called…Period 4!

Transfer Window

The final period it will be, and as such there will be one final transfer window for teams to shake up their squads and ruthlessly chase that final chance for a period victory, and a place in the finals stage. The transfer window opens on Sunday 9th February, at which point players can be released from their team by either themselves or their team manager. To do so, please email punditsplayoff@gmail.com with your FFS name, FPL ID# and the current Pundits Playoff team you are in, and whether you wish to leave the tournament or be entered into the draft to join a new team.

New players can also register to take part now, all you need to do is enter your FFS name, FPL ID# and team name along with a contactable email address using this link.

Both new players and those released from their team who wish to join a new one will all be entered onto the Bidding List for the Draft.

The closing date for both releasing players and new player registration is 9pm Friday 14th February, at which point the Bidding List will be locked down. Team Managers can then plan their bids for the Draft which will take place at 9pm Wednesday 19th February.

Who can win Period 3?

The hot favourites to win the H2H league are Nirvana Scott Talent, won 4, drawn none, lost none, and sitting on a points total of 57 for the period. Can they remain invincible for one more week? Only Brazil Nuts stand in their way, but even if the Nuts prevail, Jarvish and co only need three points to guarantee themselves as Period Champions. The only other team with a slight chance of spoiling their parade are “15” Musketeers, currently sitting on 44 points. They will need to outscore NST by more than thirteen points to steal the Period 3 H2H crown which is a hard task especially considering they are up against the toughest team to beat in the whole competition, The Keane Fifteen, who have only lost four times over fifteen matchweeks.

The classic league is tighter, “15” Musketeers are currently top of a very close leader board with an overall team score of 3592 for Period 3. Both Brazil Nuts (3579) and Unbelievable Jeff FC (3569) are snapping at their heels and could easily overtake them at the final hurdle. Even Nirvana Scott Talent are in with a shout in current 4th position on 3511.

The Cumulative numbers

In the Cumulative H2H league, The Keane Fifteen are now assured of keeping their first place position for at least one more matchweek, as they sit 16 points ahead of their nearest rivals “15” Musketeers on 151.5 points. However, with a possible 105 points still available over the last seven matchweeks, no team is yet mathematically out of winning the Cumulative H2H league. The Cumulative Classic league could not be closer, with BOTH “15” Musketeers and Unbelievable Jeff FC on 13075 after fifteen Matchweeks.

Nominees for Best Manager of the Period

Unsurprisingly with both their teams in contention for both the Period 3 league titles, both KIRAFPL (“15” Musketeers) and Jarvish (Nirvana Scott Talent) are the main candidates for the Best Manager. KIRAFPL has managed his team into the top two in both league, and the combined value of his team’s players is £1000m, second only to Pirlo’s Pen of Unbelievable Jeff FC (£1070m). However, Jarvish has chosen his players for the H2H battles extremely well with the highest combined score of 836, which explains their unbeaten run this period. This could go either way, and both managers could win the treble (H2H League Champions, Classic League Champions, Best Manager). A reminder that the winner of Best Manager gets the exciting chance to be interviewed by none other than Boris Bodega himself!

Fixtures for Matchweek 15

Cor blimey this is going to be a long one, with nine days between the first match of GW26 and the last. The fixtures for the Pundits Playoff this Matchweek are:

Holly’s Hamsters vs WhenTheOWENgetsTough

Unbelievable Jeff FC vs A Whole Lawro B*llocks

Slaven’s Ball-itch vs Back to Square Owen

Blame it on Rio vs BSC Small Boys (in the park) FC

Brazil Nuts vs Nirvana Scott Talent

“15” Musketeers vs The Keane Fifteen

Both Slaven’s Ball-itch and Hollys Hamsters are yet to win a match this period, let’s see if they can get back to winning ways.

Deadline for team line up submission is 10:30 Saturday 8th February

Link to the livescores is here.

Good luck all!