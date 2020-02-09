324
Fixtures February 9

Man City v West Ham postponed due to adverse weather conditions

324 Comments
One of today’s two Premier League matches has been called off.

Manchester City announced this morning that their meeting with West Ham United wouldn’t go ahead “due to extreme and escalating weather conditions and in the interests of supporter and staff safety.”

A date for the postponed match has yet to be announced (it remains to be seen if the winter break could still accommodate this clash) but City are facing a real backlog of fixtures, with Pep Guardiola’s troops also blanking in Gameweek 28.

Progression to the FA Cup quarter-finals (or Chelsea’s) would also force their Gameweek 31 meeting with Frank Lampard’s side to be rearranged.

City’s Gameweek 34 clash against Newcastle United would be postponed if either team made it through to the FA Cup semi-finals, although the free midweek afterwards would accommodate one of their outstanding games.

As it stands, the other Premier League match scheduled for today – Sheffield United v Bournemouth – remains on.

The Blades’ fan services account tweeted this update earlier on:

  1. Ole Trafford
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    A possible city treble gameweek ?

    1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Two treble GWs

    2. Do I Not Like Orange
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Free hit and double up on Kun/Jesus up front for me if that happens.

    3. The 12th Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Who you going to get though? Ederson

      Playing 3 times in a week. Foden ,Sane could get a game.

  2. The 12th Man
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    So turns out KDB and Aguero are benched today.

    Wind roulette

  3. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Why don't they just play FIFA online instead.

    1. Colonel Shoe 肝池
      • 8 Years
      just now

      imagine if that was official fa rules.....postponed games to be decided by fifa match 😆
      that would chnage fpl as wed have to know who would eb the designated fifa player....miught not be a good normal player

  4. Do I Not Like Orange
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    City postponement a non-event in my MLs - none of the contenders have anyone other than KDB. However, with WC and FH still to go I wouldn't be displeased with another chance to get Kun or other attacking coverage in for a game at home to West Ham, especially if it's part of a double.

    1. thegaffer82
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Same here. I didn't WC, but

      1. thegaffer82
        • 8 Years
        just now

        ...but I took a hit to get Kun last week and I own KDB too.

        I'm over it now. Just hope we get a nice DGW out of City later on

  5. Inazuma X1
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Anyone having less than 11 players playing today?

    1. Inazuma X1
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      this GW*

    2. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I have only one who might not play as well

    3. LJ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I thought last gameweek was bad, little did I know

    4. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I'll have 11 players.

      Just wont have a captain

  6. TheTinman
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Losing very little as a KDB owner. Only have Rico on the bench now though so need the other 10 to play...

  7. SHUTUPHEATHER
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Fans in Sheffield asking for it to be called off. Weather horrendous. 0-0 coming

    1. Colonel Shoe 肝池
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      id like that

    2. SADIO SANÉ
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I really hope you're called Heather

    3. Inazuma X1
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Call it off

  8. Joey Barton and Friends
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Chances of other games being postponed this week?

    1. Cahill
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      zero

  9. Team Cruel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    I want City eliminated from the CL and a QGW36:

    1 May: BOU
    4 May: ARS
    6 May: che
    8 May: WHU

    Mane TC'ers would delete their account 😀

