Man City v West Ham postponed due to adverse weather conditions

One of today’s two Premier League matches has been called off.

Manchester City announced this morning that their meeting with West Ham United wouldn’t go ahead “due to extreme and escalating weather conditions and in the interests of supporter and staff safety.”

A date for the postponed match has yet to be announced (it remains to be seen if the winter break could still accommodate this clash) but City are facing a real backlog of fixtures, with Pep Guardiola’s troops also blanking in Gameweek 28.

Progression to the FA Cup quarter-finals (or Chelsea’s) would also force their Gameweek 31 meeting with Frank Lampard’s side to be rearranged.

City’s Gameweek 34 clash against Newcastle United would be postponed if either team made it through to the FA Cup semi-finals, although the free midweek afterwards would accommodate one of their outstanding games.

As it stands, the other Premier League match scheduled for today – Sheffield United v Bournemouth – remains on.

The Blades’ fan services account tweeted this update earlier on:

The pitch is fine and the game is on 👊



Make sure to wrap up and wear appropriate clothing ☔️ 🌬 pic.twitter.com/c5ZeQQkkVg — Sheffield United Fan Services (@SUFCServices) February 9, 2020

