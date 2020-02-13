317
Podcast February 13

Meet the Manager #21 – Darren Wiles

317 Comments
Share

Over the last decade, Darren Wiles has quietly amassed one of the best ever Fantasy Premier League careers.

Since he started in 2009/10, he has finished in the top thousand places three times. In fact, only once has he finished a campaign poorly, in 2015/16, when Leicester City won the Premier League title.

With such a track record, he deservedly sits in seventh spot in Fantasy Football Scout’s Live Hall of Fame (at the point of the last update).

It’s an achievement he is modest about, rarely speaking in public about his FPL management, so we were fortunate that he made an exception for us.

This was his first ever Fantasy Premier League video and podcast appearance and his Twitter following is under 200. That may change after today, however.

During his chat with Joe, as part of the Meet the Manager series, Darren reveals the secrets to his success.

His search for value emerges as a key reason for a strong finish, with money spread out across a playing XI to ensure the whole team contributes to a good score. This means keeping the number of heavy hitters in attack to a minimum and seeking out high-impact, premium defenders to bring in points at both ends of the pitch.

Fixtures is another major driving force in his campaigns. This is most apparent when Darren talks about his current Gameweek 26 squad and its focus on players from teams with great upcoming fixture runs. This was achieved without using his second Wildcard and instead through careful studying of the fixtures over time.

Patience is often a virtue for Darren but his one bad season showed him that stubbornness can be a curse in FPL management. His reluctance to tap into Leicester’s stars early on cost him dearly that year.

But as with many Meet the Manager interviewees before, it is the lessons learned from poor campaigns that can make them even better managers.

The chat with Darren is available to view on Youtube in the embedded video below.

Previous Meet the Manager video interviews can be found here.

Make sure you subscribe to our Youtube channel to receive alerts to all our new videos.

The series is also available as a podcast and on Soundcloud. These are available in the second and third players below.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe” Follow him on Twitter

317 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Nightcrawler
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Chances of soton game going ahead?

      I can survive without the pool game but both would be a killer

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        Whether it goes ahead or not, we cant really do anything about, can we?

        Open Controls
      2. Klip Klopp
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        I hope it goes ahead!

        Open Controls
      3. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Looks unlikely to me. Hope they give the Burnley fans travelling down enough notice.

        Open Controls
      4. StayoutheSpiceZone
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        It will be on

        Open Controls
      5. FantasyHero
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        What's the reason behind these games possibly not being played ?

        Open Controls
        1. Annie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          you could have googled that in less time than it took to ask. Where do you live?

          Open Controls
    • The Train Driver
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Why isn't Traore flagged?

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Fit and ok to play

        Open Controls
        1. The Train Driver
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          Sounds to me like he isn't 100%

          Open Controls
      2. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        The flag was wrong in the first place...

        Open Controls
    • Klip Klopp
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      I have all my chips but I need a bit of advice on how to play the next few weeks.

      Ryan
      Baldock, Robertson, TAA
      Grealish,Traore, Salah, KDB
      Vardy, Ings, Jiminez

      Button, Rico, Dendoncker, Kelly,

      I have 1FTs and 2itb

      A. Swap Ryan to someone like McCarthy or Ederson
      B. Grealish to someone?

      Please help!

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        A. Dubravka

        Or change Kelly

        Open Controls
      2. Breww
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        i would prioritize transfers to improve the overall makeup of your squad first.. Kelly Rico and just for the blank Grealish are the ones to look at. Probably Kelly to start with.

        Open Controls
    • Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Henderson
      TAA - VVD - Stevens
      Salah - KDB - Grealish - Traore
      Aguero - Jimenez - Ings

      (McCarthy - O'Connell - Mooy - Stephens)
      2 FT & 0.0m

      What moves would you make here?

      Currently have 6 blankers for GW28
      City attackers and Grealish on the chopping block
      Happy to take a risk or two.

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Maybe Kun to Vardy and Grealish to Richarlison

        Kun, Grealish, Van Dijk to Wood/Abraham/Pukki, Mane, Doherty can also work

        Open Controls
        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          I really like the look of the 2nd option with Wood.
          Not liking Everton's fixtures but I feel Rich & DCL will tick along.

          How about KDB & VVD to Mane & Boly and could do Aguero/Grealish to Vardy/Barnes the week after?

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            That is sensible. Hopefully Mane shows some good signs in next 2 games.

            Open Controls
      2. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Aguero to Vardy, KDB to Mané, Van Dijk to Doherty and Grealish to Barnes ( think that works but as away brain in holiday mode......) for mini WC and sets up well for 29

        Open Controls
        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          25 mins ago

          * if not Doherty then Boly good second option- or Saiss based on likely attacking returns

          Open Controls
          1. Karan14
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Yup I like the look of that and I'm considering something very similar.

            Can do KDB & VVD to Mane & Boly this week and then Aguero/Grealish to Vardy/Barnes the week after.
            To afford Doherty I would have to sell Aguero, KDB & VVD all 3 this week.

            Open Controls
    • kamdaraji
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      which combo is better long term?

      A. KDB,Cantwell,Taylor (Bur)
      B. Grealish,Maddison,Periera (LC)

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      3. Tonyawesome69
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      4. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        B but not Maddison.
        Barnes is better.

        Open Controls
      5. Your Doing It Wrong
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      6. Mané money
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Taylor is flagged

        Open Controls
      7. Mané money
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        I wouldn’t go Kdbless though

        Open Controls
      8. kamdaraji
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        thanks

        Open Controls
    • dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Subject to no injuries this team look ok to go and carry transfer?

      Henderson
      TAA Stevens Boly Stephens
      Salah Son KDB
      Firmino Jiménez Ings

      Pope Barnes Mooy Fernández

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        looks very good, roll ft

        Open Controls
      2. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Yes save FT.

        Open Controls
      3. Your Doing It Wrong
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Nice, save transfer

        Open Controls
    • Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Need some opinions on the below.
      a. Grealish and Connolly > 6.0 mid and Jimi -4
      b. Save ft and do these moves in GW28

      1ft 2.8itb
      Pope
      Stephens TAA Lundstram
      Grealish* KDB (S)alah traore Mane
      Vardy Ings

      Ryan* Lascelles Rico connolly*

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        A with Barnes

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          You think jimi and -4 will outscore Grealish?

          Open Controls
          1. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Yes think so and then set up nicely for 28

            Open Controls
      2. Your Doing It Wrong
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
    • BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Trent next year 7.5 def in FPL but dominating Liverpool midfield in real life. What do you think is it too early to think this change from Klopp?

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        I don't see why they would want to do that. The balance of the side is perfect.

        Open Controls
      2. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Why would he do that?

        Open Controls
      3. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        If he was a winger he would be marked a whole lot more and likely would be far less effective.

        Open Controls
    • FOO FIGHTER
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Think I am going to be brave and do KDB to Mane. Had him and Salah weeks ago and Mane of course trolled me then injured.

        Could stick with LFC double defence but you cannot ignore Mane with those fixtures coming up.

        Open Controls
        1. kamdaraji
          • 10 Years
          1 hour ago

          might do the the same

          Open Controls
      • Mané money
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        C Taylor got flagged 🙁

        Hamstring injury 75%

        Open Controls
      • Stimps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Any suggestions here? 2FT. Wildcard already used. Was thinking Mooy to Barnes, gives me a benching headache but might be good in the long run? 1.8 itb

        Hendo Pope
        TAA VVD Stevens Lascelles Stephens
        Salah KDB Grealish Traore Mooy
        Auba Jimi Ings

        Open Controls
        1. OldBenKenobi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Prob get Barnes yeah

          Open Controls
      • OldBenKenobi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Grealish or Traore?

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Grealish.

          Open Controls
      • Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        The more I look at the prospects of those Saturday matches the more I think the likelihood is that they'll both be postponed. 60mph winds now predicted.
        https://www.bbc.co.uk/weather/2637487
        https://www.bbc.co.uk/weather/2641181

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          WOL vs LEI and ARS vs NEW is safe?

          Open Controls
        2. Wild Rover
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          The City game was postponed largely due to issues with fans getting to the game; flooded motorways, trees on train and tram lines and areas under water around the ground. I suspect the same will apply here rather than how wet or windy it is.

          Open Controls
          1. Wild Rover
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            I hope they all go ahead as I want to watch them on TV and FPL to be on a level, albeit wet and windy playing field.

            Open Controls
        3. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          I'm optimistic that all games will go ahead. Why you ask? Absolutely no reason.

          Open Controls
        4. Marmalade Forest
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          The hubris of people (who probably captained Salah) saying “why captain Kun and VC KDB? Didn’t you see the weather forecast?” For that game to go ahead anyway... and then the Liverpool game to be cancelled for bad weather and the hubris we’d be exposed to from those with City assets.

          Blows my mind...

          On a serious note, I hope it doesn’t affect the Gameweek too much as the game shouldn’t be about exploiting weather or freak results/performances but long term reward for long term risks.

          Open Controls
          1. FOO FIGHTER
              54 mins ago

              Salah(c) KDB(vc) her but have TAA and VVD as well 🙁

              Open Controls
            • GreennRed
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              It's not as if the game goes ahead on a lovely day that Pep might not leave Aguero and De Bruyne on the bench or not even in the squad with Real games so close.

              Open Controls
          2. FOO FIGHTER
              56 mins ago

              Can't have another weekend with one football match. Screw that!

              Open Controls
            • The Overthinker - I blame R…
              • 3 Years
              53 mins ago

              Why why why

              Open Controls
            • toca
                49 mins ago

                Its gonna be fine

                Open Controls
            • Vpan
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 47 mins ago

              Better combo (with Salah+TAA):

              A) Son + VVD/Robby

              B) Mane + Soy

              Open Controls
              1. I Member
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                A

                Open Controls
              2. Miguel Sanchez
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                A

                Open Controls
              3. Karan14
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                Mane + Boly

                Open Controls
            • Warby84
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 43 mins ago

              If anyone is bored watch, In the mind of ‘Aaron Hernandez’ on Netflix, about the American footballer turned killer.. Very good watch

              Open Controls
              1. I Member
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 37 mins ago

                Enjoyed it thoroughly.

                Open Controls
              2. Miguel Sanchez
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 37 mins ago

                Do I need to know who he is or have any interest in NFL?

                Open Controls
                1. I Member
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 30 mins ago

                  Nope.

                  Open Controls
              3. Silecro
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 36 mins ago

                I follow nfl for a couple of years now. CTE is a serious problem there,even more so than in boxing

                Open Controls
                1. Warby84
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 28 mins ago

                  Looks like a serious problem..

                  Open Controls
              4. Catenaccio FC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 31 mins ago

                It was really interesting indeed..
                Its a proof why this stupid, boring 'sport' should be banned, being dangerous for the health of a lot of young American kids.

                Open Controls
              5. Miguel Sanchez
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                48 mins ago

                Am 10 mins in and looks good. Would recommend the 5 part Storyville on OJ if you haven't seen it too

                Open Controls
                1. Do I Not Like Orange
                  • 7 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  My favourite documentary of any kind, narrowly beating out The Two Escobars and all of Adam Curtis's stuff.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Miguel Sanchez
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    Have seen the Two Escobars (would recommend the book Killing Pablo by Mark Bowden too). Will look into Adam Curtis stuff. Any other recommendations you have for documentaries or non-fiction books?

                    Open Controls
            • kamdaraji
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 43 mins ago

              is it worth paying 0.7 more to get Periera instead of Chillwell?

              Open Controls
              1. Woy_is_back
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                Ya

                Open Controls
            • Trophé Mourinho
                1 hour, 18 mins ago

                Too late to do anything about it now, but Danny Rose will score vs Arsenal. Bookmark this

                Open Controls
                1. Pu-li-sick (sic)
                  • 2 Years
                  40 mins ago

                  Lol yeah I'll bookmark it as Things That Won't Happen.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Trophé Mourinho
                      39 mins ago

                      You’ll see

                      Open Controls
                      1. Pu-li-sick (sic)
                        • 2 Years
                        34 mins ago

                        22/1 with Bet 365 put your money where your mouth is.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Trophé Mourinho
                            33 mins ago

                            Nice I will have a look tonight, but will use Ladbrokes as that’s all I got installed

                            Open Controls
                            1. Pu-li-sick (sic)
                              • 2 Years
                              32 mins ago

                              Yes good idea. Better them than more money lining Stoke and Ray Winston's pockets.

                              Open Controls
                              1. Trophé Mourinho
                                  27 mins ago

                                  Ok worse odds, used boost to get it from 16-1 to 18-1 Danny anytime goal scorer. £5.87 stake, £111.53 return. Will post the win receipt 🙂
                                  Although could be called off anyway, hopefully not

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Trophé Mourinho
                                      26 mins ago

                                      First goal scorer woulda been 55/1 😮 I’m not that crazy tho

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. Pu-li-sick (sic)
                                        • 2 Years
                                        4 mins ago

                                        Lol well it'll probably be low scoring so if you're *that* confident...

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. Trophé Mourinho
                                            2 mins ago

                                            Greed is the downfall of all gamblers 😀

                                            Open Controls
                                      2. Marmalade Forest
                                        • 2 Years
                                        6 mins ago

                                        Even if you win, I hope you think of it as a £25 loss for not taking the time to sign up and install 365.

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. Trophé Mourinho
                                            2 mins ago

                                            I was just thinking that lol, I’m super lazy 😀 tbh where I live it’s normally a ball ache verifying myself, takes three days to a week and loads of emails. Last poker website I signed up for my god, had to send them literally copies of absolutely everything and they still weren’t happy, the only option left basically was to physically attend their office.
                                            Driving licence, passport, two utility bills, and copy of my tenancy agreement. Pathetic joke, considering it took them a day each time to get back to me to ask for the next document. Had to send them copies of my passport alone four times as their auto computer said it wasn’t clear, which it clearly was..

                                            Open Controls
                            2. Fulchester's New Centr…
                              • 2 Years
                              38 mins ago

                              It's all scripted; like WWE.

                              Open Controls
                              1. Trophé Mourinho
                                  16 mins ago

                                  Aye, it’s already written

                                  Open Controls
                            3. Pu-li-sick (sic)
                              • 2 Years
                              1 hour, 17 mins ago

                              I'm not usually one for this kind of transfer comparison stuff but Chelsea sign Ziyech for 'just' £33m wtf?! Liverpool supposedly want £30m for Harry Wilson. Doesn't mean they'll get it of course (shouldn't even get half) but insanely good deal for Chelsea. I don't get it at all really, from Ajax's perspective.

                              Open Controls
                              1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                                • 2 Years
                                1 hour ago

                                Does seem cheap, but still a lot of money for Ajax I guess.

                                Open Controls
                                1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                                  • 2 Years
                                  36 mins ago

                                  Only about the same as Davinson Sanchez it seems. Something not quite right there.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                                    • 2 Years
                                    35 mins ago

                                    Made £150 million last summer on de Jong and de Ligt too. What are they thinking?

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                                      • 2 Years
                                      35 mins ago

                                      Euros, but still.

                                      Open Controls
                                    2. Pu-li-sick (sic)
                                      • 2 Years
                                      32 mins ago

                                      I really don't know what they're thinking. Unless he's out of contract in the summer but can't find anything online to that effect.

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. I Member
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 4 Years
                                        29 mins ago

                                        Contract runs until the summer of 2020. Chelsea have done a really good deal in the current market.

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. Pu-li-sick (sic)
                                          • 2 Years
                                          27 mins ago

                                          2022 you mean. Just looked it up.

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. I Member
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 4 Years
                                            2 mins ago

                                            Yeah that's what I meant.

                                            Open Controls
                                      2. Fulchester's New Centr…
                                        • 2 Years
                                        26 mins ago

                                        Contracted till 30.06.2022 according to transfermarkt, so maybe there is a release clause or he supported Chelsea as a boy like Robbie Keane.
                                        Surprised that nobody else seems to have been seriously in for him
                                        Well done Chelsea.

                                        Open Controls
                              2. JamieNumber4
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                53 mins ago

                                Liverpool got about 20m for each of Solanke and Ibe. They’ll have no problems getting 30m for Hilson

                                Open Controls
                                1. FOO FIGHTER
                                    28 mins ago

                                    20m for players ispocket change now.

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. toca
                                        20 mins ago

                                        More or less, yeah. Top defenders go from 50-90mil, top mids from 90-150mil and top forwards/strikers 120mil+, so 20 mil for a player... its the old 5 really.

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. FOO FIGHTER
                                            12 mins ago

                                            Transfer deals are a complicated thing. What you purchase a player for is not what should be focused on. If you purchase a player for 20m and the payment structure for that player to the club you purchase from is over 2 seasons or whatever it may be then no big deal. If you are paying that player 150k a week then big deal as the wage bill makes up majority of clubs expenditure.

                                            That is why Messi will retire at Barca, there is not one club that will be able to afford the transaction 🙂

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. toca
                                                5 mins ago

                                                Yes, of course and thats valid both for sellers & buyers. The Neymar deal was different, because PSG just payed the buyout clause in the contract. They did it because at the time 250mil€ for the best player in the world - apart from the 2 ET´s - seemed like a reasonable sum to pay for a player with a long contract ahead and all the marketing and sales revenue. On paper looked legit if you ask me, the problem is that Neymar is NOT like the other 2 ET´s. He does not have the same commitment to perfection and definitely not the same commitment to professionalism.

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. toca
                                                    just now

                                                    Now if they sell him for half the price they´ve paid....

                                                    Open Controls
                                              • toca
                                                  11 mins ago

                                                  Still good money though! 🙂

                                                  Open Controls
                                              • Would Ed Woodward
                                                • 1 Year
                                                14 mins ago

                                                Not when they're as bad as those two.

                                                Open Controls
                                            2. Pu-li-sick (sic)
                                              • 2 Years
                                              28 mins ago

                                              Not too sure that's how transfers work but we'll see. Anyone pays that much for Wilson then more fool them but can't see it myself.

                                              Open Controls
                                          • The Overthinker - I blame R…
                                            • 3 Years
                                            50 mins ago

                                            Chelsea always do good business.

                                            They buy players early and for cheap price..

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. Pu-li-sick (sic)
                                              • 2 Years
                                              2 mins ago

                                              They ain't buying Ziyech early but they are buying him cheap. I've not seen so much of him this year but I suspect he's dropped off a little from last season's high standards.

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. The Overthinker - I blame R…
                                                • 3 Years
                                                1 min ago

                                                Early as in, before the season even ends.

                                                Open Controls
                                            2. JamieNumber4
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              just now

                                              Utd too

                                              Open Controls
                                          • FOO FIGHTER
                                              45 mins ago

                                              It depends on the players contract. If you want to sign Messi you need to sell your stadium. Also, let's say Pool get 25m for Wilson, BOU will pay back the fee over a period, whatever the two clubs agree on. This is not like PSG paying one lump sum to Barca for Neymar.

                                              Apparently Ziyech is a problem child.

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. toca
                                                  2 mins ago

                                                  Yeap, money, money. Agent, agent. Family members, family members. All want a piece of the pie. Last year, big transfer prospect, others left, he stays. Not very happy. Agent nagging the club all the time, mum&dad nagging son all the time. Here you go. Too soon to send in the clowns.

                                                  Open Controls
                                              2. King Kohli
                                                • 7 Years
                                                41 mins ago

                                                Great deal at 38m for a player supposedly at his peak. Man Utd got Bruno for 46.5m, although Bruno is a couple of years younger than Hakim.
                                                Very surprised no one else was in for Hakim as he is a quality player

                                                Open Controls
                                              3. AuFeld
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • 3 Years
                                                33 mins ago

                                                Ajax may have had low expectations when they initially signed Ziyech in 2016 for 11m and set a [now] "low" buyout clause. Tripling their ROI over four years ain't too shabby.

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. AuFeld
                                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                  • 3 Years
                                                  just now

                                                  Regardless, Chelsea has little to no correlation of money spent in the transfer market and immediate points returned.

                                                  Open Controls
                                              4. @fpl_phenom
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • 4 Years
                                                26 mins ago

                                                utd have Sancho in the bag... they picked up their second target

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                                                  • 2 Years
                                                  24 mins ago

                                                  Like Haaland was supposed to be 6 weeks ago?
                                                  Not convinced.

                                                  Open Controls
                                                2. I Member
                                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                  • 4 Years
                                                  16 mins ago

                                                  The kid is too good for the Europa League.

                                                  Open Controls
                                                3. JamieNumber4
                                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                  14 mins ago

                                                  Is he good enough for us? Don’t really watch much German football

                                                  Open Controls
                                                  1. Trophé Mourinho
                                                      13 mins ago

                                                      You have Tammy Abraham leading the line, Barry from down the pub is good enough for you

                                                      Open Controls
                                                      1. JamieNumber4
                                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                        11 mins ago

                                                        Huh? We have Rashy leading the line when fit...

                                                        Open Controls
                                                        1. Trophé Mourinho
                                                            1 min ago

                                                            Oh sorry thought talking about Chelsea lol

                                                            Open Controls
                                                4. The Overthinker - I blame R…
                                                  • 3 Years
                                                  1 hour, 2 mins ago

                                                  Bjorn Ironside is finally dead....

                                                  Open Controls
                                                  1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                                                    • 2 Years
                                                    29 mins ago

                                                    Over 1000 years. Dial-up?

                                                    Open Controls
                                                  2. The Train Driver
                                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                    • 4 Years
                                                    27 mins ago

                                                    Why would you post spoilers for ppl who haven't seen it yet? Such a d*ck move...

                                                    Open Controls
                                                    1. Do I Not Like Orange
                                                      • 7 Years
                                                      just now

                                                      Have to agree, though if it's any consolation it may apparently be ambiguous.

                                                      Open Controls
                                                  3. FPL Pillars
                                                    • 3 Years
                                                    10 mins ago

                                                    Thanks for the spoiler you jerk

                                                    Open Controls
                                                5. FantasyHero
                                                  • 3 Years
                                                  41 mins ago

                                                  Pick one :
                                                  A. Firmino & Son
                                                  B. Jiminez & Mane

                                                  Rest of team
                                                  McCarthy button
                                                  TAA lascellas egan o'Connell Stephens
                                                  Salah kdb hayden traore (?)
                                                  Vardy Ings (?)

                                                  Leaning towards Jimenez and Mane as Jimenez seem to be a better bet than Son but firmino has great form.

                                                  Open Controls
                                                  1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                                                    • 2 Years
                                                    just now

                                                    Easy B

                                                    Open Controls
                                                6. kamdaraji
                                                  • 10 Years
                                                  41 mins ago

                                                  quiz time. Try and figure out the anagrams of these premiership players

                                                  Feret Snob

                                                  Lamas Hint

                                                  Crush It Snot

                                                  Open Controls
                                                  1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                                                    • 2 Years
                                                    12 mins ago

                                                    Give us a clue.

                                                    Long way to go to beat Colin W*nker.

                                                    Open Controls
                                                  2. Jarvish Scott Talent
                                                    • 5 Years
                                                    11 mins ago

                                                    Ben Foster
                                                    Alan Smith
                                                    Chris Sutton

                                                    Open Controls
                                                    1. kamdaraji
                                                      • 10 Years
                                                      8 mins ago

                                                      you were supposed to do that on a piece of paper and send it to me

                                                      Open Controls
                                                      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                                                        • 2 Years
                                                        3 mins ago

                                                        Don't we get to mark each others?

                                                        Open Controls
                                                    2. kamdaraji
                                                      • 10 Years
                                                      5 mins ago

                                                      someone else can think of three anagrams if they like

                                                      Open Controls
                                                      1. kamdaraji
                                                        • 10 Years
                                                        5 mins ago

                                                        In fact it's Jarvish's turn as she solved the previous one

                                                        Open Controls
                                                      2. Fulchester's New Centr…
                                                        • 2 Years
                                                        3 mins ago

                                                        Grab thy rear?

                                                        Open Controls
                                                        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                                                          • 2 Years
                                                          2 mins ago

                                                          Sorry, only knew 1 apart from Colin above.

                                                          Open Controls
                                                        2. Jarvish Scott Talent
                                                          • 5 Years
                                                          just now

                                                          Gareth Barry

                                                          Open Controls
                                                  3. Trophé Mourinho
                                                      2 mins ago

                                                      Someone likes countdown, and Rachel Riley :p

                                                      Open Controls
                                                  4. goldengove
                                                    • 1 Year
                                                    39 mins ago

                                                    Henderson
                                                    TAA Stephens Lundy
                                                    KDB Salah (C) Grealish Mane*
                                                    Vardy DCL Jimenez

                                                    Button Lacelles Cantwell Soyunco

                                                    Form or fixtures:
                                                    a) Keep DCL
                                                    b) Move to Ings (Soyunco to trash)

                                                    Open Controls
                                                    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                                                      • 2 Years
                                                      just now

                                                      B depending on how low you need to go. for a non-player I wouldn't bother.

                                                      Open Controls
                                                  5. @fpl_phenom
                                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                    • 4 Years
                                                    38 mins ago

                                                    any idea when we will know the state of play regarding city's DGW's?

                                                    Open Controls
                                                    1. Jarvish Scott Talent
                                                      • 5 Years
                                                      9 mins ago

                                                      Wouldn't have thought there will be anything soon

                                                      Open Controls
                                                      1. kamdaraji
                                                        • 10 Years
                                                        2 mins ago

                                                        I'm getting rid of KDB. Need differentials. Can get him back for DGW with my free hit or wildcard

                                                        Open Controls
                                                    2. GreennRed
                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                      • 8 Years
                                                      1 min ago

                                                      Depending on how they are with CL it could be dodgy picking any of them in a DGW.

                                                      Open Controls
                                                  6. Hotdogs for Tea
                                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                    • 4 Years
                                                    26 mins ago

                                                    Out of the loop a bit, but what is all this talk again of games being cancelled ? is there another storm in UK or something ?

                                                    Open Controls
                                                    1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
                                                      • 6 Years
                                                      14 mins ago

                                                      Yep, Dennis incoming

                                                      Open Controls
                                                      1. Hotdogs for Tea
                                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                        • 4 Years
                                                        13 mins ago

                                                        oh bugger - so which games ? all of them ?

                                                        Open Controls
                                                        1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
                                                          • 6 Years
                                                          2 mins ago

                                                          Liverpool and Southampton games. Not sure about Sunday.

                                                          Open Controls
                                                        2. I Member
                                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                          • 4 Years
                                                          1 min ago

                                                          Only the Saturday games under threat I think.

                                                          Open Controls
                                                    2. GreennRed
                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                      • 8 Years
                                                      13 mins ago

                                                      Potentially.

                                                      https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/uk-weather-storm-dennis-forecast-met-office-warning-snow-ice-travel-update-a9332916.html

                                                      Open Controls
                                                    3. Hotdogs for Tea
                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                      • 4 Years
                                                      12 mins ago

                                                      jeez, Dennis looks like a right menace

                                                      Open Controls
                                                    4. I Member
                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                      • 4 Years
                                                      12 mins ago

                                                      We'll find out on Saturday. No point worrying about it.

                                                      Open Controls
                                                      1. Hotdogs for Tea
                                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                        • 4 Years
                                                        5 mins ago

                                                        it’s FPL, it’s what we do 😉

                                                        Open Controls
                                                  7. waltzingmatildas
                                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                    • 9 Years
                                                    26 mins ago

                                                    Which looks best?
                                                    A) lundstram, Mané, wood
                                                    B) boly, grealish, firmino
                                                    C) robbo, grealish, jimenez

                                                    Open Controls
                                                    1. Hotdogs for Tea
                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                      • 4 Years
                                                      14 mins ago

                                                      C - probably has the best hair styles
                                                      B - probably cooler dudes
                                                      A - nerds

                                                      Go for C (Norwich factor)

                                                      Open Controls
                                                      1. waltzingmatildas
                                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                        • 9 Years
                                                        10 mins ago

                                                        That was the plan, but worried about Mané!

                                                        Open Controls
                                                        1. Hotdogs for Tea
                                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                          • 4 Years
                                                          6 mins ago

                                                          you have Salah though ?

                                                          Open Controls
                                                          1. waltzingmatildas
                                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                            • 9 Years
                                                            just now

                                                            Yeah

                                                            Open Controls
                                                    2. GreennRed
                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                      • 8 Years
                                                      12 mins ago

                                                      Gomez, Grealish, Firmino.

                                                      Open Controls
                                                      1. waltzingmatildas
                                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                        • 9 Years
                                                        11 mins ago

                                                        That'd be 4 liv

                                                        Open Controls
                                                      2. GreennRed
                                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                        • 8 Years
                                                        11 mins ago

                                                        Apologies. meant to say Gomez, Grealish, Jimenez

                                                        Open Controls
                                                        1. waltzingmatildas
                                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                          • 9 Years
                                                          11 mins ago

                                                          Ahh OK. You like Gomez?

                                                          Open Controls
                                                          1. GreennRed
                                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                            • 8 Years
                                                            6 mins ago

                                                            Allows you a bit of cash for the same CS returns. Robertson's attacking returns are poor for 7m.

                                                            Open Controls
                                                            1. waltzingmatildas
                                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                              • 9 Years
                                                              just now

                                                              If I do lund to gomez, could keep kun!

                                                              Open Controls
                                                  8. Klip Klopp
                                                    • 4 Years
                                                    23 mins ago

                                                    Which of these moves looks the best way to use my free transfer?

                                                    I have 1FTs and 2itb

                                                    A. Ryan --> McCarthy/Dubravka/Ederson
                                                    B. Kelly --> Holgate/Stephens
                                                    C. Any other suggestions

                                                    Ryan
                                                    Baldock, Robertson, TAA
                                                    Grealish,Traore, Salah, KDB
                                                    Vardy, Ings, Jiminez
                                                    Bench:Button, Rico, Dendoncker, Kelly,

                                                    Open Controls
                                                    1. Hotdogs for Tea
                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                      • 4 Years
                                                      16 mins ago

                                                      roll it

                                                      Open Controls
                                                      1. Klip Klopp
                                                        • 4 Years
                                                        5 mins ago

                                                        you think? Means I only have Rico and Baldock to accompany my 2 liverpool defenders

                                                        Open Controls
                                                        1. Hotdogs for Tea
                                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                          • 4 Years
                                                          2 mins ago

                                                          how many points do we ever get from our 11th player ?

                                                          You could get a Newcastle defender to tighten up your bench, but I would rather having a transfer up my sleeve to sell KdB for Son in 28 and then get him back

                                                          Open Controls
                                                    2. GreennRed
                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                      • 8 Years
                                                      just now

                                                      Drive on. A couple of injuries and KDB and Grealish out for GW28 would make 2FT nicer to have.

                                                      Open Controls
                                                  9. Corgzzzz
                                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                    • 4 Years
                                                    3 mins ago

                                                    Guys, Can I have your thoughts. Would you get rid of Aguero after the WHU game. Surely limited minutes v Lei then a blank and CL in full swing.....also fixtures not great and CL main focus and I have KDB......Or do you keep the greatest striker in PL history for the last 8 years ??

                                                    Open Controls
                                                  10. Hotdogs for Tea
                                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                    • 4 Years
                                                    just now

                                                    Tactic #1 until the end of the season - use your free transfer to buy any decent player in opposition to Norwich

                                                    Open Controls
                                                    1. Hotdogs for Tea
                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                      • 4 Years
                                                      just now

                                                      *attacking player

                                                      Open Controls

                                                  You need to be logged in to post a comment.