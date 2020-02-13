144
Pro Pundit Teams February 13

The best budget FPL forwards to consider in the coming Gameweeks

Following on from Sam’s article that predominantly focused on premium forwards, one of the world’s best FPL managers, Tom Freeman, looks at the cut-price options available in attack.

In recent times, Fantasy managers have been able to call upon a large pool of reliable, kindly priced forwards.

Whilst back in 2017/18, only two forwards priced £7.0m or below at the start of the campaign reached double figures for goals, last season, we were treated to 12.

Raúl Jiménez (£7.7m) was the standout candidate. Starting at £5.5m and ending at £6.9m, the Wolverhampton Wanderers forward returned 181 points in his debut season, with 13 goals and ten assists.

The likes of Salomón Rondón, Callum Wilson (£7.4m) and Ayoze Pérez (£6.2m) also offered huge value in the category.

This season, Danny Ings (£7.0m), Tammy Abraham (£7.7m), Dominic-Calvert-Lewin (£6.1m), Teemu Pukki (£6.5m) and Chris Wood (£6.3m) are already into double figures.

Next in line to join them is Neal Maupay (£5.8m), with seven.

The issue for Maupay owners is his last goal arrived in mid-December. I think it’s fair to say he’s been a huge disappointment since, returning just 18 FPL points, which is why I’m looking to move him on ahead of Gameweek 27.

So, with a budget of £6.8m, which could potentially rise to £7.4m if I were to bring forward my planned Gameweek 28 transfer of Jack Grealish (£6.7m) to Harvey Barnes (£6.0m), I’m looking to recruit a new forward.

To identify potential signings, I’ve plugged in my ‘Hitman’ custom table, which focuses on a selection of stats I like to look at when searching for goalscorers.

In this particular example, I’ve included the top ten, using data from the last four Gameweeks:

The idea behind using stats to begin my search is to filter players, and as a result focus on a smaller, more manageable group who I can then run the eye test over.

Having factored in, amongst other things, fixtures, forthcoming blanks (I need someone who plays Gameweek 28), rotation issues and player profiles, I’ve removed Pukki, Troy Deeney (£6.3m), Wilson, Gabriel Martinelli (£4.6m), Oliver McBurnie (£5.7m) and Christian Benteke (£5.7m) from my search, leaving three forwards to consider.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Above: Everton’s Gameweek 27-31 fixtures.

Having flagged up Everton and Calvert-Lewin on New Year’s Eve, they continue to impress.

Only Liverpool have bettered their points tally since Carlo Ancelotti was appointed, whilst Calvert-Lewin’s underlying numbers during that run are superb – he sits top for big chances, shots in the box, shots on target and xG amongst all players.

With no other Premier League team crossing as often as the Toffees in recent weeks, the 22-year-old’s ability to threaten in the air is being put to good use, and I like the fact he stays central, challenging for every ball.

I think he has the potential to continue doing well (the fixtures aren’t as bad as they seem on first glance), but part of me feels like l may have missed the boat with this one, although I’m certainly not ruling him out.

Chris Wood

Above: Burnley’s fixtures in Gameweeks 27-31

Whilst I have reservations about Burnley going forward, and their ability to create chances from open play, Wood has had a good season so far, finding the net ten times.

He’s also getting plenty of big chances – only Jamie Vardy (£9.8m) has more.

Another positive is his ability to score from set plays, which is relevant with Newcastle up in Gameweek 28 – the Magpies have conceded more attempts from dead-ball situations than any other club this season.

Despite this, no team has recorded fewer shots on target than the Clarets this season.

I’m not ruling Wood out, and I like the fact he definitely has a fixture going ahead in Gameweek 31, but at this stage, I think others are ahead of him.

Diogo Jota

Above: Wolves’ fixtures in Gameweeks 27-31

I do love it when a good attacking player turns up on one of my tables who maybe hasn’t shown up on the scoresheet recently.

Diego Jota (£6.1m) ticks that box, but it’s a move that comes with risk – is he even nailed for a start with Pedro Neto (£5.0m) and new signing Daniel Podence (£5.5m) competing for a spot?

Back in the fold following injury, I do like Jota but it does feel like I’d be replacing Maupay with another player who hasn’t scored since December, with rotation hanging over him. There is also an argument to say if you want a Wolves forward, find the extra from somewhere and invest in Jiménez.

The good thing is that I can run the eye test over Jota on Friday before making a call. If he can get anywhere near to his level of performance in the corresponding fixture from last season, where he netted a hat-trick, he could yet become an option, but let’s see.

So, I’m keeping my options open ahead of Gameweek 27, but as it stands, a forward transfer is definitely on the cards with Calvert-Lewin, Wood and Jota all under consideration.

However, with seven games still to be played in Gameweek 26, maybe another option will emerge?

Though Gameweek 27 seems a long way off right now, here’s how I’m currently set up…

Thanks for reading… until next time.

Tom Freeman – aka avfc82 – comes onto the team to make most of us feel wildly insecure about our overall rank history. A long-time Fantasy Football Scout user, he has finished inside the top 1,000 a staggering five times since 2009.

  1. One Wheels Enough
      51 mins ago

      Just checked my career history on this site: https://www.game-change.co.uk/2017/08/28/fantasy-football-what-if-machine/
      Over 13 seasons my average 'percentile finish' is 1.7%, spose I should be happy with that...

      Open Controls
      1. Stormbringer22
          41 mins ago

          Wow, this is an excellent site!

          Open Controls
          1. One Wheels Enough
              16 mins ago

              How have you done then?

              Open Controls
              1. Stormbringer22
                  just now

                  Badly, going back to 2007 when I started my percentile is 49.9% in many of those seasons I lost interest halfway through though. If I was to just take the last couple of season where I actually played the game, it is 12.6% so still not great. Best season is at 5.2 percentile.

                  Open Controls
            • Holmes (specialist in failu…
              • 6 Years
              37 mins ago

              First season rank of 3.1m resulting in poor percentile of 19.1%

              Open Controls
              1. One Wheels Enough
                  just now

                  I guess having a couple of good OR's (58 and 426) makes up for a few bad seasons 😉

                  Open Controls
              2. kennethrhcp
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                35 mins ago

                class site!!!

                over 13 seasons my average finish is 2.2%.
                Average finishing position 54,590
                Best finish of 0% last season
                Worst finish of 10.7% in 07/08

                Open Controls
                1. One Wheels Enough
                    just now

                    You've pipped me, my ave is 56,108, last season was my worst ever...

                    Open Controls
                2. Rains of Castamere
                  • 5 Years
                  26 mins ago

                  5.3%

                  Guess that's alright. Chucked the towel in on one season a few years ago which has skewed it a bit 😉

                  Open Controls
                3. I hate Moreno
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  20 mins ago

                  Been looking for this tool for a while. Cheers. 0.4% over 8 seasons with a worst of 0.8%. No absolute stinkers in there, mind.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Stormbringer22
                      15 mins ago

                      That's some impressive record mate. Especially since you have been consistent over 8 seasons!

                      Open Controls
                    • kennethrhcp
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      just now

                      some going that!!!!

                      Open Controls
                  2. bitm2007
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    Interesting site.

                    My current actual points are 1477 , and I've made 26 transfers. So my transfer activity and captaincy choices have been worth a total of 128 points!

                    That will largely be down to having Leporte and Zinc in my starting 11 for GW1 who have missed most of the season.

                    Open Controls
                  3. Camzy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    I had a fantastic GW 1 team. Probably the best one I've had in a few seasons and have done a really poor job of improving it. -7 compared to my GW 1 team. I keep missing big hauls and bring players in for stretches of blanks even though they have great fixtures (Aubameyang, Martial, Perez, Son).

                    Pope Button
                    TAA Digne VvD Lundstram Rico
                    Salah KdB Sterling Perez Barkley
                    Wesley King Greenwood

                    Proud of the pre-season work I did to come up with a strong GW1 team but man, it's been a disappointing season in truth (150K). I was up at 8K in GW 3. It could have been a dream season but eh... not to be.

                    Open Controls
                4. Stormbringer22
                    43 mins ago

                    It really bugs me that Robertson and TAA are the opposite way around in the team picture above... 😀

                    Open Controls
                    1. Miguel Sanchez
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      38 mins ago

                      Do you have to have your FPL team set up with players as close to their real life positions as possible? I have to have players by Purchase Price from left to right in each position and then auto-subs messes everything up.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Stormbringer22
                          just now

                          I am absolutely like you! My most expensive players are on the left, working my way down towards the right. Whenever I see teams that are organised in no particular order though, I can't help but think why have Robertson on the right and TAA on the left...

                          Open Controls
                      2. avfc82
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • Has Moderation Rights
                        • 10 Years
                        10 mins ago

                        Can't say its ever bothered me, it's the points I'm interested in!

                        Open Controls
                        1. Stormbringer22
                            9 mins ago

                            Ultimately, you are correct!

                            Open Controls
                            1. avfc82
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • Has Moderation Rights
                              • 10 Years
                              8 mins ago

                              Ha, I'll try and remember to sort it out before my next article tho 🙂

                              Open Controls
                      3. KUNingas
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        42 mins ago

                        Long way till GW27 but which one? 2FTs
                        A) Lund -> Boly
                        B) Lund + Rico -> Saiss + Stephens

                        Open Controls
                        1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
                          • 6 Years
                          just now

                          A. Stephens

                          Open Controls
                      4. Blunder fc
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 1 Year
                        40 mins ago

                        I just worked out that if I'd simply captained Salah every week of the season, (taking into account vice captain playing when he's missed entire games), I'd be six points better off and would have saved days of my life spent stressing over who to captain...

                        Open Controls
                        1. Gazwaz80
                            3 mins ago

                            This isn’t a good site if you value your mental health 🙂

                            Open Controls
                          • Holmes (specialist in failu…
                            • 6 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Only six? I would be better off by approx 100pts 😆

                            Open Controls
                          • el polako
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            just now

                            Part of the "fun" playing the game.

                            Open Controls
                        2. Jet5605
                          • 5 Years
                          32 mins ago

                          1 FT and 4m ITB.

                          Should I take a hit to improve my defence or roll with this in GW27 and hope Lundy does something or Williams starts for Utd? Am planning to do KDB > Mane ahead of Pool's home game against West Ham.

                          Guaita
                          TAA / Webster / Lund
                          Salah / Grealish / KDB / Traore
                          Vardy / Jimi / Ings

                          Button / Williams / Cantwell / Holgate     

                          Open Controls
                        3. Stoichkov#8
                          • 4 Years
                          32 mins ago

                          How many blank GWs will be this season? Only GW 28 & GW 31?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Jarvish Scott Talent
                            • 5 Years
                            23 mins ago

                            One or two may blank in 34.

                            Open Controls
                          2. Holmes (specialist in failu…
                            • 6 Years
                            23 mins ago

                            Maybe GW34 as well (but likely to be only 1-3 teams)

                            Open Controls
                            1. One Wheels Enough
                                20 mins ago

                                surely it has to be an even number...

                                Open Controls
                                1. Jarvish Scott Talent
                                  • 5 Years
                                  just now

                                  Nope

                                  Open Controls
                              • RED_ARMY
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 3 Years
                                20 mins ago

                                How can 3 teams blank exactly ? 😀

                                Open Controls
                                1. el polako
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 2 Years
                                  18 mins ago

                                  Every WHU game is a blank for owners

                                  Open Controls
                                2. Holmes (specialist in failu…
                                  • 6 Years
                                  18 mins ago

                                  One will have a blank but their opponent will be a part of some other team's DGW.

                                  For example,
                                  Liverpool vs Brighton (blank)
                                  Man Utd vs Arsenal
                                  Brighton vs Man Utd

                                  Open Controls
                                3. Jarvish Scott Talent
                                  • 5 Years
                                  17 mins ago

                                  17 play and 3 don't

                                  Open Controls
                                4. bitm2007
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 5 Years
                                  just now

                                  The only ways I can think of is if one or more teams blank or has a TGW. Otherwise it's got to be two by two.

                                  Open Controls
                            2. Stoichkov#8
                              • 4 Years
                              12 mins ago

                              Cheers. So if another blank will be small one than FH can be used in BGW31 or in DGW.
                              As it looks for now not sure it is worth to FH in BGW31 (for crap players) as DGW can give much more advantage!

                              Open Controls
                          3. Disturbed
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 6 Years
                            14 mins ago

                            Are there any pressers scheduled for today?

                            Open Controls
                            1. Skonto Rigga
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • Has Moderation Rights
                              • 2 Years
                              10 mins ago

                              Just chasing up the official list. I know Hasenhuttl's is at 1.30pm. Santo's likely to be today, too, I'd have thought, as Wolves are playing tomorrow.

                              Open Controls
                              1. Disturbed
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 6 Years
                                3 mins ago

                                Santos is the one I'm waiting for. Trying to get an update on Traore. Cheers mate.

                                Open Controls
                                1. Hakim Ziyech
                                  • 1 Year
                                  just now

                                  Fit.Should start

                                  Open Controls
                          4. Goonerly
                            • 2 Years
                            11 mins ago

                            Play McCarthy or Ryan in goal for GW27?

                            Open Controls
                            1. Miguel Sanchez
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 3 Years
                              1 min ago

                              Mc

                              Open Controls
                          5. pingissimus
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 1 Year
                            10 mins ago

                            Wood is my favourite. Banking on form against bottom 10 this season.

                            10 matches
                            57 points
                            6 matches with returns

                            Solid value.

                            Open Controls
                            1. avfc82
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • Has Moderation Rights
                              • 10 Years
                              3 mins ago

                              Nice stats.

                              Since I submitted this, I'm probably leaning a little more towards Wood, but let's see.

                              Open Controls
                              1. Camzy
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 9 Years
                                just now

                                Wood is such an unfashionable pick. But the results do speak for themselves.

                                Funny how at the start of the season everyone wanted Barnes. And now it's all flipped.

                                Open Controls
                            2. Holmes (specialist in failu…
                              • 6 Years
                              2 mins ago

                              Picking one of Wood and Jimenez next week will be a pain...

                              Open Controls

