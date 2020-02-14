86
Dugout Discussion February 14

Traore and Moutinho drop to the bench as Gameweek 26 recommences at Molineux

86 Comments
Share

After an interminable wait, Gameweek 26 gets back underway this evening at Molineux.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City, which is only the fourth match to be contested in this round of fixtures, kicks off at 20:00 GMT.

There is no Adama Traore (£5.8m) in the hosts’ starting XI, with the well-owned winger amongst the substitutes for only the second time in the last 23 Gameweeks.

Joao Moutinho (£5.4m) is also on the bench, which brings to an end his run of 21 Premier League starts in a row.

Pedro Neto (£5.0m) and Leander Dendoncker (£4.4m) are the men to come in for that aforementioned pair.

The Athletic’s Wolves correspondent, Tim Spiers, suggests the two unexpected benchings are fitness-related:

The taciturn Nuno Espirito Santo added ahead of kick-off:

[Traore’s shoulder] has not settled down but he’s an option. He is playing the game, also, he’s on the bench.

Normally [Moutinho is a starter] but we have other options and we decided this way.

With Wilfred Ndidi (£5.0m) still sidelined, Leicester are unchanged from their 2-2 draw with Chelsea at the beginning of the month.

Brendan Rodgers said of the Nigerian’s fitness:

It’s just too much of a risk for him, he still has that slight pain. But he’s got better as the week’s progressed and we’ll see how he is over the weekend.

Of those on show this evening, Jamie Vardy (£9.8m) is the most popular player in FPL terms – although his ownership is at its lowest since Gameweek 13.

The Leicester striker has only one attacking return to his name since Gameweek 18 and is goalless in almost two months.

Harvey Barnes (£6.0m) has registered three goals and an assist in his last three starts, with his FPL ownership quadrupling since Gameweek 23.

The reverse fixture of tonight’s game ended goalless back in August, with Ricardo Pereira (£6.3m) and Willy Boly (£4.7m) supplementing their clean sheets with maximum bonus points.

Boly has recorded shut-outs in four of his nine Premier League starts this season – Wolves have only one without him.

Wolves XI: Patrício, Coady, Boly, Saïss, Doherty, Dendoncker, Neves, Jonny, Jota, Neto, Jiménez.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Ricardo, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell, Choudhury, Tielemans, Maddison, Perez, Vardy, Barnes.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

86 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bobby Digital
    • 2 Years
    44 mins ago

    Maddison!

    Open Controls
  2. KAPTAIN KUN
    • 3 Years
    43 mins ago

    Is Vardy a differential now? 😎

    Open Controls
    1. ALI_G
      • 2 Years
      just now

      top 10k EO only 52% so becoming that way

      Open Controls
  3. Don Van Vliet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    40 mins ago

    Doherty goal today, as much as it pains me.

    Open Controls
  4. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    Vardy Party!

    Open Controls
  5. Sid1891
    • 2 Years
    39 mins ago

    Bugger
    Last post on previous article

    Firmino KDB > Jiménez Mane

    Silly?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Silly until they play in Europe.

      Open Controls
      1. Sid1891
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Thanks
        I was gonna wait anyway

        Open Controls
  6. Syd.
    • 10 Years
    39 mins ago

    Traoré against tired Jevans legs

    Open Controls
  7. Says
    • 9 Years
    39 mins ago

    Huge news this evening: Kyle Martino shaved off his hair.

    In other minor news Man City banned from next two champs leagues

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      About 5 people on here know who Kyle Martino is.

      Open Controls
      1. Yank Revolution
        • 8 Years
        just now

        One of the 5 o/

        Open Controls
    2. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      30 mins ago

      Once they appeal and pay someone at Fifa that ban won’t stand imo

      Open Controls
      1. Syd.
        • 10 Years
        26 mins ago

        PSG can spend £400 million in a season and get away with it

        Open Controls
        1. tucaoneo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          24 mins ago

          Wrong. Mbappé was loaned from Monaco and bought in the following season.

          Open Controls
          1. Trophé Mourinho
              21 mins ago

              Yep, incredibly smart abuse of the loan system. PSG just have better and smarter lawyers, thats what you get when a state runs a football club. The consolation is that PSG suck

              Open Controls
              1. tucaoneo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                18 mins ago

                UEFA should definitely go harder after PSG too. Personally don't mind Man City as a start lol.

                Open Controls
                1. Trophé Mourinho
                    15 mins ago

                    PSG didnt actually break any rules, they found a loop hole and explited it. I assume that loop hole has now been tied off, you'd at leats hope. PSG always been a shady club, goign back to when they banend 20,000 supporters from ever attending a match again

                    Open Controls
                    1. Yank Revolution
                      • 8 Years
                      just now

                      When did that ban happen? 20,000?

                      Open Controls
          2. Ason Willa
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            26 mins ago

            That will only send the message that you can get away with it

            Open Controls
          3. Colonel Shoe 肝池
            • 8 Years
            25 mins ago

            Pep is gone if they lose tho

            Open Controls
            1. Colonel Shoe 肝池
              • 8 Years
              4 mins ago

              Should liven things up

              Open Controls
              1. KAPTAIN KUN
                • 3 Years
                just now

                No more being Pepped, Aguero guarantees starts 🙂

                Open Controls
          4. Trophé Mourinho
              23 mins ago

              lol I thought you said play someone at FIFA 😀
              A very high stakes FIFA game to decide Man Citys fate

              Open Controls
        2. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          36 mins ago

          Traore and Moutinho is bothersome. Have to think this is partly EL related -GW31 is potentially an EL week too if they go through

          Open Controls
        3. fcsaltyballs
          • 4 Years
          33 mins ago

          Hope Traore doesn’t come on, Lundstram first sub

          Open Controls
          1. IRBOX ⚽
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            He will

            Open Controls
        4. IRBOX ⚽
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          31 mins ago

          1-1 with a couple own goals please

          Open Controls
        5. Woy_is_back
          • 2 Years
          27 mins ago

          Need goals nooooow

          Open Controls
          1. Revival
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            2 already in the Friday night match from Championship

            Open Controls
        6. IRBOX ⚽
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          27 mins ago

          Triple City essential next season with no Champs League

          Open Controls
          1. badgerboy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            17 mins ago

            And no Pep roulette once he quits.

            Open Controls
          2. tucaoneo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            16 mins ago

            Yeah because they will have a manager that doesn't rotate as much.

            Open Controls
          3. Fantasy Gold
            • 5 Years
            16 mins ago

            Not if Pep leaves.

            Open Controls
          4. el polako
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            16 mins ago

            Big Sam in for Pep.
            Priority will be league so they need someone who know how to do it in PL.

            Open Controls
            1. Yank Revolution
              • 8 Years
              4 mins ago

              Poch has to be a favorite if Pep left.

              Open Controls
              1. Chenku╰☆╮
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                3 mins ago

                He doesn't even need to win anything then.

                Open Controls
                1. Yank Revolution
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  Did he not guide Spurs to a CL final? Pretty impressive if you ask me, despite no trophy

                  Open Controls
              2. el polako
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Poch is "I'm happy to be in top 4" manager, City will need someone who can win domestic trophies to soften the lack of european cups blow.

                Open Controls
                1. badgerboy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Wenger.

                  Open Controls
          5. THFC4LIFE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            16 mins ago

            And no Pep

            Open Controls
        7. el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          25 mins ago

          Are Vardy owners ready for another Barnes to Perez goal ?

          I own Vardy btw, sold Maddison so expecting him to get some returns.

          Open Controls
          1. Ole Trafford
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Wouldn’t mind Grealish to Perez is my planned gw28 transfer

            Open Controls
        8. tm245
          • 8 Years
          24 mins ago

          Get out of Jimi's way, please.

          Open Controls
        9. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          23 mins ago

          Poch to City?

          Open Controls
          1. Colonel Shoe 肝池
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            I think utd would be fighting them for him

            Open Controls
          2. Berbinho's Forehead
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            If Pep does go, I think City will go after a manager who has a track record of winning league titles. Probably Allegri.

            Poch is a very good development coach but yet to prove he is anywhere close to winning the biggest trophies.

            Open Controls
            1. Trophé Mourinho
                just now

                Manuel in 😀 Kun starts every week 😀 😀

                Open Controls
          3. diesel001
            • 3 Years
            23 mins ago

            Hopefully Chequebook Pep gets his comeuppance.

            Open Controls
          4. el polako
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            21 mins ago

            City can appeal, surely they will so anything can still happen.

            Open Controls
          5. Chucky
            • 6 Years
            20 mins ago

            Cmon Maddy grab a goal yah complete waste of space..

            Open Controls
          6. Roll The Dyche
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            19 mins ago

            Imagine not having Champions League football let alone European competition for two whole seasons. Who's going to want to go there? More to the point, who's going to want to stay! I know Liverpool are better in this moment in time, but doesn't this improve their chances of winning more domestic honours?

            Open Controls
            1. Berbinho's Forehead
              • 9 Years
              6 mins ago

              City need Pep if they're to challenge Liverpool next year in my opinion. Liverpool's best players are reaching their prime now, so while they're there, it will take a manager of Pep's quality to stop them from winning multiple leagues.

              Open Controls
              1. Roll The Dyche
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Fair point

                Open Controls
            2. Ole Trafford
              • 7 Years
              5 mins ago

              It won’t improve it if they can’t hold the manager or the players

              Open Controls
              1. Roll The Dyche
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                3 mins ago

                Yes, this is true. My last point was made on the basis that they hold onto everyone!

                Open Controls
                1. Trophé Mourinho
                    just now

                    some players surely have stipulations in their contracts that if CL participatio isnt secured then they can possibly walk? IDK you'd think a player of KDB's stature would have some form of clause, even Peps contract potentially. I doubt it would allow anyone to walk, but something

                    Open Controls
                2. Tinkermania
                    2 mins ago

                    Are we talking about the same Pep who hasn't improved on last season? What is he supposed to do different?

                    Open Controls
              2. IRBOX ⚽
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                18 mins ago

                Has Vardy had a touch yet?

                Open Controls
                1. MaticMVP
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  Think he saved the ball from going out one time.

                  Open Controls
              3. Sharkytect
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                17 mins ago

                The bbc article doesn't appear to mention it, but does this mean 5th place will be a champions league slot?

                Open Controls
                1. sunzip14
                  • 3 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  If Ban remains despite CAS appeal. The decision may not come before the start of next season though!

                  Open Controls
                  1. Yank Revolution
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    I dont see how they can slow it down and delay a decision until after the season starts. Expect this appeal to get fast-tracked

                    Open Controls
                2. Yank Revolution
                  • 8 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Correct

                  Open Controls
              4. Trophé Mourinho
                  16 mins ago

                  Maddison sweating out those Jägerbombs

                  Open Controls
                • sunzip14
                  • 3 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  It’s already difficult predicting who will start for City in PL despite them being in UCL. With fewer matches, won’t it be even more difficult to guess the team? Don’t understand why ppl are excited for 3 city next season.

                  Conditions apply:
                  1) Pep stays
                  2) Ban remains
                  3) Main players stay

                  Open Controls
                • Chenku╰☆╮
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  How is adama doing. Looking like getting some points?

                  Open Controls
                  1. villa_til_i_die
                    • 8 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Not doing a great deal from the bench!

                    Open Controls
                  2. HMC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Looks to be warming the bench just fine

                    Open Controls
                  3. FPL Pillars
                    • 3 Years
                    1 min ago

                    1 juicy point

                    Open Controls
                  4. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    just now

                    From ze bench

                    Open Controls
                • ZeBestee
                  • 5 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  City hit with a big blow, but what about other clubs? I am sure UEFA is biased towards City as not all FC's competing in the Europa competitions are clean. Few teams will follow suit of the ban goes ahead I reckon.

                  Open Controls
                • JamieNumber4
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  9 mins ago

                  Come to Utd pep lol

                  Open Controls
                  1. Trophé Mourinho
                      8 mins ago

                      Poch is 105% going to Man U, bet your house on it

                      Open Controls
                      1. JamieNumber4
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        8 mins ago

                        Id prefer Pep

                        Open Controls
                        1. Trophé Mourinho
                            4 mins ago

                            You need Poch not Pep, it pains me to say it but Poch will make Man U great again.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Trophé Mourinho
                                3 mins ago

                                Peps heart would never truly be in it other than for his own gains, Poch would live and breathe that club.

                                Open Controls
                              • JamieNumber4
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                3 mins ago

                                I’m just not convinced Poch can cut it at a top club tbh

                                Open Controls
                                1. Trophé Mourinho
                                    just now

                                    He will stabilise ManU, get the best out of what you have and get you back to being a top 4 club every season, whether he can take you further and win a big title is questionable.
                                    Most likely is Poch does 5 years at Man U, takes you to that level then someone like Pep comes in and wins you titles. But you never know, maybe Poch will evolve and be a winner and will have learnt from the CL final

                                    Open Controls
                            2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 9 Years
                              just now

                              Porch would straight away love the opportunity to frantically rotate AWB, Dalot, Williams & Shaw for the fullback slots

                              Open Controls
                        2. Hybrid.power
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 9 Years
                          9 mins ago

                          I dropped Lundstram and Soyuncu this week. Am I going to be punished twice?

                          Open Controls
                          1. ALI_G
                            • 2 Years
                            just now

                            I benched both so yes

                            Open Controls
                        3. diesel001
                          • 3 Years
                          3 mins ago

                          Vardy 3 touches in 30 mins. Which pretty much guarantees he will score a goal in the clinical way he always does.

                          Open Controls
                        4. Salarrivederci
                          • 3 Years
                          just now

                          Pass the damn ball Vardy.

                          Open Controls
                        5. el polako
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          just now

                          Willy going low.

                          Open Controls

                        You need to be logged in to post a comment.