Traore and Moutinho drop to the bench as Gameweek 26 recommences at Molineux

After an interminable wait, Gameweek 26 gets back underway this evening at Molineux.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City, which is only the fourth match to be contested in this round of fixtures, kicks off at 20:00 GMT.

There is no Adama Traore (£5.8m) in the hosts’ starting XI, with the well-owned winger amongst the substitutes for only the second time in the last 23 Gameweeks.

Joao Moutinho (£5.4m) is also on the bench, which brings to an end his run of 21 Premier League starts in a row.

Pedro Neto (£5.0m) and Leander Dendoncker (£4.4m) are the men to come in for that aforementioned pair.

The Athletic’s Wolves correspondent, Tim Spiers, suggests the two unexpected benchings are fitness-related:

Am told Moutinho and Traore haven't trained as much as the rest of the squad. Latter maybe still struggling after shoulder/calf problems at Old Trafford. But both fit enough for the bench so nothing major. — Tim Spiers (@TimSpiers) February 14, 2020

The taciturn Nuno Espirito Santo added ahead of kick-off:

[Traore’s shoulder] has not settled down but he’s an option. He is playing the game, also, he’s on the bench. Normally [Moutinho is a starter] but we have other options and we decided this way.

With Wilfred Ndidi (£5.0m) still sidelined, Leicester are unchanged from their 2-2 draw with Chelsea at the beginning of the month.

Brendan Rodgers said of the Nigerian’s fitness:

It’s just too much of a risk for him, he still has that slight pain. But he’s got better as the week’s progressed and we’ll see how he is over the weekend.

Of those on show this evening, Jamie Vardy (£9.8m) is the most popular player in FPL terms – although his ownership is at its lowest since Gameweek 13.

The Leicester striker has only one attacking return to his name since Gameweek 18 and is goalless in almost two months.

Harvey Barnes (£6.0m) has registered three goals and an assist in his last three starts, with his FPL ownership quadrupling since Gameweek 23.

The reverse fixture of tonight’s game ended goalless back in August, with Ricardo Pereira (£6.3m) and Willy Boly (£4.7m) supplementing their clean sheets with maximum bonus points.

Boly has recorded shut-outs in four of his nine Premier League starts this season – Wolves have only one without him.

Wolves XI: Patrício, Coady, Boly, Saïss, Doherty, Dendoncker, Neves, Jonny, Jota, Neto, Jiménez.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Ricardo, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell, Choudhury, Tielemans, Maddison, Perez, Vardy, Barnes.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT