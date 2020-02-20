949
Scout Squad February 20

The Scout Squad picks for FPL Gameweek 27

949 Comments
With Gameweek 26 finally done and dusted, the Scout Squad panel turn their attention to the best Fantasy Premier League assets for this weekend’s set of fixtures.

In this recurring feature, our four regulars – editorial staff Paul, David and Neale plus community manager Geoff – each proposes an 18-man squad of players for the approaching Gameweek and explain their notable inclusions/omissions below.

The 72 nominations listed will then be narrowed down to a squad of 15 (with the starting XI not exceeding a total cost of £85m) for the weekly Scout Picks selection ahead of the Gameweek 27 deadline at 11:30 GMT on Saturday.

There are requirements for at least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper, at least one defender under £5.0m, at least one midfielder priced £6.5m or below and at least one forward priced at £7.5m or lower.

Each panelist is restricted to no more than three players from the same team, as is the case in FPL.

We will again be adding a captaincy to the Scout Picks, with details of that revealed on Friday.

 DavidNealePaulGeoff
GKRui PatricioDean HendersonDean HendersonNick Pope
 Dean Henderson Martin DubravkaNick PopeVicente Guaita
 Nick PopeWilly CaballeroVicente GuaitaRui Patricio
DFTrent Alexander-ArnoldTrent Alexander-ArnoldTrent Alexander-ArnoldTrent Alexander-Arnold
 Matt DohertyVirgil van DijkEnda Stevens Willy Boly
 Enda StevensWilly BolyAaron Wan-BissakaAaron Wan-Bissaka
 Charlie TaylorAaron Wan-BissakaWilly Boly Enda Stevens
 Reece JamesPatrick van AanholtPatrick van Aanholt Ryan Bertrand
MFMohamed SalahMohamed SalahMohamed SalahMohamed Salah
 Sadio ManeKevin De BruyneSadio ManeSadio Mane
 Kevin De Bruyne Jack GrealishAnthony MartialAnthony Martial
 RicharlisonRyan FraserAdama TraoreJack Grealish
 Dwight McNeilStuart ArmstrongJack GrealishJames Ward-Prowse
FWDanny Ings Danny Ings Danny IngsDanny Ings
 Dominic Calvert-Lewin Raul JimenezRaul Jimenez Raul Jimenez
 Raul JimenezDominic Calvert-Lewin Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Chris Wood
 Shane LongPierre-Emerick AubameyangDominic Calvert-Lewin Alexandre Lacazette
 Jay Rodriguez Jay RodriguezJay Rodriguez Jordan Ayew

Most popular picks: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, Danny Ings, Raul Jimenez (four), Dean Henderson, Nick Pope, Willy Boly, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Enda Stevens, Sadio Mane, Jack Grealish, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jay Rodiguez (three)

DAVID SAID…

I’ve doubled up on the Wolves defence ahead of their Gameweek 27 meeting with Norwich. Nuno Espirito Santo’s men have conceded the second-fewest number of big chances over the last four matches, while the Canaries are still comfortably bottom of the league for away goals this season, netting only six times in 13 road trips.

Sheffield United and Burnley also get defensive double-ups from me, the two sides combining for 11 clean sheets at home this season while upcoming opponents Brighton and Bournemouth are both in the bottom five for goals scored away from home in 2019/20.

Reece James is something of a left-field inclusion (even though he’s a right-back!). Chelsea have struggled to keep clean sheets of late but a blunt Spurs team coming to Stamford Bridge could be the opportunity they needed to get a morale-boosting win. Jose Mourinho’s men looked toothless in attack without Son midweek and, of course, Harry Kane is out long-term too. Meanwhile, only Manchester City have allowed fewer shots in the box than Chelsea over the last four matches.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané are obvious inclusions for West Ham’s trip to Anfield. The Hammers are in the Premier League’s bottom two for shots allowed in the box over the last four matches, the bottom four for big chances conceded in that period while no team has a worse expected goals conceded (xGC) figure.

After a double-figure haul midweek, Kevin De Bruyne continues to hold his Fantasy value this season. In his last four outings, no Premier League player has created more big chances than the Belgian while Leicester have not kept a clean sheet at home since Gameweek 15.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison have forged an effective strike partnership in recent weeks, so they both make my Scout Squad submission. Calvert-Lewin is the more dangerous of the two, inside the Premier League’s top five for shots in the box over the last four, while no player has registered more big chances in that time.

Raul Jimenez is level with the Everton man for big chances in his last four, and is ahead for shots on target too, hence why I’ve also included him.

I’ve gone for a double-up on the Southampton attack for their meeting with Aston Villa. Dean Smith’s men will be in big trouble if they come to Hampshire without Tyrone Mings and have conceded more big chances in their last four outings than any other side in the division. Danny Ings’ form makes him an obvious inclusion but Shane Long also deserves a look-in. The former Reading man has outperformed his strike partner for shots in the box, big chances, shots on target and key passes over their last four matches.

NEALE SAID…

The two teams with the fewest number of attempts on goal, shots on target and big chances in 2020 meet at Selhurst Park on Saturday, so Martin Dubravka and Patrick van Aanholt consequently get the nod in my Scout Squad.

Dubravka has registered at least one save point in 13 of his last 14 run-outs, while van Aanholt has recently been involved at set-piece situations for the Eagles, something Steve Bruce’s side are evidently vulnerable to based on the high number of chances they concede from free-kicks and corners.

Willy Boly‘s return to the Wolves defence has led to successive shut-outs for Nuno Espirito Santo’s troops, who next entertain a Norwich side who have scored only six goals in 13 away league fixtures this season.

Like Wolves, Manchester United are showing signs of improvement at the back. I’ve reservations about how the Red Devils will deal with Watford’s low block this weekend, so the bonus-loving Aaron Wan-Bissaka could prosper from what might be a low-scoring affair. Not previously renowned for his attacking attributes, Wan-Bissaka is nevertheless joint-top among defenders for chances created over the last four Gameweeks and faces a Hornets side that are allowing plenty of crosses from their left flank (the most of any side when filtered by last six matches).

West Ham’s vulnerability to goals created from set plays was again in evidence at the Etihad on Wednesday, which prompts my doubling up of Trent Alexander-Arnold with Virgil van Dijk. There are multiple combinations for Liverpool assets in Gameweek 27, with Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah all obvious candidates, but the Hammers’ approach to their previous meeting with Jurgen Klopp’s side in Gameweek 24 and the clash with Manchester City in midweek suggests that a clean sheet will be a cakewalk for the runaway league leaders – but a rout may not be a given.

I’ve gone for representation from both sides for Southampton v Aston Villa and Burnley v Bournemouth.

While the Danny Ings pick requires little explanation, I’ve doubled up with Stuart Armstrong given the Villans’ predilection for shipping goals (an average of two per game on the road, with no clean sheets away from Villa Park all season).

Armstrong is fourth and joint-second for attempts on goal and shots on target among midfielders when they are filtered by their last four matches, with the Scot finding the back of the net with two of those efforts.

While Villa struggle collectively on the road, Jack Grealish continues to impress wherever he plays. The talismanic midfielder has double-digit hauls in two of his last three away games and carries such goal and assist potential that I’d consider playing him against most teams, let alone a Saints side who have a rusty right-back up against him this weekend.

With Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes injury doubts, I’ve plumped for Jay Rodriguez as my route into the Burnley attack.

Their opponents this weekend have kept just one clean sheet in their last 15 fixtures, while Rodriguez is actually top or joint-top among his Clarets teammates for goal attempts, efforts in the box, shots on target, big chances and penalty box touches over the last four Gameweeks.

Ryan Fraser is someone who has caught my eye in recent weeks and he was at the heart of most of what Bournemouth did in an attacking sense against Sheffield United in Gameweek 25.

The winger is fifth among midfielders for chances created over the last six Gameweeks.

The form versus fixtures dilemma is something we recently discussed regarding Everton assets but Dominic Calvert-Lewin could still prosper at the Emirates.

Top for headed attempts since Carlo Ancelotti took charge, Calvert-Lewin this weekend faces an Arsenal side who have allowed more headed chances than any other club while Mikel Arteta has been in the hotseat.

PAUL SAID…

Liverpool, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United all have strong home fixtures that offer big potential at both ends of the pitch in Gameweek 27.

A triple-up on the league leaders looks the most appealing option to me, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane offering a higher points ceiling than Man City big-hitters Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero, for example.

At the back, Willy Boly (2% owned) and Patrick van Aanholt (4% owned) are among my differentials for their respective home matches with Norwich and Newcastle.

Boly’s return from injury has earned Wolves back-to-back clean sheets against Manchester United and Leicester in the last two Gameweeks.

Indeed, five of their six shutouts this season have come in the 10 matches he’s started.

Despite such limited pitch time, the Ivorian has claimed seven bonus points – more than any other Wolves defender.

His average of 4.6 points per match has been bettered by just four other regular starting defenders.

Similar to Boly, Van Aanholt made his injury comeback in Gameweek 25.

The Dutchman has already scored twice this season and has been quick to again show his eye for goal – four shots in the last two Gameweeks is second among defenders and, indeed, Palace players.

Newcastle’s lack of cutting edge – four goals in their last six – boosts Van Aanholt’s prospects further at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Up front, Jay Rodriguez (0.3% owned) looks set for a fifth straight start for Burnley, with Ashley Barnes injured and Chris Wood a doubt.

Rodriguez has fired six shots on target in the last four Gameweeks, joint-top among all forwards in FPL, netting against Man United in that period.

At home to a Bournemouth side that have lost seven of their last eight road trips, he could prove a handy cut-price source of goals this weekend.

GEOFF SAID…

Nick Pope, Vicente Guaita and Rui Patricio are my three goalkeeper selections, all with favourable home matches in Gameweek 27.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is my Liverpool defensive pick, and Willy Boly’s price helps him to second spot over Matt Doherty.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has looked more attacking lately and the United defence has benefitted from midfield reinforcements, while Sheffield’s Enda Stevens could keep Brighton out at home and offer his usual threat at the other end.

I later pick an Aston Villa midfielder but now look to the potential of Ryan Bertrand, who could add attacking returns this Gameweek.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are at the top of my midfield wish list, with a profitable fixture against West Ham in Gameweek 27.

Anthony Martial found the net in Gameweek 26 and, with Bruno Fernandes likely in the number 10 role and supplying the chances, Martial could do well at home to Watford.

Jack Grealish looks central to everything Aston Villa do and gets my fourth spot, against Southampton, while James Ward-Prowse gets the nod against Villa’s leaky defence.

Up front I look first to Danny Ings, who is nicely priced and has 15 goals already this season.

Raul Jimenez hasn’t scored in two Gameweeks but still has strong form and an easy home game, while much the same can be said about Chris Wood – if he’s fit, of course.

Arsenal found some home form against Newcastle in Gameweek 26 and I back Alexandre Lacazette to continue that against Everton – he came on for the final five minutes and tallied a goal and an assist, so will fancy his chances of a start in Gameweek 27.

Finally, Jordan Ayew is a great enabler to afford more expensive picks elsewhere and plays Newcastle at home this weekend.

THE COMMUNITY CHAMPION

Each week, one of the Fantasy Football Scout community takes on the Scout Picks by pitting their chosen XI against ours.

The community member who beats our picks by the biggest margin over the campaign will win a £100 Amazon Voucher and a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for the following season.

In Gameweek 26, Haggis lost 35-65 to our Scout Picks.

gwitbrock‘s winning margin of 23 points in Gameweek 25 is the target to beat.

Our Scout Picks article on Friday will have further details on who is representing the community this week.

