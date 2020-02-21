Pundits Playoff The Final Period

Three Periods down, and just one to go before we enter into the finals stage of the Pundits Playoff. Just so everyone knows just exactly what they are playing for, here are the current Cumulative standings in the H2H league:

1. The Keane Fifteen (W12, D0, L4 + 53.5 bonus) with 161.5 points

2. WhenTheOWENgetsTough (W10, D1, L5 + 49.5 bonus) with 142.5 points

3. “15” Musketeers (W9, D1, L6 + 56.5 bonus) with 140.5 points

4. Nirvana Scott Talent (W8, D2, L6 + 58.5 bonus) with 136.5 points

5. Brazil Nuts (W8, D0, L8 + 56 bonus) with 128 points

6. Unbelievable Jeff FC (W8, D1, L7 + 52.5 bonus) with 127.5 points

7. BSC Small Boys (in the park) FC (W8, D0, L8 + 45 bonus) with 117 points

8. A Whole Lawro B*llocks (W7, D0, L9 + 49.5 bonus) with 112.5 points

9. Holly’s Hamsters (W7, D0, L9 + 46.5 bonus) with 109.5 points

10. Back to Square Owen (W7, D1, L8 + 32.5 bonus) with 98.5 points

11. Blame It On Rio (W6, D0, L10 + 34 bonus) with 88 points

12. Slaven’s Ball-itch (W3, D0, L13 + 42 bonus) with 69 points

Those teams in the top eight come the end of the final period will enter the PP Champions League Finals, where 1st place will face 8th, 2nd will face 7th and so on in the quarter finals in Gameweek 33.

Those team in the bottom four at the end of Period 4 will enter the PP You’re Ropey League of Shame Semi-Finals, where 9th place will face 12th and 10th place will face 11th. This also takes place in GW33.

Of course the table could completely change in this final period, with six matchweeks left to play meaning that a total of 90 points are still available to all teams. Therefore mathematically everyone is still in with a chance of finishing first!

Period 3 Results

Finally after the longest Gameweek in living memory (don’t quote me on that, but it did feel like it…) the results of Period 3 are in. The winners of the H2H league were […drumroll…] Nirvana Scott Talent, with total score of 62.5 (W4, D0, L1 + 26.5 bonus). They were playing with fire though as they lost their final match against Brazil Nuts, but managed to win 5.5 bonus points to squeeze themselves over the line. In second place were A Whole Lawro B*llocks who made short work of Unbelievable Jeff FC, who may be regretting their manager’s fiery words in his interview at the end of Period 1 – it clearly stoked the B*llocks up for this rematch! In 3rd place were “15” Musketeers, who lost to The Keane Fifteen, despite grabbing 5 bonus points in the H2H battles. Elsewhere Holly’s Hamsters, champions of Period 3, suffered their fifth straight loss, this time a 0-15 whitewash against WhenTheOWENgetsTough. The BSC Small Boys (in the park) FC managed a win versus Blame It On Rio, and Slaven’s Ball-itch suffered another defeat, this time at the hands of Back to Square Owen.

Brazil Nuts were winners of the Classic League in Period 3, with total combined score of 4500, just four points clear of the 4496 scored by A Whole Lawro B*llocks.

Best Manager of the Period

Contentiously the winner of this coveted award goes to KIRAFPL of “15” Musketeers, pipping Jarvish of Nirvana Scott Talent in a very close run to the finish line. By managing his team to third place in both leagues (H2H & Classic), his excellent benching decisions and superior squad value just managed to push into first place. Jarvish can consider himself very unlucky, having managed his team to first place in the H2H league, and picked the best players for his team’s H2H battles, with the highest combined score of any team (1019).

Congratulations to KIRAFPL, if he is willing our very own Boris Bodega will be interviewing him as he enters the elite hall of Pundits Playoff Elite Managers, alongside Pirlo’s Pen and Toblerone52.

H2H Battle Champ and Highest Scoring Player

AA33 still heads the H2H Battle table with six wins from seven caps for his team, Nirvana Scott Talent. Bury94 of Slaven’s Ball-itch is now the highest scoring individual player in the competition with 1026.

Period 4 begins!

The very first fixtures of the fourth period are:

WhenTheOWENgetsTough vs Unbelievable Jeff FC

Holly’s Hamsters vs Slaven’s Ball-itch

A Whole Lawro B*llocks vs Blame it on Rio

Back to Square Owen vs Brazil Nuts

BSC Small Boys (in the park) FC vs “15” Musketeers

Nirvana Scott Talent vs The Keane Fifteen

Deadline for team line up submission is 10:30am this Saturday.

With both teams on a 5 game losing streak, which of Holly’s Hamsters or Slaven’s Ball-itch will be back to winning ways? Can Nirvana Scott Talent peg back The Keane Fifteen, who still dominate the cumulative H2H table?

Good luck all!