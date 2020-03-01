De Bruyne and Mahrez benched for EFL Cup final

Gameweek 28 has already reached its conclusion but there is another significant match taking place this afternoon between two Premier League sides.

Manchester City and Aston Villa meet in today’s EFL Cup final, with kick-off at Wembley at 16:30 GMT.

City and Villa, along with Arsenal and Sheffield United, blanked in Gameweek 28 as a result of their involvement in today’s final.

Man City v Arsenal and Aston Villa v Sheffield United remain unscheduled at the time of writing.

Pep Guardiola has made eight changes from the side that beat Real Madrid in midweek, with Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez among the substitutes.

Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling start in attack.

City have another cup match, against Sheffield Wednesday, still to come before they take on their cross-city rivals in Gameweek 29.

Dean Smith has made three changes to the Aston Villa side beaten by Southampton last weekend, with Orjan Nyland, Bjorn Engels and Ahmed Elmohamady recalled.

Man City XI: Bravo, Walker, Stones, Fernandinho, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Foden, D Silva, Sterling, Aguero.

Aston Villa XI: Nyland, Guilbert, Engels, Mings, Targett, Nakamba, Elmohamady, Luiz, Grealish, El Ghazi, Samatta.

