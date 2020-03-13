How FPL transfers and chips will be affected by coronavirus suspension

The Premier League have released official confirmation of how Fantasy Premier League will operate over the next few weeks.

The top-flight of English football has been suspended until April 4 with all matches from Gameweeks 30 and 31 postponed from their original scheduled dates.

That decision was taken after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.3m) tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

With no matches between now and Gameweek 32, Fantasy managers had been wondering what this meant for their transfers, chips and other decisions made in the build-up to Gameweek 30.

The Premier League has now moved to answer all those questions.

You can read the information published on their site below:

What happens to Gameweek deadlines?

The deadlines for Gameweek 30 (Saturday, 14 March, 11:30 GMT) and Gameweek 31 (Friday, 20 March, 19:00 GMT) will remain at their scheduled times. Any activity managers undertake ahead of each deadline will apply to that Gameweek.

Given all fixtures have been postponed for these Gameweeks, managers will earn zero points for their players.

For managers who took a points hit for transfers, their Gameweek scores will reflect the points they lost.

What about Head-to-Head leagues?

In Head-to-Head league matches, if neither manager made transfers incurring points deductions that Gameweek then the matches will be drawn and managers will earn one point each.

What about the FPL Cup?

If both managers incurred no points hits through transfers, their scores will be zero and their FPL Cup match will be decided by a virtual coin toss.

What about transfers, Wildcards and chips?

Managers must also be aware that any transfers made, or Wildcards or chips played in a Gameweek where all the fixtures are postponed will not be reinstated.

Please note that managers can cancel any Triple Captain or Bench Boost chip they have played ahead of a Gameweek deadline. However, this does not apply to transfers they have made, or Wildcards or Free Hit chips played.

What happens to the postponed fixtures?

It is the Premier League’s intention to reschedule the postponed fixtures when it is safe to do so.

Points scored in these fixtures will apply to the Gameweek in which the fixtures are played and not to Gameweek 30 or Gameweek 31.

What happens next?

In this fast-moving environment, the Premier League will provide further updates when appropriate.

These are exceptional circumstances and we appreciate the understanding of FPL managers while the situation evolves.

