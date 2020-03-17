33
News March 17

Euro 2020 postponed until next year after UEFA talks

33 Comments
Share

This summer’s European Championship has been postponed until 2021, which could help the current Premier League season be eventually completed.

The month-long tournament had been due to get underway on June 12 but has now been put back a year following a meeting involving UEFA, its 55 member associations, the European Club Association, the European Leagues and FIFPro on Tuesday.

The news had been widely expected, with football on the continent having been brought to a halt following the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The announcement first came not from UEFA themselves but the Norwegian FA, who posted the following tweet on Tuesday lunchtime:

UEFA confirmed the news later, issuing the following statement:

CONMEBOL, the governing body of football in South America, swiftly followed suit by announcing that this summer’s Copa America, which was scheduled to run at the same time as Euro 2020, would also be put back until next year.

The postponement of the European Championship and the Copa America raises hopes that domestic club competitions can now be seen through to a delayed conclusion, with the summer now freed up to accommodate the backlog of fixtures.

Indeed, UEFA said in the above statement:

The move will help all domestic competitions, currently on hold due to the COVID-19 emergency, to be completed.

A working group has been set up with the participation of leagues and club representatives to examine calendar solutions that would allow for the completion of the current season.

The spread of COVID-19 and the uncertainty over when the pandemic will peak means that doubts still exist over when any kind of sport will be able to recommence but the lack of international football in June and July does give the Premier League (and its counterparts on the continent) some leeway in order to complete the 2019/20 campaign.

The Premier League are set to hold their next emergency meeting on Thursday, to firm up their own short-term plan of action.

Fantasy Premier League will likely follow suit thereafter.

Currently, top-flight football in England is due to restart on April 4 – though that appears increasingly unlikely given the escalating COVID-19 crisis.

The Gameweek 31 deadline looks set to stay as is, with no fixtures taking place (as happened with Gameweek 30), although it remains to be seen how FPL deal with the Gameweeks to come after the decimated international break, especially if a resumption of play is not possible until the summer.

When and if the Champions League and Europa League will be able to restart is another question, with movement between a number of countries now restricted and the UK’s Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, announcing today:

UK travellers abroad now face widespread international border restrictions and lockdowns in various countries.

The FCO [Foreign and Commonwealth Office] will always consider the safety and the security of British nationals.

So, with immediate effect, I’ve taken the decision to advise British nationals against non-essential travel globally for an initial period of 30 days and of course subject to ongoing review.

We’ve heard nothing official from UEFA yet as to how they plan to proceed with the Champions League and Europa League, although Spanish newspaper Marca reported that the finals of the two competitions have been put back by four weeks.

For the latest NHS advice on coronavirus, please check their official website HERE.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

33 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    So we'll get updates on CL & EL in sometime?

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Yeah, hopefully this afternoon.

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour ago

        Expect them to be axed and domestic leagues to be given priority, if that can even be possible.

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
            20 mins ago

            I highly doubt it with the financial implications involved.

            Open Controls
          • I Member
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            16 mins ago

            Axe the biggest competition in club football?

            Open Controls
          • GreennRed
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            https://www.goal.com/en-us/news/will-champions-league-and-europa-league-be-cancelled-by/hrf9di3g5i7c1d877ivdtixl9

            Who knows how the pandemic affects things. It should get worse before it gets better and social distancing and self-isolating in UK is behind most other countries.

            Open Controls
        2. Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          21 mins ago

          Cheers Neale!
          Helpful as always 🙂

          Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      first 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        oh no..second 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Pillars
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Embarrassing fail that.

          Open Controls
    3. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      FFS really feeling the pinch, using same photo for two articles 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Ha! Hadn't even noticed that. Will exploit our Reuters access and change this one.

        Open Controls
      2. THFC4LIFE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Photos are self isolating

        Open Controls
    4. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Do we reckon it possible then for premierleague to resume late April/May with the first round of matches behind closed doors?

      Open Controls
      1. Polka Wakey O'Dot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Absolutely no chance....and no chance of having a season next year either. It’s over until August 2021 at best.

        Open Controls
        1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - se…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          15 mins ago

          Someone talking sense finally.

          Open Controls
        2. Revival
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          10 mins ago

          Yikes, if that the case then no football for a year 🙁

          Open Controls
          1. Polka Wakey O'Dot
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Well at what point this summer do you think the govt (and it is them that decide now) will think it will be ok to start playing premier league football again. It’s just not going to be happening.

            Open Controls
      2. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour ago

        It's done I think for this season.

        Open Controls
      3. FPL Pillars
        • 3 Years
        52 mins ago

        Think with all that’s going on it’s curtains

        Open Controls
      4. Make America Greta Again
        • 6 Years
        45 mins ago

        No chance. Got to admire Klopps ability to keep things in perspective last week. This outbreak could be the most pivotal event in our lifetime.

        Open Controls
        1. Dr. Agabuse
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          What did Klopp say?

          Open Controls
      5. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        No I'm not expecting the PL to resume until August at the earliest.

        Open Controls
    5. Stoichkov#8
      • 4 Years
      45 mins ago

      I have a serious question @mods and owners of this site.

      We dont know when football will return so for all of us FPL managers its just like not ending international break torture. I think we must find something to focus on and have some fun.
      Is it possible to run eFantasy Premier League here? Games could be played (more watched) on FIFA 2020 for example (or any other football game) where all games are played by computer (no human game playing skills involved).

      I know it sounds crazy but many of us are really bored and even for you it is time where you dont have ideas for new posts here.
      You could try to make hot topic or atrticle and find out how many people would be interested as I know few people who would defo play.

      There are few things that need to be discussed like game rights for example. Can FIFA 2020 or any other football game can be shown in public? I think it does as there are many movies on YT etc. So games could be shown on YT (people can watch it full or just check the result).
      Than we need an app to pick team, make transfers, count points etc (that would be perfect!) or just use FPL site. Using FPL would be more difficult as someone must count points somewhere plus before GW starts managers must pick their teams and post it somewhere.

      Rules would be almost same as in FPL but no price changes and no bonus points to make things easier. GW can be every day or every 2-3 days or just during weekend - that is open thing to discuss.

      So @mods. Can you just try to think about that idea please? Could you make HT or article and ask what people think? Finally could you think about how this could be done and is it possible for you to run it?

      Thank you.

      Open Controls
      1. andy85wsm
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Hey Stoichkov - I don't think at the moment it's something that we would be able to run but I've made your post a sticky if people want to add their thoughts about whether they'd be interested.

        Obviously we'd be happy to edit a community article if it ended up going ahead and someone wanted to submit that every "Gameweek" or similar.

        FIFA 20 can be shown on YouTube - I don't think you'd run into too many issues there.

        For how could this be done - I'm not entirely sure what the easiest way would be. It sounds like it would be a lot of admin / manual inputs. Maybe this could be done quicker if someone could create an app or a spreadsheet that works it all out but that is really above my level of knowledge.

        Open Controls
    6. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      39 mins ago

      Credit to Germany - they’re somehow smashing the Coronavirus - well on the way to 10,000 cases (8,750) and almost no deaths (20)

      Open Controls
      1. Stoichkov#8
        • 4 Years
        32 mins ago

        Poland (17.03.2020 about 10 AM)

        - 7.899 tests
        - 7.694 negative
        - 205 positive
        - 5 deaths

        Open Controls
        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          The almost immediate change in sentiment that will come with a few more countries getting a hold of this can’t come quick enough

          Suprised more isn’t being made of the way China have managed to contain things too - in 4 months from 1,500,000,000 people, to limit fatalities to 3,000 is an unbelievable success (If it’s true)

          Worldwide deaths still a good bit below 10,000 too (7,520) which is also a positive - hopefully stays that way & we don’t start seeing explosions in cases/deaths coming in the next days & weeks

          Open Controls
      2. Bare Foot United
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        18 mins ago

        We have 1 death confirmed on Portugal 🙁

        Open Controls
        1. SteveWOLF
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 min ago

          This is what I don’t get - China seems to be on top of it, Germany etc yet in uk we’re saying 10’000 + could die ?

          Am I missing something ?

          Open Controls
    7. YekiM
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      Kane and Rashford are probably quite pleased at the Euro postponement. (Though obviously not the reason why)

      Open Controls
    8. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Sensible decision, given the amount of time that people have been asked to self isolate, I can't see professional football of any type being played again in Europe before June the 12th.

      Do we know if the 2020 World Cup is going to be put back a year as well ? If not it's going to be a logistical nightmare trying to fit international fixtures in a football programme that was already over crowed before the Coronavirus struck.

      Open Controls
      1. Klaren
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        World Cup is under Fifa's jurisdiction and would get priority over Euros so can't imagine it would get rearranged to accommodate regional tournaments.

        Open Controls
    9. Hart-ake
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      In these barren times, a fun Football Manager story starting down in the English Southern League Div 1 is worth a watch!

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vGOxA7UetEo

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.