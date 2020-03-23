How important are free-kicks and corners in FPL?

With the 2019/20 season on hold for some time yet, we again switch our focus to broader topics surrounding Fantasy Premier League and football in general.
In this latest Members’ article, we take a closer look at the importance of free-kicks and corners.
We study the dead-ball specialists and their teams in greater detail and ask just how much attention we should be paying – or not – to those who are on set-play duties.
HOW MANY GOALS ARE SCORED FROM SET-PIECE SITUATIONS?
Become a Member and access our data
Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT
This article taught me that VVD is one lucky git.