Vote on the community team captain for next ‘Football Manager – FPL Style’ battle

Missing the dizzying highs, the terrifying lows and the creamy middles of Fantasy Premier League?

Scoutcasters Az and David certainly are, and they’ve decided to simulate the rest of the 2019/20 campaign on the popular computer game, Football Manager.

To add an extra dimension, each round of action will see David’s Scout Picks selections go up against a community team headed by Az.

They’ll be using FPL’s scoring system to determine who wins and there are more details on how this works in our introductory article here.

Gameweek 31 is next up for the pair and yesterday Az asked you to help him with some 50/50 selection calls.

Now the head of the community team wants you to pick his captain for his forthcoming head to head with David.

Gameweek 31 in our Football Manager simulation, as would have been the case in real life, is a Blank Gameweek, with five fixtures postponed because of the clash with the FA Cup quarter-finals – although the league matches that have survived are different in this virtual world.

The games going ahead are:

Burnley v Watford

Manchester United v Sheffield United

Wolves v Bournemouth

Leicester v Brighton

Norwich v Everton

AZ’S COMMUNITY TEAM

Based on the results of Wednesday’s polls, Az’s Gameweek 31 team is now as follows:

Pope (WAT)

Maguire (SHU)

Doherty (BOU)

Pereira (BHA)

Mac Allister (lei)

Maddison (BRI)

Martial (SHU)

Richarlison (nor)

Jimenez (BOU)

Wood (WAT)

Rashford (SHU)

Vote on Az’s Captain

Az has narrowed his captaincy shortlist down to four candidates and you can vote for your preferred option below:

Tune in to our YouTube channel on Saturday to see how the simulation of Blank Gameweek 31 pans out.