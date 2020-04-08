Vote on the community team for next ‘Football Manager – FPL Style’ clash

Our Football Manager simulation of the remainder of the Premier League season continues this weekend.

Scoutcasters Az and David will be gradually playing out Gameweeks 30-38 of 2019/20 on the popular football management game, with Gameweek 31 next up.

To give the simulation some extra spice, each round of action will see David’s Scout Picks selections go up against a community team headed by Az, FPL style.

There are more details on how this works in our introductory article here.

As Az will be representing the Scout user base, he is asking for your assistance on some 50/50 selection headaches.

You can help Az deliver another kicking to the Scout team, as happened last weekend, by voting on his four outstanding selections for his Gameweek 31 picks.

Gameweek 31 in our Football Manager simulation, as would have been the case in real life, is a Blank Gameweek, with five fixtures postponed because of the clash with the FA Cup quarter-finals – although the league matches that have survived are different in this virtual world.

The games going ahead are:

Burnley v Watford

Manchester United v Sheffield United

Wolves v Bournemouth

Leicester v Brighton

Norwich v Everton

Az’s Community Team

Az’s picks so far are as follows:

Pope (WAT)

Maguire (SHU)

Doherty (BOU)

Digne (nor) or Pereira (BHA)

Mac Allister (lei)

Maddison (BRI)

Martial (SHU)

Richarlison (nor) or Sigurdsson (nor)

Jota (BOU) or Jimenez (BOU)

Deeney (bur) or Wood (WAT)

Rashford (SHU)

You can vote on his four 50/50 calls below:

You can view David’s early thoughts on the forthcoming video directly below and relive the Gameweek 30 head to head beneath that.