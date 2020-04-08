25
Games April 8

Vote on the community team for next ‘Football Manager – FPL Style’ clash

25 Comments
Our Football Manager simulation of the remainder of the Premier League season continues this weekend.

Scoutcasters Az and David will be gradually playing out Gameweeks 30-38 of 2019/20 on the popular football management game, with Gameweek 31 next up.

To give the simulation some extra spice, each round of action will see David’s Scout Picks selections go up against a community team headed by Az, FPL style.

There are more details on how this works in our introductory article here.

As Az will be representing the Scout user base, he is asking for your assistance on some 50/50 selection headaches.

You can help Az deliver another kicking to the Scout team, as happened last weekend, by voting on his four outstanding selections for his Gameweek 31 picks.

Gameweek 31 in our Football Manager simulation, as would have been the case in real life, is a Blank Gameweek, with five fixtures postponed because of the clash with the FA Cup quarter-finals – although the league matches that have survived are different in this virtual world.

The games going ahead are:

Burnley v Watford
Manchester United v Sheffield United
Wolves v Bournemouth
Leicester v Brighton
Norwich v Everton

Az’s Community Team

Az’s picks so far are as follows:

  • Pope (WAT)
  • Maguire (SHU)
  • Doherty (BOU)
  • Digne (nor) or Pereira (BHA)
  • Mac Allister (lei)
  • Maddison (BRI)
  • Martial (SHU)
  • Richarlison (nor) or Sigurdsson (nor)
  • Jota (BOU) or Jimenez (BOU)
  • Deeney (bur) or Wood (WAT)
  • Rashford (SHU)

You can vote on his four 50/50 calls below:

You can view David’s early thoughts on the forthcoming video directly below and relive the Gameweek 30 head to head beneath that.

 

 
 
 
 
 
25 Comments
  1. Ginkapo FPL
    • 8 Years
    7 hours, 48 mins ago

    E) None of the above

    Open Controls
  2. Mr Frost
    • 10 Years
    7 hours, 39 mins ago

    How's everyone doing? I keep making 1 transfer a week, trying to shape my squad for the resume. Can't decide on my third striker though with a budget of 7.8. Currently on Tammy but worried about Giroud, considering Ings back or even Chris Wood. Jota is the form player I guess.

    Team.

    De Gea (Mccarthy)
    Alonso TAA Doherty (Lacelles / C. Taylor)
    Son Bruno KDB Salah (Hayden)
    Tammy Jimi DCL

    Open Controls
    1. Bam Bam Bigelow
      • 4 Years
      7 hours, 12 mins ago

      Depending on form, I'm looking to have:
      Henderson (Leno)
      TAA Doherty Alonso Egan (Williams)
      Bruno KDB Mane Martial (Saka)
      Auba DCL (Ayew)

      Open Controls
    2. El Presidente
        5 hours, 7 mins ago

        There arent in form players anymore, who knows how terams and players will come out of this? Its totally unpredicatable

        Open Controls
      • Ron_Swanson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 39 mins ago

        Rashford?

        Open Controls
        1. Mr Frost
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          I want 7 attackers from 7 different teams initially. I could get Ayew and upgrade Hayden to someone like a Martial maybe. I take your point on form players, form teams like Man Utd with their fixtures are hard to ignore IMO.

          Open Controls
    3. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 27 mins ago

      Are people really on a fantasy football website discussing people play a fantasy game based on a fantasy game based on a game?

      Sad gits.

      I'll stick to going on a fantasy football website to discuss a fantasy game based on a real game like a normal person.

      Open Controls
      1. Happy Chappy
        • 6 Years
        6 hours, 18 mins ago

        I have no interest in your normal fantasies.

        Open Controls
        1. Devo-McDuff
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 11 mins ago

          What about his abnormal fantasies, do they wet your whistle?

          Open Controls
      2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 hours, 5 mins ago

        We're several layers down into football inception at this stage - no coincidence that the very fabric of time itself is being distorted - easy to lose track of the spinning top & get stuck forever

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 23 mins ago

          I've downloaded CM0102.
          Declan Rice is a beast of a DCM in it 😉

          Open Controls
      3. Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        6 hours, 4 mins ago

        On the contrary, this makes me a happy git.

        Open Controls
        1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 47 mins ago

          We are all gits that's for sure. 😀

          Open Controls
      4. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - se…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 4 mins ago

        Voting on who others should be putting in their fantasy game based on a fantasy game is arguably worse. Surely they don't need the masses to pick their fantasy fantasy team as well as their fpl team for them ... 😆 .

        Open Controls
        1. Az
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 6 mins ago

          Just trying to keep people involved! 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - se…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 3 mins ago

            😆

            Open Controls
          2. Wolves Ay We
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 1 min ago

            Ignore the pessimists Az, I'm enjoying the simulation. Thanks for setting it up.

            Open Controls
      5. GreennRed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 13 mins ago

        There used to be a club in Albuquerque called Fantasy World. There was no alcohol sold, they didn't specialise in Fantasy Football but it was interesting nonetheless 😉

        Open Controls
    4. ktk_interista
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 53 mins ago

      Anyone else not able to vote on Wold Cup Group G? The voting options are not appearing to me. I was able to vote on all other groups.

      Open Controls
      1. DOG GOD IT - KEANE 15
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 18 mins ago

        I had the same issue ... they have moved the voting tab to the sidebar.

        Open Controls
        1. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 36 mins ago

          I've had a fiddle with the article, hopefully should be visible at the bottom of the Group G piece now. I do know that, for whatever reason, the poll doesn't display in the sidebar if it's also included at the bottom of an article. Both polls should be visible on the homepage, though.

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            4 hours, 2 mins ago

            It works on my Android phone, Firefox browser. It's on the bottom of the article. A bit fiddly though to select the tick box but vote was accepted.

            Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.